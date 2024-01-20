Exact Cross Zonnebeke: Marion Norbert Riberolle powers to solo victory

Marion Norbert Riberolle (Crelan-Corendon) was an emphatic winner of Exact Cross Zonnebeke, forging clear on the opening lap to win by 34 seconds from Larissa Hartog, while Clara Honsinger took third at 1:46.

With so many absentees ahead of Sunday’s World Cup in Benidorm, the Belgian was the favourite and she lived up to her billing. Norbert Riberolle was in complete control on a course flecked with snow after a week of frigid temperatures across northern Europe.

While Norbert Riberolle cruised to victory, the suspense was provided by the battle for the third step of the podium. Honsinger recovered strongly from a subdued start to beat Liv Wenzel into fourth place.

