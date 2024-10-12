Eli Iserbyt disqualified from Exact Cross Beringen after stomping on Ryan Kamp's bike following mid-race crash

By
published

'My acts after the hard crash were made in a rage of anger and don’t belong in this sport' says Belgian Champion

Belgian Eli Iserbyt at Exact Cross Beringen cyclocross cycling event
Belgian Eli Iserbyt at Exact Cross Beringen cyclocross cycling event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Race officials disqualified Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) from Exact Cross series Beringen on Saturday for intentionally stomping on Ryan Kamp's (Alpecin-Deceuninck) bike after the pair crashed mid-race on a muddy descent.

The Belgian Champion later apologised for his actions and said he understood why officials decided to disqualify him from the race after pulling him from the circuit and into the mechanic's pits on the sixth lap.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.