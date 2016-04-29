Trending

Van Vleuten wins prologue at Elsy Jacobs

Vos second and Van Dijk third

Image 1 of 16

Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team, Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team and Christine Majerus (LUX) of boel stand on the podium of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team, Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team and Christine Majerus (LUX) of boel stand on the podium of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 2 of 16

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 16

Amanda Spratt (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team sprints out of the saddle during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Amanda Spratt (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team sprints out of the saddle during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 4 of 16

Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team gives her all on the first climb of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team gives her all on the first climb of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 5 of 16

Eventual winner, Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team approaches a corner during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Eventual winner, Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team approaches a corner during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 6 of 16

Ellen van Dijk (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team rode the third fastest time of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Ellen van Dijk (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team rode the third fastest time of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 7 of 16

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 8 of 16

Flavia Oliveira (BRA) of Lensworld Zannata Cycling Team rides in the late-afternoon sunset during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Flavia Oliveira (BRA) of Lensworld Zannata Cycling Team rides in the late-afternoon sunset during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 9 of 16

Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team leans into a corner during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team leans into a corner during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 10 of 16

Giorgia Bronzini of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team tackles the first climb of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Giorgia Bronzini of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team tackles the first climb of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 11 of 16

Élise Delzenne (FRA) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Élise Delzenne (FRA) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 12 of 16

Anna van der Breggen (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team tackles the first descent of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Anna van der Breggen (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team tackles the first descent of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 13 of 16

Miriam Bjørnsrud (NOR) of Team Norway focuses before the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Miriam Bjørnsrud (NOR) of Team Norway focuses before the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 14 of 16

Giorgia Bronzini (ITA) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team warms up before the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Giorgia Bronzini (ITA) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team warms up before the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 15 of 16

Demi de Jong (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team warms up before the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Demi de Jong (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team warms up before the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Image 16 of 16

Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team reaches the top of the first climb of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs

Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team reaches the top of the first climb of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs
(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) won the 2.8km prologue at Elsy Jacobs on Friday. She took the win in 3:55 beating Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) and Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans). 

Van Vleuten will wear the leader's jersey into the second stage 106.9 race in Steinfort.

"It's a bit of a relief actually, I was really focused for this one," explained Van Vleuten after her win. "I'm really happy to finish it off.

"I saw it was a super technical course, it had a bit of everything. It was not an easy one to win and I actually thought it would be more of a sprinters course, with nine corners in 2.8kilometres you have to sprint hard out of every corner.

"This is my third time winning the prologue here. We did a recon yesterday so I was really well prepared and I think that really helped on this kind of course. It's really nice to come back here and get another win.

"Going into the next two stages we are in a really good position and with a strong team we can play the game a little bit. It's my last race of this spring period so I will do everything I can to hold onto the jersey."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS0:03:55
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:04
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:05
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:06
5Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:07
7Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:00:09
9Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
11Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
12Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:11
14Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:12
16Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
17Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:14
18Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:16
19Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
20Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
21Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS0:00:17
22Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
23Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
24Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway
25Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:18
26Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
27Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.860:00:19
28Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
29Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:20
30Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
31Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
32Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana0:00:21
33Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway0:00:22
34Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
35Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata0:00:23
36Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
37Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
38Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
39Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
40Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:24
41Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
42Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:25
43Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Norway0:00:26
44Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
45Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
46Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:27
47Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
48Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
49Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway
50Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:00:28
51Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
52Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) US National team
53Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:00:29
54Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
55Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
56Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:00:30
57Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
58Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
59Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
60Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)0:00:31
61Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
62Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
63Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
64Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:32
65Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
66Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
67Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:33
68Holly Breck (USA) US National Team
69Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
70Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
71Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:34
72Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:35
73Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
74Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:36
75Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
76An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
77Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
78Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
79Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek
80Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
81Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:00:37
82Laurel Rathbun (USA) US National team
83Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
84Kirsten Howard (Aus)
85Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:00:38
86Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:39
87Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
88Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
89Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:41
90Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:00:42
91Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
92Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
93Madeleine Boutet (USA) US National team
94Veronika Kormos (Hun) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:00:43
95Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:00:44
96Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek0:00:46
97Ana Paula Casetta (Bra)0:00:47
98Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek0:00:48
99Chloe Fraser (GBr) Lointek
100Sara Verhaest (Bel)0:00:49
101Laurence Thill (Lux)0:00:51
102Katie Curtis (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
103Aliya Traficante (USA) US National team0:00:52
104Angela Smith (Aus)0:00:53
105Malin Berlin (Swe)0:00:57
106Pauline Verhoeven (Fra)0:00:58
107Daniela Gass (Ger)0:00:59
108Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:01:00
109Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or0:01:02
110Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö0:01:03
111Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
112Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team0:01:40
113Céline Van Severen (Bel)0:07:21

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS

Youth classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:04:02

 

