Van Vleuten wins prologue at Elsy Jacobs
Vos second and Van Dijk third
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) won the 2.8km prologue at Elsy Jacobs on Friday. She took the win in 3:55 beating Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) and Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans).
Van Vleuten will wear the leader's jersey into the second stage 106.9 race in Steinfort.
"It's a bit of a relief actually, I was really focused for this one," explained Van Vleuten after her win. "I'm really happy to finish it off.
"I saw it was a super technical course, it had a bit of everything. It was not an easy one to win and I actually thought it would be more of a sprinters course, with nine corners in 2.8kilometres you have to sprint hard out of every corner.
"This is my third time winning the prologue here. We did a recon yesterday so I was really well prepared and I think that really helped on this kind of course. It's really nice to come back here and get another win.
"Going into the next two stages we are in a really good position and with a strong team we can play the game a little bit. It's my last race of this spring period so I will do everything I can to hold onto the jersey."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:03:55
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|5
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|7
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:09
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:11
|14
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:12
|16
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:14
|18
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:16
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|20
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:00:17
|22
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|23
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|24
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway
|25
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|26
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:19
|28
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:20
|30
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|31
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|32
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:21
|33
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|0:00:22
|34
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|35
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:23
|36
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|37
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|38
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|39
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|40
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:24
|41
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|42
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:25
|43
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Norway
|0:00:26
|44
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|45
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|46
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|47
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|48
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|49
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway
|50
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:00:28
|51
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) US National team
|53
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:00:29
|54
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|55
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|56
|Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:30
|57
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|58
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|59
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|60
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|0:00:31
|61
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|62
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|63
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|64
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|65
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|66
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|67
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:33
|68
|Holly Breck (USA) US National Team
|69
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
|70
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|71
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|72
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:35
|73
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|74
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|75
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|76
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|77
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|78
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|79
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek
|80
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|81
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:37
|82
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) US National team
|83
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|84
|Kirsten Howard (Aus)
|85
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:38
|86
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|87
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|88
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|89
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:41
|90
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|91
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|92
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|93
|Madeleine Boutet (USA) US National team
|94
|Veronika Kormos (Hun) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|95
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:00:44
|96
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:46
|97
|Ana Paula Casetta (Bra)
|0:00:47
|98
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:48
|99
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Lointek
|100
|Sara Verhaest (Bel)
|0:00:49
|101
|Laurence Thill (Lux)
|0:00:51
|102
|Katie Curtis (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|103
|Aliya Traficante (USA) US National team
|0:00:52
|104
|Angela Smith (Aus)
|0:00:53
|105
|Malin Berlin (Swe)
|0:00:57
|106
|Pauline Verhoeven (Fra)
|0:00:58
|107
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|0:00:59
|108
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:01:00
|109
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:01:02
|110
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:01:03
|111
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|112
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|113
|Céline Van Severen (Bel)
|0:07:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:03:55
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:06
|5
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|7
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:00:09
|9
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|12
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:11
|14
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:12
|16
|Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:14
|18
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:16
|19
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|20
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|0:00:17
|22
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|23
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|24
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway
|25
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|26
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|0:00:19
|28
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|29
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:20
|30
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|31
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|32
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:00:21
|33
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway
|0:00:22
|34
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|35
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata
|0:00:23
|36
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|37
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|38
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata
|39
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek
|40
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:24
|41
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|42
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:25
|43
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Norway
|0:00:26
|44
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|45
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|46
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:27
|47
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|48
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|49
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway
|50
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:00:28
|51
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|52
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) US National team
|53
|Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:00:29
|54
|Vita Heine (Nor) Norway
|55
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|56
|Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:30
|57
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|58
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|59
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|60
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|0:00:31
|61
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|62
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|63
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|64
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|65
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|66
|Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|67
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:33
|68
|Holly Breck (USA) US National Team
|69
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata
|70
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway
|71
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|72
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:35
|73
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|74
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|75
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|76
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|77
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|78
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata
|79
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek
|80
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|81
|Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:37
|82
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) US National team
|83
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|84
|Kirsten Howard (Aus)
|85
|Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:00:38
|86
|Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|87
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek
|88
|Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|89
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:41
|90
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|91
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|92
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|93
|Madeleine Boutet (USA) US National team
|94
|Veronika Kormos (Hun) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|95
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:00:44
|96
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:46
|97
|Ana Paula Casetta (Bra)
|0:00:47
|98
|Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek
|0:00:48
|99
|Chloe Fraser (GBr) Lointek
|100
|Sara Verhaest (Bel)
|0:00:49
|101
|Laurence Thill (Lux)
|0:00:51
|102
|Katie Curtis (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|103
|Aliya Traficante (USA) US National team
|0:00:52
|104
|Angela Smith (Aus)
|0:00:53
|105
|Malin Berlin (Swe)
|0:00:57
|106
|Pauline Verhoeven (Fra)
|0:00:58
|107
|Daniela Gass (Ger)
|0:00:59
|108
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:01:00
|109
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or
|0:01:02
|110
|Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö
|0:01:03
|111
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|112
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|113
|Céline Van Severen (Bel)
|0:07:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:04:02
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy