Trending

Teunissen wins U23 European championship

Van Kessel completes Dutch 1-2 finish, Alaphilippe takes bronze

Image 1 of 5

Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) won the U23 European championship in a sprint finale

Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) won the U23 European championship in a sprint finale
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 2 of 5

U23 men's European 'cross championship podium (L-R): Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands), Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) and Julian Alaphilippe (France)

U23 men's European 'cross championship podium (L-R): Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands), Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) and Julian Alaphilippe (France)
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 5

The U23 men's European championship race has begun in Ipswich, England

The U23 men's European championship race has begun in Ipswich, England
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 5

U23 European 'cross champion Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) uncorks the bubbly

U23 European 'cross champion Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) uncorks the bubbly
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 5

Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) celebrates his victory in the U23 European cyclo-cross championship

Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) celebrates his victory in the U23 European cyclo-cross championship
(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full Results
1Mike Teunissen (Netherlands)0:48:19
2Corne Van Kessel (Netherlands)
3Julian Alaphilippe (France)0:00:01
4Jens Adams (Belgium)0:00:02
5Wout Van Aert (Belgium)0:00:09
6Emiel Dolfsma (Netherlands)0:00:19
7Clément Venturini (France)0:00:22
8Tim Merlier (Belgium)
9Toon Aerts (Belgium)
10Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
11Wietse Bosmans (Belgium)0:00:23
12Karel Hnik (Czech Republic)
13Quentin Jauregui (France)0:00:26
14Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:00:27
15Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium)0:00:31
16Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:45
17Luca Braidot (Italy)0:00:59
18Michael Boros (Czech Republic)0:01:07
19Tijmen Eising (Netherlands)0:01:14
20Lars Forster (Switzerland)
21David van der Poel (Netherlands)
22Yannick Mayer (Germany)0:01:18
23Michael Schweizer Jr. (Germany)0:01:36
24Gert-Jan Bosman (Netherlands)0:01:40
25Steven James (Great Britain)0:01:45
26Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)0:01:54
27Stan Godrie (Netherlands)0:02:11
28Ben Sumner (Great Britain)
29Bryan Falaschi (Italy)0:02:16
30Jakub Skala (Czech Republic)0:02:23
31Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)0:02:31
32Lukas Müller (Switzerland)0:02:38
33Johannes Siemermann (Germany)0:03:18
34Felix Drumm (Germany)
35Toni Bretschneider (Germany)0:03:43
36Andrew Hargroves (Great Britain)0:03:54
37Dylan Page (Switzerland)0:04:22
38Jack Clarkson (Great Britain)0:04:34
39János Panyi (Hungary)

Latest on Cyclingnews