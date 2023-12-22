Exact Cross Mol: Lucinda Brand powers to victory in the sand
Van Anrooij completes Baloise Trek Lions 1-2 with Verdonschot in third
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) took her third cyclocross win of the season at the Exact Cross in Mol, powering away from teammate Shirin van Anrooij on the third lap and never looking back as she maintained her pace to secure victory.
She adds this win to victories at the World Cups in Flamanville and Dublin and lived up to her billing as the favourite. Brand had enough time to punch the air past her pit crew as she completed her final lap 21 seconds ahead of her teammate.
A great battle for the podium kicked off behind Brand between three other formers winner in Mol with Van Anrooij first fading away from her teammate only to come back and retake second ahead of Laura Verdonschot (De Ceuster-Bonache) and Sanne Cant (Crelan-Corendon).
More to follow…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1