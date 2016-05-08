Jolanda Neff wins women's European cross-country title
Annika Langvad and Sabine Spitz complete podium
Elite Women Cross Country: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|1:34:56
|2
|Annika Langvad (Den)
|0:03:40
|3
|Sabine Spitz (Ger)
|0:05:56
|4
|Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)
|0:06:33
|5
|Yana Belomoina (Ukr)
|0:06:55
|6
|Corina Gantenbein (Swi)
|0:08:01
|7
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|0:08:23
|8
|Ekateryna Anoshina (Rus)
|0:08:48
|9
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|0:09:02
|10
|Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)
|0:09:06
|11
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|0:09:32
|12
|Alexandra Engen (Swe)
|0:09:43
|13
|Iryna Popova (Ukr)
|0:10:12
|14
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|0:10:51
|15
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:11:27
|16
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|0:11:43
|17
|Barbara Benko (Hun)
|0:12:17
|18
|Karla Stepanova (Cze)
|0:13:13
|19
|Janka Keseg Stevkova (Svk)
|0:13:34
|20
|Alice Pirard (Bel)
|0:15:06
|21
|Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)
|22
|Anna Konovalova (Rus)
|23
|Elisabeth Brandau (Ger)
|24
|Nataliia Krompets (Ukr)
|25
|Noora Kanerva (Fin)
|26
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|27
|Lisette Rosenbeck (Den)
|28
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|29
|Ingrid Boe Jacobsen (Nor)
|30
|Maaris Meier (Est)
|31
|Monika Zur (Pol)
|DNF
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra)
|DNF
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|DNF
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|DNF
|Anna Oberparleiter (Ita)
|DNF
|Helen Grobert (Ger)
