Eli Iserbyt disqualified from Exact Cross Beringen after stomping on Ryan Kamp's bike following mid-race crash

Race officials disqualified Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) from Exact Cross series Beringen on Saturday for intentionally stomping on Ryan Kamp's (Alpecin-Deceuninck) bike after the pair crashed mid-race on a muddy descent.

The Belgian Champion later apologised for his actions and said he understood why officials decided to disqualify him from the race after pulling him from the circuit and into the mechanic's pits on the sixth lap.

"I understand the decision of the jury to dsq me today in Beringen. My acts after the hard crash were made in a rage of anger and don’t belong in this sport," Iserbyt said in a statement on Twitter following the race.

"For this, I want to apologise to everyone involved. Now I’ll focus on the positive things and look forward to the next races!"

On lap five of eight, a five-rider lead group held only a slim lead over eventual winner Lars van der Haar (Baloise Trek Lions), who was in a chase group with Iserbyt and Kamp. Van der Haar used that as an opportunity to punch to the front and close the gap.

Just as they reconnected with the leaders, Iserbyt and Kamp crashed on a muddy descent, their bikes tangled into the fencing on the left side of the narrow course.

Iserbyt untangled himself from the orange fencing first and picked up his bike, but then appeared to have intentionally stomped on Kamp's bike as he tried to get back on the course.

Kamp struggled to untangle his handlebars from the fencing, and he appeared visibly upset at Iserbyt's actions. Kamp grabbed ahold of Iserbyt's jersey to try and stop the rider and the pair then exchanged words.

Video footage then showed both riders trying to get their bikes functioning again. Iserbyt was back on his bike first and raced toward the pits to take a spare bike. Kamp, on the other hand, was forced to run to the pits with a mechanical. Kamp received a spare bike but was much too far back to reconnect with the lead group.

Iserbyt started the sixth lap over a minute behind the race leaders and Kamp crossed the line at over 1:30 back.

An official was waiting for Iserbyt as he approached the pits on that lap. The official and Iserbty spoke briefly before the rider then exited the crouse, disqualified from the competition.

Kamp was able to finish the race in 22nd place at 3:50 behind.