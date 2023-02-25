Julian Alaphilippe wins Faun-Ardèche Classic
Frenchman beats compatriot David Gaudu in Guilherand-Granges
Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep) secured his first win of the season at the Faun-Ardèche Classic. The former world champion out-powered compatriot David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) in a two-man breakaway sprint into Guilherand-Granges. Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) finished third.
More to follow...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2023 Men - Live coverageAll the action from the beginning of Opening Weekend
-
Julian Alaphilippe wins Faun-Ardèche ClassicFrenchman beats compatriot David Gaudu in Guilherand-Granges
-
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2023 - Live coverageAll the action from the first cobbled classic of the season
-
Adam Yates 'nothing to lose' on UAE Tour final day’s summit finish atop Jebel HafeetBriton hoping to impact the final stage of the 2023 race