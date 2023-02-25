Julian Alaphilippe wins Faun-Ardèche Classic

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) secured his first win of the season at the Faun-Ardèche Classic. The former world champion out-powered compatriot David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in a two-man breakaway sprint into Guilherand-Granges. Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) finished third.

More to follow...

