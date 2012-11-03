Teunissen wins U23 European championship
Van Kessel completes Dutch 1-2 finish, Alaphilippe takes bronze
Image 1 of 5
Image 2 of 5
Image 3 of 5
Image 4 of 5
Image 5 of 5
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)
|0:48:19
|2
|Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (France)
|0:00:01
|4
|Jens Adams (Belgium)
|0:00:02
|5
|Wout Van Aert (Belgium)
|0:00:09
|6
|Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)
|0:00:19
|7
|Clément Venturini (France)
|0:00:22
|8
|Tim Merlier (Belgium)
|9
|Toon Aerts (Belgium)
|10
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|11
|Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)
|0:00:23
|12
|Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
|13
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|0:00:26
|14
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:00:27
|15
|Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)
|0:00:31
|16
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:00:45
|17
|Luca Braidot (Italy)
|0:00:59
|18
|Michael Boros (Czech Republic)
|0:01:07
|19
|Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)
|0:01:14
|20
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|21
|David van der Poel (Netherlands)
|22
|Yannick Mayer (Germany)
|0:01:18
|23
|Michael Schweizer Jr. (Germany)
|0:01:36
|24
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)
|0:01:40
|25
|Steven James (Great Britain)
|0:01:45
|26
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|0:01:54
|27
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|0:02:11
|28
|Ben Sumner (Great Britain)
|29
|Bryan Falaschi (Italy)
|0:02:16
|30
|Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)
|0:02:23
|31
|Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
|0:02:31
|32
|Lukas Müller (Switzerland)
|0:02:38
|33
|Johannes Siemermann (Germany)
|0:03:18
|34
|Felix Drumm (Germany)
|35
|Toni Bretschneider (Germany)
|0:03:43
|36
|Andrew Hargroves (Great Britain)
|0:03:54
|37
|Dylan Page (Switzerland)
|0:04:22
|38
|Jack Clarkson (Great Britain)
|0:04:34
|39
|János Panyi (Hungary)
