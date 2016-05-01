Trending

Niewiadoma wins final stage and overall at Elsy Jacobs

Polish Rabo Liv rider solos to stage 2 victory and overall title on the final day

Image 1 of 16

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team wins the stage and the overall, too after crossing the line in the first place after the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team wins the stage and the overall, too after crossing the line in the first place after the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 16

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 3 of 16

Katrin Garfoot (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team and Christine Majerus (LUX) of boel finished on the top three places of the podium of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

Katrin Garfoot (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team, Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team and Christine Majerus (LUX) of boel finished on the top three places of the podium of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 16

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team wins the stage and the overall, too after crossing the line in the first place after the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team wins the stage and the overall, too after crossing the line in the first place after the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 16

With one and a half laps to go, Katrin Garfoot (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team tries to bridge the gap to Niewiadoma during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

With one and a half laps to go, Katrin Garfoot (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team tries to bridge the gap to Niewiadoma during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 16

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team digs deep in the penultimate short lap of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team digs deep in the penultimate short lap of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 16

The rear of the peloton during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

The rear of the peloton during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 16

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team in the break in the third short lap during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (POL) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team in the break in the third short lap during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 16

Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team leads the chasing group on the uncategorised climb of the short lap during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team leads the chasing group on the uncategorised climb of the short lap during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 16

Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team sits comfortably in the chasing group in the first lap of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team sits comfortably in the chasing group in the first lap of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 16

Chantal Hoffmann (LUX) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team leads the chase in the first short lap of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

Chantal Hoffmann (LUX) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team leads the chase in the first short lap of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 16

The peloton tackles a technical descent during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

The peloton tackles a technical descent during the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 16

The peloton was about two minutes behind in the first half of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

The peloton was about two minutes behind in the first half of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 16

The early break reaches the forest first during of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

The early break reaches the forest first during of the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 16

Stage 1 winner, Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team leaves the podium after signing on for the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs

Stage 1 winner, Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team leaves the podium after signing on for the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 16

All the winners are on the podium after the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs - a stage race in Luxembourg in Garnich on May 1, 2016.

All the winners are on the podium after the second, 110.1km road race stage of Elsy Jacobs - a stage race in Luxembourg in Garnich on May 1, 2016.
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team2:58:33
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:46
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
5Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
6Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
8Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
9Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
10Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:55
11Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling0:02:53
12Thalita Jong De (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
15Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
16Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
17Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
19Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
20Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
21Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
22Vita Heine (Nor) National Norway
23Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
24Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
25Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
26Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
27Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals
28Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
29Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
30Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
31Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Norway
33Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
34Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
35Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
36Kasia Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
37Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
38Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
39Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
40Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
41Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
42Carmen Small (USA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
43Taylor Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
44Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
45Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
46Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
47Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Norway
48Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
49Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team0:03:02
50Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:03:40
51Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
52An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
53Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
54Emilie Moberg (Nor) National Norway0:04:37
55Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:06:53
56Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
57Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:08:50
58Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
59Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling0:08:53
60Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
61Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Regional Maaslandster-Nicheliving0:09:10
62Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
63Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
64Mar Bonnin (Spa) Lointek
65Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
66Penton Sara (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals
67Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
68Jelena Eric SER BTC City Ljubljana
69Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
70Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
71Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
72Ana Ramirez (Spa) Lointek
73Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) National USA0:12:12
74Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
75Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
76Daniele Gass (Ger) De Sprinters Malderen
77Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
78Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team5:34:29
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:39
3Anna der Van Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team0:00:48
4Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling0:00:49
5Elisa Borghini Longo (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:51
6Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:59
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:09
8Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling0:02:45
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS0:02:46
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team0:02:50
11Ellen Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:51
12Thalita Jong De (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team0:02:53
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:02:55
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:02:57
15Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:58
16Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
17Carmen Small (USA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling0:02:59
18Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:03:01
19Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:03:02
20Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
21Kasia Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:05
22Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:12
23Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team0:03:21
24Giulia Maria Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:03:22
25Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 860:03:25
26Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS0:03:26
27Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:03:27
28Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:28
29Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:30
30Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
31Sofie Vuyst De (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:31
32Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 860:03:35
33Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ0:03:36
34Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team0:03:40
35Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:45
36Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 860:03:56
37Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:03:58
38Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:04:05
39Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:04:16
40Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
41Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling0:04:20
42Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ0:04:40
43Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling0:04:54
44Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Norway0:05:09
45Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals0:05:31
46Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:33
47Taylor Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:05:34
48Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Norway0:06:22
49An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:07:18
50Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:07:48
51Emilie Moberg (Nor) National Norway0:08:01
52Vita Heine (Nor) National Norway0:08:44
53Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:43
54Pohl Stephanie (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling0:11:15
55Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling0:11:20
56Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:11:21
57Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana0:11:24
58Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 860:11:46
59Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:47
60Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:12:15
61Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:12:16
62Jelena Eric SER BTC City Ljubljana0:12:33
63Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling0:12:49
64Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:12:52
65Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:13:03
66Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:13:05
67Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) National USA0:16:43
68Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:17:46
69Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:17:58
70Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ0:18:20
71Penton Sara (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals0:18:27
72Ana Ramirez (Spa) Lointek0:18:31
73Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Regional Maaslandster-Nicheliving0:18:35
74Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:18:37
75Mar Bonnin (Spa) Lointek0:18:43
76Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek0:23:20
77Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ0:23:36
78Daniele Gass (Ger) De Sprinters Malderen0:23:52

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team5:34:29
2Thalita De (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team0:02:53
3Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:02:58
4Demi De (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:02
5Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx0:03:22
6Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:30
7Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ0:03:36
8Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team0:03:40
9Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:03:58
10Koppenburg Clara (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling0:04:54
11Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals0:05:31
12Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:05:33
13Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Norway0:06:22
14Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:07:48
15Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:43
16Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:11:21
17Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx0:12:16
18Jelena Eric SER BTC City Ljubljana0:12:33
19Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling0:12:49
20Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek0:23:20
21Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ0:23:36

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS20pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS20
3Anna Van de Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team18
4Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling17
5Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team15
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team15
7Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team14
8Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team14
9Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13
10Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team12
11Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana10
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High58
13Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies8
14Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team7
15Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
16Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling5
17Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High55
18Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx4
19Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana3
20Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (USA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling10pts
2Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx8
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team7
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High56
5Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling5
6Penton Sara (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals5
7Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana4
8Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies3
9Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS3
10Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx1
11Taylor Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS1
12Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
2Orica-AIS
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
5Wiggle High5
6Lotto Soudal Ladies
7Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
8Parkhotel Valkenburg
9Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
10BTC City Ljubljana
11National Norway
12Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
13Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
14Drops Cycling Team
15Lointek

