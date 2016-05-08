Trending

Jolanda Neff wins women's European cross-country title

Annika Langvad and Sabine Spitz complete podium

Swiss champ Jolanda Neff (Servetto Footon)

(Image credit: Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolanda Neff (Swi)1:34:56
2Annika Langvad (Den)0:03:40
3Sabine Spitz (Ger)0:05:56
4Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)0:06:33
5Yana Belomoina (Ukr)0:06:55
6Corina Gantenbein (Swi)0:08:01
7Tanja Zakelj (Slo)0:08:23
8Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)0:08:48
9Julie Bresset (Fra)0:09:02
10Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)0:09:06
11Anne Terpstra (Ned)0:09:32
12Alexandra Engen (Swe)0:09:43
13Iryna Popova (Ukr)0:10:12
14Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)0:10:51
15Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)0:11:27
16Githa Michiels (Bel)0:11:43
17Barbara Benko (Hun)0:12:17
18Karla Stepanova (Cze)0:13:13
19Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)0:13:34
20Alice Pirard (Bel)0:15:06
21Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
22Anna Konovalova (Rus)
23Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
24Nataliia Krompets (Ukr)
25Noora Kanerva (Fin)
26Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
27Lisette Rosenbeck (Den)
28Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
29Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor)
30Maaris Meier (Est)
31Monika Zur (Pol)
DNFPauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
DNFElisabeth Osl (Aut)
DNFRocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
DNFAnna Oberparleiter (Ita)
DNFHelen Grobert (Ger)

