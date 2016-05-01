Niewiadoma wins final stage and overall at Elsy Jacobs
Polish Rabo Liv rider solos to stage 2 victory and overall title on the final day
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|2:58:33
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:46
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|5
|Anna Van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|6
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|8
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|9
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:55
|11
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:02:53
|12
|Thalita Jong De (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|15
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|16
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|17
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|19
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|20
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|21
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
|22
|Vita Heine (Nor) National Norway
|23
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|24
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|25
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|26
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
|27
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals
|28
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|29
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|30
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|31
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Norway
|33
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|34
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|35
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|36
|Kasia Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|37
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|38
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
|39
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|40
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|41
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|42
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|43
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|44
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|45
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|46
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|47
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Norway
|48
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|49
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|50
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:03:40
|51
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|53
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|54
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) National Norway
|0:04:37
|55
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:06:53
|56
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|57
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|58
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
|59
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:08:53
|60
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|61
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Regional Maaslandster-Nicheliving
|0:09:10
|62
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
|63
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|64
|Mar Bonnin (Spa) Lointek
|65
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|66
|Penton Sara (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals
|67
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|68
|Jelena Eric SER BTC City Ljubljana
|69
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
|70
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|71
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|72
|Ana Ramirez (Spa) Lointek
|73
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) National USA
|0:12:12
|74
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|75
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|76
|Daniele Gass (Ger) De Sprinters Malderen
|77
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|78
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|5:34:29
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:39
|3
|Anna der Van Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|4
|Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|5
|Elisa Borghini Longo (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:51
|6
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:59
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|8
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:02:45
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:02:46
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|11
|Ellen Dijk Van (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|12
|Thalita Jong De (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:02:55
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:02:57
|15
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|16
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|17
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|18
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:03:01
|19
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:03:02
|20
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Kasia Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|22
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:12
|23
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|24
|Giulia Maria Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:03:22
|25
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
|0:03:25
|26
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:03:26
|27
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:03:27
|28
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:28
|29
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:30
|30
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|31
|Sofie Vuyst De (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:31
|32
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
|0:03:35
|33
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|0:03:36
|34
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|35
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|36
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
|0:03:56
|37
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:03:58
|38
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:04:05
|39
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:04:16
|40
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|41
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:04:20
|42
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|0:04:40
|43
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:04:54
|44
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) National Norway
|0:05:09
|45
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals
|0:05:31
|46
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|47
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:05:34
|48
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Norway
|0:06:22
|49
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:07:18
|50
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:07:48
|51
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) National Norway
|0:08:01
|52
|Vita Heine (Nor) National Norway
|0:08:44
|53
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:43
|54
|Pohl Stephanie (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:11:15
|55
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
|0:11:20
|56
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|57
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:11:24
|58
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
|0:11:46
|59
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:47
|60
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:12:15
|61
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:12:16
|62
|Jelena Eric SER BTC City Ljubljana
|0:12:33
|63
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
|0:12:49
|64
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:12:52
|65
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:13:03
|66
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:13:05
|67
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) National USA
|0:16:43
|68
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:17:46
|69
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:17:58
|70
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|0:18:20
|71
|Penton Sara (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals
|0:18:27
|72
|Ana Ramirez (Spa) Lointek
|0:18:31
|73
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Regional Maaslandster-Nicheliving
|0:18:35
|74
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:18:37
|75
|Mar Bonnin (Spa) Lointek
|0:18:43
|76
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek
|0:23:20
|77
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|0:23:36
|78
|Daniele Gass (Ger) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:23:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|5:34:29
|2
|Thalita De (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|3
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|4
|Demi De (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|5
|Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|0:03:22
|6
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:30
|7
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|0:03:36
|8
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|9
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:03:58
|10
|Koppenburg Clara (Ger) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:04:54
|11
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals
|0:05:31
|12
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:05:33
|13
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) National Norway
|0:06:22
|14
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:07:48
|15
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:43
|16
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|17
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|0:12:16
|18
|Jelena Eric SER BTC City Ljubljana
|0:12:33
|19
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
|0:12:49
|20
|Alba Teruel (Spa) Lointek
|0:23:20
|21
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|0:23:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|20
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|20
|3
|Anna Van de Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|17
|5
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|14
|9
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|10
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|10
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|8
|13
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|14
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|7
|15
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|16
|Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|5
|17
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|18
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|4
|19
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|3
|20
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|8
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|6
|5
|Ashleigh Moolmann-Pasio (RSA) Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Penton Sara (Swe) Lares-WoawDeals
|5
|7
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|4
|8
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|3
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|3
|10
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|1
|11
|Taylor Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|1
|12
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rabo Liv Woman Cycling Team
|2
|Orica-AIS
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Cervélo Bigla Pro Cycling
|5
|Wiggle High5
|6
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7
|Lensworld - Zannata - Etixx
|8
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|Poitou Charentes Futuroscope 86
|10
|BTC City Ljubljana
|11
|National Norway
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Etixx
|13
|Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion NÖ
|14
|Drops Cycling Team
|15
|Lointek
