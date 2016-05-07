Trending

Sina Frei wins U23 Women's European cross-country title

Jenny Rissveds and Evie Richards complete podium

Sina Frei (Switzerland) leads Nicole Koller (Switzerland)

Sina Frei (Switzerland) leads Nicole Koller (Switzerland)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sina Frei (Swi)1:24:00
2Jenny Rissveds (Swe)0:00:59
3Evie Richards (GBr)0:02:22
4Alessandra Keller (Swi)0:03:49
5Perrine Clauzel (Fra)0:04:15
6Jana Czeczinkarova (Cze)0:04:30
7Anne Tauber (Ned)0:06:16
8Chiara Teocchi (Ita)0:06:25
9Barbora Prudkova (Cze)0:06:31
10Nicole Koller (Swi)0:07:10
11Aleksandra Podgorska (Pol)0:08:34
12Malene Degn (Den)0:08:54
13Sofia Wiedenroth (Ger)0:09:46
14Guzel Akhmadullina (Rus)0:10:27
15Rita Malinkiewicz (Pol)0:11:25
16Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:12:07
17Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol)
18Linn Gustafsson (Swe)
19Felicia Ferner (Swe)
20Joana Filipa Oliveira Monteiro (Por)
21Iiris Õunmaa (Est)
22Felicia Ferner (Swe)
DNFOlga Terentyeva (Rus)
DNFNadja Heigl (Aut)
DNFAlina Johansson (Swe)
DNFAyse Cakir (Tur)

Latest on Cyclingnews