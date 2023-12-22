Exact Cross Mol: Lucinda Brand powers to victory in the sand

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) took her third cyclocross win of the season at the Exact Cross in Mol, powering away from teammate Shirin van Anrooij on the third lap and never looking back as she maintained her pace to secure victory.

She adds this win to victories at the World Cups in Flamanville and Dublin and lived up to her billing as the favourite. Brand had enough time to punch the air past her pit crew as she completed her final lap 21 seconds ahead of her teammate.

A great battle for the podium kicked off behind Brand between three other formers winner in Mol with Van Anrooij first fading away from her teammate only to come back and retake second ahead of Laura Verdonschot (De Ceuster-Bonache) and Sanne Cant (Crelan-Corendon).

