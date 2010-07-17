Tabak breaks Eastern bloc
Bogataj sprints to junior title
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Noortje Tabak (Netherlands)
|3:08:21
|2
|Lesia Kalitovska (Ukraine)
|3
|Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:01
|4
|Romy Kasper (Germany)
|0:00:03
|5
|Aude Biannic (France)
|6
|Irina Molicheva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:04
|7
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Russian Federation)
|0:00:05
|8
|Elizaveta Oshurkova (Ukraine)
|0:00:06
|9
|Rasa Leieivyte (Lithuania)
|0:00:11
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
|0:00:12
|11
|Edita Janeliunaite (Lithuania)
|12
|Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
|13
|Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
|14
|Barbara Guarischi (Italy)
|15
|Sanne Van Paassen (Netherlands)
|16
|Emilie Moberg (Norway)
|0:00:13
|17
|Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)
|18
|Isabelle Söderberg (Sweden)
|19
|Larisa Pankova (Russian Federation)
|20
|Jacqueline Hahn (Austria)
|21
|Karolina Garczynska (Poland)
|22
|Sandrine Bideau (France)
|23
|Emilie Aubry (Switzerland)
|24
|Aksana Papko (Belarus)
|25
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|26
|Agne Silinyte (Lithuania)
|27
|Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
|28
|Katsiaryna Barazna (Belarus)
|29
|Dorle Zorrilla Braceras (Spain)
|30
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:14
|31
|Anna Schnitzmeier (Germany)
|32
|Evelyn Arys (Belgium)
|33
|Anna Evseeva (Russian Federation)
|34
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
|35
|Roxane Fournier (France)
|36
|Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
|37
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Belgium)
|38
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Lithuania)
|39
|Tetiana Ryabchenko (Ukraine)
|40
|Christina Kollmann (Austria)
|0:00:15
|41
|Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
|42
|Cecilie Saetero Johansen (Norway)
|43
|Amelie Rivat (France)
|44
|Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)
|45
|Katazina Sosna (Lithuania)
|46
|Denise Zuckermandel (Germany)
|0:00:16
|47
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Netherlands)
|0:00:23
|48
|Audrey Cordon (France)
|0:00:24
|49
|Amy Pieters (Netherlands)
|0:00:45
|50
|Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)
|0:00:53
|51
|Kaat Hannes (Belgium)
|0:01:29
|52
|Anne Arnouts (Belgium)
|53
|Marie Voreland (Norway)
|0:01:41
|54
|Giada Borgato (Italy)
|0:02:29
|55
|Valentine Carreletta (Italy)
|0:02:32
|56
|Eleonora Patuzzo (Italy)
|0:05:24
|57
|Tatsiana Skurat (Belarus)
|0:10:20
|58
|Paulina Cywinska (Poland)
|0:10:55
|59
|Katarina Uhlarikova (Slovakia)
|0:10:56
|60
|Natalia Mitko (Russian Federation)
|61
|Viktoria Drokina (Russian Federation)
|62
|Ekaterina Novozhilova (Russian Federation)
|0:10:58
|63
|Marit Huisman (Netherlands)
|0:11:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blaz Bogataj (Slovenia)
|3:10:59
|2
|Bryan Coquard (France)
|3
|Rafael Reis (Portugal)
|4
|Paolo Simion (Italy)
|5
|Luca Wackermann (Italy)
|6
|An Jimenez Lozano Carlos (Spain)
|7
|Andrea Zordan (Italy)
|8
|Pavel Ragel (Belarus)
|9
|Ruben Geerinckx (Belgium)
|10
|Nikita Zharovem (Belarus)
|0:00:01
|11
|Emilien Viennet (France)
|12
|Ricardo Ferreira (Portugal)
|13
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
|14
|Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
|15
|Pawel Kister (Poland)
|16
|Emils Liepins (Latvia)
|17
|Dominik Oborski (Poland)
|18
|Yaroslav Rubakha (Ukraine)
|19
|Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bulgaria)
|0:00:02
|20
|Olivier Le Gac (France)
|21
|Sebastien Bergeret (France)
|22
|Grzegorz Haba (Poland)
|23
|Stefano Tonin (Italy)
|24
|Yevgeniy Shalunov (Russian Federation)
|25
|Florian Senechal (France)
|26
|Romans Blinovs (Latvia)
|27
|Jörgen Matt (Estonia)
|28
|Eimantas Gudiskis (Lithuania)
|29
|Panagiotis Chatzakis (Greece)
|0:00:03
|30
|Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
|31
|Alexander Matrosov (Russian Federation)
|32
|Michael-Eduard Grosu (Romania)
|33
|Oleksandr Lobov (Ukraine)
|34
|Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic)
|0:00:04
|35
|Carl Verona Quintanilla (Spain)
|36
|Nikolay Ivanov (Bulgaria)
|37
|Konstantinos Papoutsas (Greece)
|38
|Sten Sarv (Estonia)
|0:00:05
|39
|Ignazio Moser (Italy)
|40
|Matti Manninen (Finland)
|41
|Matijas Dovranic (Croatia)
|42
|Mihkel Raim (Estonia)
|43
|Doron Hekic (Slovenia)
|0:00:06
|44
|Nejc Bester (Slovenia)
|0:00:09
|45
|Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)
|0:00:12
|46
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Belgium)
|0:00:13
|47
|Jasper Stuyven (Belgium)
|0:00:14
|48
|Jorne Carolus (Belgium)
|0:00:16
|49
|Mike De Bie (Belgium)
|0:00:17
|50
|Paulius Siskevicius (Lithuania)
|0:00:22
|51
|Andrii Orlov (Ukraine)
|0:00:23
|52
|Mikhail Akimov (Russian Federation)
|53
|Veaceslav Colotenco (Republic of Moldova)
|54
|Richard Della Schiave (Luxembourg)
|0:00:24
|55
|Andrius Peciulis (Lithuania)
|56
|Johann Schwabik (Slovakia)
|57
|Erik Nyqvist (Sweden)
|58
|Ewen Mcdonald (Ireland)
|59
|Joao Leal (Portugal)
|0:00:25
|60
|Kevin Feiereisen (Luxembourg)
|0:00:26
|61
|Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)
|0:00:40
|62
|Jimmy Reinert (Luxembourg)
|0:00:44
|63
|Kirill Yatsevich (Russian Federation)
|64
|Gavin Keane (Ireland)
|0:00:46
|65
|Uros Beg (Slovenia)
|0:00:48
|66
|Tim Mikelj (Slovenia)
|67
|Daniel Biedermann (Austria)
|68
|Andrzej Pawlaczyk (Poland)
|0:01:00
|69
|Robert Mallik (Slovakia)
|0:01:10
|70
|Frederik Frison (Belgium)
|0:01:23
|71
|Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)
|0:01:58
|72
|Anthony Haspot (France)
|73
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|0:02:01
|74
|Giacomo Gallio (Italy)
|0:02:13
|75
|Marius Hugi (Albania)
|0:02:15
|76
|Timur Tascan (Turkey)
|0:02:16
|77
|Salih Yerli (Turkey)
|78
|Fatih Keles (Turkey)
|0:02:21
|79
|Nikolaos Ioannidis (Greece)
|0:02:41
|80
|Dmytro Volovod (Ukraine)
|0:03:25
|81
|Joaquin Torres Parraga (Spain)
|0:03:35
|82
|Mevlüt Erkan (Turkey)
|0:04:36
|83
|Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)
|0:04:45
|84
|Juraj Spanik (Slovakia)
|0:05:23
|85
|Spyridon-Pan Salpadimos (Greece)
|0:06:29
|86
|Jozef Mazan (Slovakia)
|0:15:28
|87
|Burak Gul (Turkey)
|0:18:33
|88
|Eugeniu Cozonac (Republic of Moldova)
|89
|Felix English (Ireland)
|90
|Mikael Myllymaki (Finland)
|91
|Ivelin Ivanov (Bulgaria)
|0:19:02
