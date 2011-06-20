Trending

Gracia wins La Bresse European Downhill Cup

Sax collects women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cédric Gracia (Fra)0:02:04.50
2Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col)0:00:00.89
3Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)0:00:04.35
4Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:06.07
5Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:07.21
6Nico Vink (Bel)0:00:08.15
7Scott Laughland (Irl)0:00:09.91
8Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:10.57
9Benjamin Verrier (Fra)0:00:12.27
10Camille Blanchard (Fra)0:00:13.48
11Nils Correvon (Swi)0:00:13.58
12Quentin Chanudet (Fra)0:00:13.87
13Yann Gadoin (Fra)0:00:13.94
14Kevin Poirot (Fra)0:00:14.98
15Fabian Fader (Ger)0:00:16.19
16Jérémie Sevrain (Fra)0:00:16.23
17Mark Scott (GBr)0:00:16.64
18Alexandre Claudin (Fra)0:00:17.22
19Arthur Esslinger (Fra)0:00:19.20
20Nicolas Pary (Fra)0:00:20.14
21Bertrand Gilles (Bel)0:00:20.22
22Raphael Robles (Fra)0:00:20.31
23Charles Pujol (Fra)0:00:22.08
24Cédric Moermans (Bel)0:00:22.59
25Morgan Ravenel (Fra)0:00:23.22
26Vincent Colange (Fra)0:00:25.66
27Victor Meyer (Fra)0:00:26.35
28Jeremy Lebon (Fra)0:00:26.93
29Baptiste Pierron (Fra)0:00:27.47
30Gregory Gaspard (Fra)0:00:28.01
31Alexandre Orban (Bel)0:00:28.23
32Sébastien Verbist (Bel)0:00:28.71
33Pierre Charles Georges (Fra)0:00:29.68
34Mathieu Poirot (Fra)0:00:32.32
35Fabien Sellier (Fra)0:00:33.27
36Jordan Baumann (Fra)0:00:34.04
37Nicolas Simon (Bel)0:00:35.20
38Stuart Macdonald (Aus)0:00:35.58
39Pierre Bauvin (Fra)0:00:36.67
40Chris Kilmurray (Irl)0:00:38.48
41Pierre Supper (Fra)0:00:38.91
42Geoffrey Cholley (Fra)0:00:39.60
43Jordan Mougenot (Fra)0:00:42.62
44Arnaud Blondel (Fra)0:00:42.67
45Xavier Lescure (Fra)0:00:42.97
46Erwan Ghesquiere (Fra)0:00:44.52
47Tristan Defenfe (Bel)0:00:44.80
48Arnaud Stoll (Fra)0:00:45.67
49Mickaël Vogel (Fra)0:00:47.20
50Tim Moniot (Fra)0:00:47.78
51Miikael Kinnunen (Aus)0:00:49.62
52Erwan Nokin (Bel)0:00:53.08
53Quentin Briey (Fra)0:00:53.49
54Charles Canonne (Fra)0:00:54.49
55Gael Postel (Fra)0:00:55.74
56Yoann Liez (Fra)0:00:55.84
57Xavier Danelon (Fra)0:00:59.76
58Geoffrey Nicolas (Fra)0:00:59.92
59Beranger Munsch (Fra)0:01:11.58
60Arnaud Eychenne (Fra)0:01:12.77
61Sacha Rosmant (Fra)0:01:17.77
62Romain Sax (Fra)0:01:19.36
63Rémi Capelle (Fra)0:01:21.29
64Nicolas Rogeau (Fra)0:01:21.93
65Gildas Tisserand (Fra)0:01:22.65
66Simon Robe (Fra)0:01:26.10
67Quentin Leroy (Fra)0:01:32.65
68Edmunds Grostins (Lat)0:01:43.75
69Javier Guijarro Villacieros (Spa)0:01:51.45
70Vincent Koller (Fra)0:02:02.71
71Gregory Bender (Fra)0:04:25.27
72Lionel Dumoulin (Bel)0:06:42.81

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Sax (Fra)0:05:33.93

