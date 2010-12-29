Image 1 of 29 A mud-covered Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) post race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 29 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb - Revor) rode to a 7th place finish in Loenhout. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 29 Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) leads German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP - Powerplus) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet - Fidea) leads on the opening lap. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 29 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) takes the win. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 29 Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) took the spoils at Azencross. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 29 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) crosses the line in second place. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 29 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) was disappointed to finish second. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 29 Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) finished in 6th place. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 29 American Brian Matter (Gear Grinder) is sporting a beard on his European campaign. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 29 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) finished fourth and remains atop the GVA Trofee standings. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 29 Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank) powers through the mud. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 29 Sven Vanthourenhout (Sunweb - Revor) en route to a 12th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 29 Belgian champion Sven Nys puts his BMX skills to good use on the whoop-de-do section. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 29 A mud-coated Bart Wellens (Telenet - Fidea) finished 6th in Loenhout. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 29 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Van Vliet EBH Elshof) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 29 Kevin Pauwels (Telenet - Fidea) tackles a set of muddy stairs. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 29 Sean Babcock (Kona) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 29 Dutch champion Lars Boom (Rabobank) en route to an 11th place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 29 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) leads Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 Lars Boom (Rabobank) runs the stairs. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Niels Albert (BKCP - Powerplus) en route to victory in Loenhout. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Belgian champion Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Belgium's Tom Meeusen (Telenet - Fidea) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 A muddy parcours would keep team mechanics busy throughout the day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Lars Boom (Rabobank) after the finish. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 29 World champion Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) leads Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet). (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 29 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) opens a gap. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 29 World champion Zdenek Štybar (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) is battling back into form. (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) has won the fifth round of the GVA Trophy in Loenhout, Belgium for the second time in his career. Top honours in Loenhout came down to a two-man battle between Albert and Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet), who had separated themselves from a five-man lead group during the fifth of eight laps.

Just as in the Superprestige Diegem race two days ago, it appeared that victory would be decided in a sprint finish between Albert and Nys, but the Belgian champion's recent run of bad luck continued as Nys fell in the pit area on the last lap while making a bike exchange. Nys quickly got back on his feet and mounted his fresh bike but could not close the gap on Albert, who had bypassed the pit and soloed to victory.

"Sven and I fought out a close game today. We both made mistakes but in the end I expected a sprint would be the decider," said Albert. "Suddenly Sven crashed and I didn't hesitate to go from there. Too bad because I would have loved to sprint against Sven, then I would know before the Belgian championships who the fastest was."

For Sven Nys it was yet another blow that kept him from winning a race. "The run of bad luck doesn't seem to come to an end. It's becoming a bit too much," Nys said. The Belgian champion has already had potential victories erased in three previous races due to a faulty pit exchange, a pedal which fell off and a dropped chain.

Nevertheless, Nys did a good job in the overall standings in which he made up six points on leader Kevin Pauwels (Telenet-Fidea). On New Year's day Nys can become the new overall leader in his home town of Baal.

World champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea) rounded out the podium in third place, finishing 47 seconds down on Albert in his second race after his return to competition. In the final lap Stybar left his teammate Pauwels and German champion Philipp Walsleben (BKCP-Powerplus) behind.

Belgians Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea), Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Revor) and Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) rolled across the line more than a minute behind winner Albert.

Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) battled his way into this group and grabbed ninth place just ahead of Bart Aernouts (Rabobank-Giant Off Road). For Page it was his best result of the season in a European C1-ranked race. "Exactly. I'm happy I raced well and happy with where I'm at. Now it's a matter of confirming this result," Page said.

Niels Albert also grabbed the €1000 bonus for clocking the fastest lap time of the race. Albert won this mini-competition just ahead of Kevin Pauwels and Philipp Walsleben.

The next round of the GVA Trophy will be held in Baal, Belgium on New Year's day.

Full Results 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:56:22 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 0:00:11 3 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:47 4 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:52 5 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:59 6 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:12 7 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:01:21 8 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:01:27 9 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 0:01:28 10 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:01:29 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:45 12 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:02:23 13 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 0:02:25 14 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 0:02:28 15 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:02:33 16 Marco Bianco (Ita) 0:02:41 17 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 0:02:47 18 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 19 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:02:48 20 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 0:03:09 21 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 0:03:13 22 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:03:24 23 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:03:33 24 Egoitz Murgoitio (Spa) 0:03:39 25 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:03:43 26 Jan Verstraeten (Bel) KDL-Trans 0:03:44 27 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 0:03:50 28 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:04:03 29 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 0:04:27 30 Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland 0:04:29 31 Kevin Cant (Bel) Van Goethem Prorace Cycling Team 0:04:34 32 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 0:04:40 33 Patrick Gaudy (Bel) 0:05:33 34 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 35 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 0:05:36 36 Rene Birkenfeld (Ger) Harvesterhude Rv 0:05:42 37 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:06:06 38 Marek Cichosz (Pol) Legia-Felt 0:06:10 39 Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus 40 Keiichi Tsujiura (Jpn) 0:06:22 41 Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof -1lap 42 Stijn Huys (Bel) 43 Isaac Suarez (Spa) 44 Bart Verschueren (Bel) Champion System LBS Team 45 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder 46 Martin Zlámalík (Cze) Sunweb - Revor -2laps 47 Jody Crawforth (GBr) Hargroves Cycles/Trant/Next/Scott/GSI 48 Tom De Kort (Bel) APB Cycling Team 49 Yu Takenouchi (Jpn) 50 Sebastien Le Naour (Fra) 51 Florian Le Corré (Fra) Flers Cyclisme 61 52 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Team 53 Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace 54 Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue -3laps 55 Mark Lalonde (USA) Cal Giant-Specialized 56 Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline 57 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 58 Fernandez Suarez (Spa) 59 Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 60 Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco Heist O/D Berg -4laps 61 Ryan Knapp (USA) BikeReg.com 62 Hikaru Kosaka (Jpn) 63 Davy Yeater (USA) River City Bicycles-Cannondale 64 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 65 Gareth Whittall (GBr) -5laps 66 David Andrew Quist (USA) Team Clif Bar Cycling

Intermediate sprint 1 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 3 pts 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 2 3 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 1

Fastest lap 1 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 0:06:49 2 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 0:00:02 3 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 0:00:03

Gazet van Antwerpen Trofee standings after 5 rounds 1 Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 106 pts 2 Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 102 3 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 89 4 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 81 5 Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 80 6 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 76 7 Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 71 8 Gerben De Knegt (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off Road Team 49 9 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 48 10 Enrico Franzoi (Ita) BKCP-Powerplus 47 11 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 44 12 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 36 13 Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus 34 14 Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus 32 15 Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 24 16 Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Rendement Hypo Cycling Team 20 17 Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team 19 18 Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS 19 19 Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus 16 20 Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team 16 21 Eddy van Ijzendoorn (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 14 22 Petr Dlask (Cze) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 14 23 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike 14 24 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 13 25 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 10 26 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team 9 27 Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles 8 28 Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb-Revor 7 29 Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Auber 93 7 30 Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team 6 31 Marco Bianco (Ita) 6 32 Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team 3 33 Romain Villa (Fra) 2 34 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 2 35 Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) 1