Tabak breaks Eastern bloc

Bogataj sprints to junior title

Blaz Bogataj (Slovenia) takes victory.

(Image credit: Marjan Kelner)
Blaz Bogataj (Slovenia) wins the junior men's event.

(Image credit: Marjan Kelner)
Blaz Bogataj (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Marjan Kelner)
Blaz Bogataj (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Marjan Kelner)
The Slovenian National Team celebrate the win.

(Image credit: Marjan Kelner)
Blaz Bogataj (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Marjan Kelner)
Blaz Bogataj (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Marjan Kelner)
Podium including race winner Blaz Bogataj (Slovenia)

(Image credit: Marjan Kelner)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Noortje Tabak (Netherlands)3:08:21
2Lesia Kalitovska (Ukraine)
3Ausrine Trebaite (Lithuania)0:00:01
4Romy Kasper (Germany)0:00:03
5Aude Biannic (France)
6Irina Molicheva (Russian Federation)0:00:04
7Oxana Kozonchuk (Russian Federation)0:00:05
8Elizaveta Oshurkova (Ukraine)0:00:06
9Rasa Leieivyte (Lithuania)0:00:11
10Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)0:00:12
11Edita Janeliunaite (Lithuania)
12Kelly Druyts (Belgium)
13Emilia Fahlin (Sweden)
14Barbara Guarischi (Italy)
15Sanne Van Paassen (Netherlands)
16Emilie Moberg (Norway)0:00:13
17Lucinda Brand (Netherlands)
18Isabelle Söderberg (Sweden)
19Larisa Pankova (Russian Federation)
20Jacqueline Hahn (Austria)
21Karolina Garczynska (Poland)
22Sandrine Bideau (France)
23Emilie Aubry (Switzerland)
24Aksana Papko (Belarus)
25Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
26Agne Silinyte (Lithuania)
27Valeriya Kononenko (Ukraine)
28Katsiaryna Barazna (Belarus)
29Dorle Zorrilla Braceras (Spain)
30Alexandra Burchenkova (Russian Federation)0:00:14
31Anna Schnitzmeier (Germany)
32Evelyn Arys (Belgium)
33Anna Evseeva (Russian Federation)
34Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spain)
35Roxane Fournier (France)
36Anna Nahirna (Ukraine)
37Annelies Van Doorslaer (Belgium)
38Aleksandra Sosenko (Lithuania)
39Tetiana Ryabchenko (Ukraine)
40Christina Kollmann (Austria)0:00:15
41Polona Batagelj (Slovenia)
42Cecilie Saetero Johansen (Norway)
43Amelie Rivat (France)
44Sabrina Schweizer (Germany)
45Katazina Sosna (Lithuania)
46Denise Zuckermandel (Germany)0:00:16
47Birgit Lavrijssen (Netherlands)0:00:23
48Audrey Cordon (France)0:00:24
49Amy Pieters (Netherlands)0:00:45
50Marta Tagliaferro (Italy)0:00:53
51Kaat Hannes (Belgium)0:01:29
52Anne Arnouts (Belgium)
53Marie Voreland (Norway)0:01:41
54Giada Borgato (Italy)0:02:29
55Valentine Carreletta (Italy)0:02:32
56Eleonora Patuzzo (Italy)0:05:24
57Tatsiana Skurat (Belarus)0:10:20
58Paulina Cywinska (Poland)0:10:55
59Katarina Uhlarikova (Slovakia)0:10:56
60Natalia Mitko (Russian Federation)
61Viktoria Drokina (Russian Federation)
62Ekaterina Novozhilova (Russian Federation)0:10:58
63Marit Huisman (Netherlands)0:11:08

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blaz Bogataj (Slovenia)3:10:59
2Bryan Coquard (France)
3Rafael Reis (Portugal)
4Paolo Simion (Italy)
5Luca Wackermann (Italy)
6An Jimenez Lozano Carlos (Spain)
7Andrea Zordan (Italy)
8Pavel Ragel (Belarus)
9Ruben Geerinckx (Belgium)
10Nikita Zharovem (Belarus)0:00:01
11Emilien Viennet (France)
12Ricardo Ferreira (Portugal)
13Kirill Sveshnikov (Russian Federation)
14Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spain)
15Pawel Kister (Poland)
16Emils Liepins (Latvia)
17Dominik Oborski (Poland)
18Yaroslav Rubakha (Ukraine)
19Aleksandar Aleksiev (Bulgaria)0:00:02
20Olivier Le Gac (France)
21Sebastien Bergeret (France)
22Grzegorz Haba (Poland)
23Stefano Tonin (Italy)
24Yevgeniy Shalunov (Russian Federation)
25Florian Senechal (France)
26Romans Blinovs (Latvia)
27Jörgen Matt (Estonia)
28Eimantas Gudiskis (Lithuania)
29Panagiotis Chatzakis (Greece)0:00:03
30Ioannis Spanopoulos (Greece)
31Alexander Matrosov (Russian Federation)
32Michael-Eduard Grosu (Romania)
33Oleksandr Lobov (Ukraine)
34Petr Vakoc (Czech Republic)0:00:04
35Carl Verona Quintanilla (Spain)
36Nikolay Ivanov (Bulgaria)
37Konstantinos Papoutsas (Greece)
38Sten Sarv (Estonia)0:00:05
39Ignazio Moser (Italy)
40Matti Manninen (Finland)
41Matijas Dovranic (Croatia)
42Mihkel Raim (Estonia)
43Doron Hekic (Slovenia)0:00:06
44Nejc Bester (Slovenia)0:00:09
45Marlen Zmorka (Ukraine)0:00:12
46Yannick Vanbrabant (Belgium)0:00:13
47Jasper Stuyven (Belgium)0:00:14
48Jorne Carolus (Belgium)0:00:16
49Mike De Bie (Belgium)0:00:17
50Paulius Siskevicius (Lithuania)0:00:22
51Andrii Orlov (Ukraine)0:00:23
52Mikhail Akimov (Russian Federation)
53Veaceslav Colotenco (Republic of Moldova)
54Richard Della Schiave (Luxembourg)0:00:24
55Andrius Peciulis (Lithuania)
56Johann Schwabik (Slovakia)
57Erik Nyqvist (Sweden)
58Ewen Mcdonald (Ireland)
59Joao Leal (Portugal)0:00:25
60Kevin Feiereisen (Luxembourg)0:00:26
61Stefan Kueng (Switzerland)0:00:40
62Jimmy Reinert (Luxembourg)0:00:44
63Kirill Yatsevich (Russian Federation)
64Gavin Keane (Ireland)0:00:46
65Uros Beg (Slovenia)0:00:48
66Tim Mikelj (Slovenia)
67Daniel Biedermann (Austria)
68Andrzej Pawlaczyk (Poland)0:01:00
69Robert Mallik (Slovakia)0:01:10
70Frederik Frison (Belgium)0:01:23
71Victor Manakov (Russian Federation)0:01:58
72Anthony Haspot (France)
73Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)0:02:01
74Giacomo Gallio (Italy)0:02:13
75Marius Hugi (Albania)0:02:15
76Timur Tascan (Turkey)0:02:16
77Salih Yerli (Turkey)
78Fatih Keles (Turkey)0:02:21
79Nikolaos Ioannidis (Greece)0:02:41
80Dmytro Volovod (Ukraine)0:03:25
81Joaquin Torres Parraga (Spain)0:03:35
82Mevlüt Erkan (Turkey)0:04:36
83Daniel Turek (Czech Republic)0:04:45
84Juraj Spanik (Slovakia)0:05:23
85Spyridon-Pan Salpadimos (Greece)0:06:29
86Jozef Mazan (Slovakia)0:15:28
87Burak Gul (Turkey)0:18:33
88Eugeniu Cozonac (Republic of Moldova)
89Felix English (Ireland)
90Mikael Myllymaki (Finland)
91Ivelin Ivanov (Bulgaria)0:19:02

