Exact Cross Mol: Mathieu van der Poel dominant in first 'cross meeting with Wout van Aert

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert did battle for the first time in the 2023-24 cyclocross season in the sand at Mol

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) came out on top of his first cyclocross showdown with Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) this season, taking a comprehensive solo victory through the sand at the Exact Cross Zilvermeercross in Mol.

The world champion, starting his second race of the season after dominating in Herentals at the weekend, left Van Aert behind on the third of 10 laps after the pair had established themselves at the front during the early laps.

His career-long rival Van Aert, who also dominated on his season debut in Essen earlier this month, had already shown signs of weakness at several points of the circuit, so it was no real surprise to see Van der Poel take the upper hand.

The Dutchman, who will race a fuller winter calendar than Van Aert as he targets an eighth world title, was on his own for the remainder of the hour-long race, crossing the line 1:16 up on second-placed Van Aert. His dominance of the race saw him lap all riders up to tenth place.

Behind the duo, who were always the top favourites to fill the first and second spots on the podium, it was Van der Poel's teammate Niels Vandeputte who grabbed third, albeit 2:11 back. Another Alpecin-Deceuninck man, Quinten Hermans, and Toon Vandebosch (Crelan-Corendon) took fourth and fifth places.

More to come...

Results

