Trending

Forster takes junior title

Skala and Jauregui round off podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Forster (Switzerland)0:42:38
2Jakub Skála (Czech Republic)0:00:04
3Quentin Jauregui (France)0:00:06
4Kevin Bouvard (France)0:00:07
5Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:17
6Jaap De Man (Netherlands)0:00:18
7Federico Zurlo (Italy)0:00:19
8Fabien Doubey (France)
9Michaë Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
10Diether Sweeck (Belgium)0:00:42
11Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
12Benjamin Gelabert (France)0:00:43
13Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)0:00:54
14Daniel Peeters (Belgium)
15Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)0:00:56
16Silvio Herklotz (Germany)0:00:59
17Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
18Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)0:01:09
19Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)0:01:11
20Tomáš Medek (Czech Republic)
21Koen Weijers (Netherlands)0:01:28
22Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)0:01:32
23Tommaso Caneva (Italy)0:01:33
24Julian Lehmann (Germany)
25Petr Hampl (Czech Republic)0:01:50
26Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)0:01:56
27Clement Venturini (France)
28Enrico Scapolan (Italy)0:02:11
29Alistair Slater (Great Britain)0:02:21
30Erik Kramer (Netherlands)0:02:28
31Tomáš Bohata (Czech Republic)0:02:32
32Michal Vakoc (Czech Republic)0:02:36
33Steffen Müller (Germany)0:02:40
34Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)0:02:58
35Douwe Verbene (Netherlands)0:02:59
36Taylor Johnstone (Great Britain)0:03:01
37Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)0:03:21
38Daan Soete (Belgium)0:03:27
39Andrea Sottocornola (Italy)0:03:29
40Jack Clarkson (Great Britain)0:03:35
41Luke Grivell-Mellor (Great Britain)
42Johannes Cords (Germany)0:03:36
43Tomáš Svoboda (Czech Republic)
44Joseph Moses (Great Britain)0:03:52
45Johannes Siemermann (Germany)0:03:53
46Adriano Lenti (Italy)0:04:46
47Yannick Gruner (Germany)0:05:13
48Ondrej Glazja (Slovakia)0:05:57
49Lubomir Malovec (Slovakia)
50Krists Neilands (Latvia)
51Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)
DNFYorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
DNFViliam Bodis (Slovakia)

Latest on Cyclingnews