Image 1 of 16 Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team, Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team and Christine Majerus (LUX) of boel stand on the podium of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 16 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 16 Amanda Spratt (AUS) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team sprints out of the saddle during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 16 Christine Majerus (LUX) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team gives her all on the first climb of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 16 Eventual winner, Annemiek van Vleuten (NED) of Orica-AIS Cycling Team approaches a corner during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 16 Ellen van Dijk (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team rode the third fastest time of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 16 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 16 Flavia Oliveira (BRA) of Lensworld Zannata Cycling Team rides in the late-afternoon sunset during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 16 Lotta Lepistö (FIN) of Cervélo-Bigla Cycling Team leans into a corner during the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 16 Giorgia Bronzini of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team tackles the first climb of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 16 Élise Delzenne (FRA) of Lotto Soudal Cycling Team of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 16 Anna van der Breggen (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team tackles the first descent of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 16 Miriam Bjørnsrud (NOR) of Team Norway focuses before the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 16 Giorgia Bronzini (ITA) of Wiggle Hi5 Cycling Team warms up before the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 16 Demi de Jong (NED) of Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team warms up before the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 16 Marianne Vos (NED) of Rabo-Liv Cycling Team reaches the top of the first climb of the 2.8km time trial prologue of Elsy Jacobs (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Orica-AIS) won the 2.8km prologue at Elsy Jacobs on Friday. She took the win in 3:55 beating Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) and Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolmans).

Van Vleuten will wear the leader's jersey into the second stage 106.9 race in Steinfort.

"It's a bit of a relief actually, I was really focused for this one," explained Van Vleuten after her win. "I'm really happy to finish it off.

"I saw it was a super technical course, it had a bit of everything. It was not an easy one to win and I actually thought it would be more of a sprinters course, with nine corners in 2.8kilometres you have to sprint hard out of every corner.

"This is my third time winning the prologue here. We did a recon yesterday so I was really well prepared and I think that really helped on this kind of course. It's really nice to come back here and get another win.

"Going into the next two stages we are in a really good position and with a strong team we can play the game a little bit. It's my last race of this spring period so I will do everything I can to hold onto the jersey."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:03:55 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 5 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:07 7 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:09 9 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 11 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 12 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:11 14 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:12 16 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 17 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:14 18 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:16 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 20 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 21 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 0:00:17 22 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 23 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 24 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway 25 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:18 26 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:00:19 28 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 29 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:20 30 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 31 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 32 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:21 33 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 0:00:22 34 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 35 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:23 36 Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 37 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 38 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 39 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 40 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:24 41 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 42 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:25 43 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Norway 0:00:26 44 Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 45 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 46 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:27 47 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 48 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 49 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway 50 Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 0:00:28 51 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 52 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) US National team 53 Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:00:29 54 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 55 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 56 Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:00:30 57 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 58 Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 59 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 60 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) 0:00:31 61 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 62 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 63 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 64 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:32 65 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 66 Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 67 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:33 68 Holly Breck (USA) US National Team 69 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata 70 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 71 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:34 72 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:35 73 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 74 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:36 75 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 76 An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies 77 Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 78 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 79 Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek 80 Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 81 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:00:37 82 Laurel Rathbun (USA) US National team 83 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 84 Kirsten Howard (Aus) 85 Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:00:38 86 Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:39 87 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 88 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 89 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:41 90 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:42 91 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 92 Amalie Winther Olsen (Den) 93 Madeleine Boutet (USA) US National team 94 Veronika Kormos (Hun) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:43 95 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 0:00:44 96 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek 0:00:46 97 Ana Paula Casetta (Bra) 0:00:47 98 Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek 0:00:48 99 Chloe Fraser (GBr) Lointek 100 Sara Verhaest (Bel) 0:00:49 101 Laurence Thill (Lux) 0:00:51 102 Katie Curtis (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 103 Aliya Traficante (USA) US National team 0:00:52 104 Angela Smith (Aus) 0:00:53 105 Malin Berlin (Swe) 0:00:57 106 Pauline Verhoeven (Fra) 0:00:58 107 Daniela Gass (Ger) 0:00:59 108 Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:01:00 109 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 0:01:02 110 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:01:03 111 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 112 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:01:40 113 Céline Van Severen (Bel) 0:07:21

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:03:55 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:05 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:06 5 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:07 7 Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld-Zannata 8 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:00:09 9 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 10 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 11 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 12 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 13 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:11 14 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:12 16 Carmen Small (USA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 17 Elizabeth Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:14 18 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:16 19 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 20 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 21 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 0:00:17 22 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 23 Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 24 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Norway 25 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:18 26 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 27 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 0:00:19 28 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 29 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:20 30 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal Ladies 31 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 32 Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana 0:00:21 33 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Norway 0:00:22 34 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 35 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Lensworld-Zannata 0:00:23 36 Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 37 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 38 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Zannata 39 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek 40 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:24 41 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 42 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:25 43 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Norway 0:00:26 44 Lauren Creamer (Irl) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 45 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies 46 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:27 47 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 48 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 49 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Norway 50 Valerie Demey (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 0:00:28 51 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 52 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) US National team 53 Amber Pierce (USA) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:00:29 54 Vita Heine (Nor) Norway 55 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 56 Grace Garner (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:00:30 57 Christina Perchtold (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 58 Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 59 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 60 Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) 0:00:31 61 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 62 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 63 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 64 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:32 65 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 66 Sara Penton (Swe) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 67 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:00:33 68 Holly Breck (USA) US National Team 69 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Lensworld-Zannata 70 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Norway 71 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:34 72 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:35 73 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 74 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:36 75 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 76 An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Lotto Soudal Ladies 77 Elena Valentini (Ita) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 78 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Lensworld-Zannata 79 Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Lointek 80 Greta Richioud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 81 Bethany Hayward (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:00:37 82 Laurel Rathbun (USA) US National team 83 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 84 Kirsten Howard (Aus) 85 Amy Gornall (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:00:38 86 Rose Osborne (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:39 87 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek 88 Astrid Gassner (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 89 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:41 90 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:00:42 91 Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 92 Amalie Winther Olsen (Den) 93 Madeleine Boutet (USA) US National team 94 Veronika Kormos (Hun) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:00:43 95 Fien Delbaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 0:00:44 96 Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Lointek 0:00:46 97 Ana Paula Casetta (Bra) 0:00:47 98 Maria Del Mar Bonnin Palou (Spa) Lointek 0:00:48 99 Chloe Fraser (GBr) Lointek 100 Sara Verhaest (Bel) 0:00:49 101 Laurence Thill (Lux) 0:00:51 102 Katie Curtis (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 103 Aliya Traficante (USA) US National team 0:00:52 104 Angela Smith (Aus) 0:00:53 105 Malin Berlin (Swe) 0:00:57 106 Pauline Verhoeven (Fra) 0:00:58 107 Daniela Gass (Ger) 0:00:59 108 Anna Badegruber (Aut) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:01:00 109 Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Etixx-Guill D'or 0:01:02 110 Elise Maes (Lux) Vitalogic Astrokalb Radunion Nö 0:01:03 111 Joelle Numainville (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 112 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals Women Cycling Team 0:01:40 113 Céline Van Severen (Bel) 0:07:21

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-AIS