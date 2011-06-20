Gracia wins La Bresse European Downhill Cup
Sax collects women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|0:02:04.50
|2
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)
|0:00:00.89
|3
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|0:00:04.35
|4
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:06.07
|5
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|0:00:07.21
|6
|Nico Vink (Bel)
|0:00:08.15
|7
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|0:00:09.91
|8
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|0:00:10.57
|9
|Benjamin Verrier (Fra)
|0:00:12.27
|10
|Camille Blanchard (Fra)
|0:00:13.48
|11
|Nils Correvon (Swi)
|0:00:13.58
|12
|Quentin Chanudet (Fra)
|0:00:13.87
|13
|Yann Gadoin (Fra)
|0:00:13.94
|14
|Kevin Poirot (Fra)
|0:00:14.98
|15
|Fabian Fader (Ger)
|0:00:16.19
|16
|Jérémie Sevrain (Fra)
|0:00:16.23
|17
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|0:00:16.64
|18
|Alexandre Claudin (Fra)
|0:00:17.22
|19
|Arthur Esslinger (Fra)
|0:00:19.20
|20
|Nicolas Pary (Fra)
|0:00:20.14
|21
|Bertrand Gilles (Bel)
|0:00:20.22
|22
|Raphael Robles (Fra)
|0:00:20.31
|23
|Charles Pujol (Fra)
|0:00:22.08
|24
|Cédric Moermans (Bel)
|0:00:22.59
|25
|Morgan Ravenel (Fra)
|0:00:23.22
|26
|Vincent Colange (Fra)
|0:00:25.66
|27
|Victor Meyer (Fra)
|0:00:26.35
|28
|Jeremy Lebon (Fra)
|0:00:26.93
|29
|Baptiste Pierron (Fra)
|0:00:27.47
|30
|Gregory Gaspard (Fra)
|0:00:28.01
|31
|Alexandre Orban (Bel)
|0:00:28.23
|32
|Sébastien Verbist (Bel)
|0:00:28.71
|33
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)
|0:00:29.68
|34
|Mathieu Poirot (Fra)
|0:00:32.32
|35
|Fabien Sellier (Fra)
|0:00:33.27
|36
|Jordan Baumann (Fra)
|0:00:34.04
|37
|Nicolas Simon (Bel)
|0:00:35.20
|38
|Stuart Macdonald (Aus)
|0:00:35.58
|39
|Pierre Bauvin (Fra)
|0:00:36.67
|40
|Chris Kilmurray (Irl)
|0:00:38.48
|41
|Pierre Supper (Fra)
|0:00:38.91
|42
|Geoffrey Cholley (Fra)
|0:00:39.60
|43
|Jordan Mougenot (Fra)
|0:00:42.62
|44
|Arnaud Blondel (Fra)
|0:00:42.67
|45
|Xavier Lescure (Fra)
|0:00:42.97
|46
|Erwan Ghesquiere (Fra)
|0:00:44.52
|47
|Tristan Defenfe (Bel)
|0:00:44.80
|48
|Arnaud Stoll (Fra)
|0:00:45.67
|49
|Mickaël Vogel (Fra)
|0:00:47.20
|50
|Tim Moniot (Fra)
|0:00:47.78
|51
|Miikael Kinnunen (Aus)
|0:00:49.62
|52
|Erwan Nokin (Bel)
|0:00:53.08
|53
|Quentin Briey (Fra)
|0:00:53.49
|54
|Charles Canonne (Fra)
|0:00:54.49
|55
|Gael Postel (Fra)
|0:00:55.74
|56
|Yoann Liez (Fra)
|0:00:55.84
|57
|Xavier Danelon (Fra)
|0:00:59.76
|58
|Geoffrey Nicolas (Fra)
|0:00:59.92
|59
|Beranger Munsch (Fra)
|0:01:11.58
|60
|Arnaud Eychenne (Fra)
|0:01:12.77
|61
|Sacha Rosmant (Fra)
|0:01:17.77
|62
|Romain Sax (Fra)
|0:01:19.36
|63
|Rémi Capelle (Fra)
|0:01:21.29
|64
|Nicolas Rogeau (Fra)
|0:01:21.93
|65
|Gildas Tisserand (Fra)
|0:01:22.65
|66
|Simon Robe (Fra)
|0:01:26.10
|67
|Quentin Leroy (Fra)
|0:01:32.65
|68
|Edmunds Grostins (Lat)
|0:01:43.75
|69
|Javier Guijarro Villacieros (Spa)
|0:01:51.45
|70
|Vincent Koller (Fra)
|0:02:02.71
|71
|Gregory Bender (Fra)
|0:04:25.27
|72
|Lionel Dumoulin (Bel)
|0:06:42.81
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Sax (Fra)
|0:05:33.93
