Forster takes junior title
Skala and Jauregui round off podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Forster (Switzerland)
|0:42:38
|2
|Jakub Skála (Czech Republic)
|0:00:04
|3
|Quentin Jauregui (France)
|0:00:06
|4
|Kevin Bouvard (France)
|0:00:07
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:00:17
|6
|Jaap De Man (Netherlands)
|0:00:18
|7
|Federico Zurlo (Italy)
|0:00:19
|8
|Fabien Doubey (France)
|9
|Michaë Vanthourenhout (Belgium)
|10
|Diether Sweeck (Belgium)
|0:00:42
|11
|Stan Godrie (Netherlands)
|12
|Benjamin Gelabert (France)
|0:00:43
|13
|Danny Van Poppel (Netherlands)
|0:00:54
|14
|Daniel Peeters (Belgium)
|15
|Vojtech Nipl (Czech Republic)
|0:00:56
|16
|Silvio Herklotz (Germany)
|0:00:59
|17
|Matthias Van De Velde (Belgium)
|18
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Belgium)
|0:01:09
|19
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Italy)
|0:01:11
|20
|Tomáš Medek (Czech Republic)
|21
|Koen Weijers (Netherlands)
|0:01:28
|22
|Fabian Lienhard (Switzerland)
|0:01:32
|23
|Tommaso Caneva (Italy)
|0:01:33
|24
|Julian Lehmann (Germany)
|25
|Petr Hampl (Czech Republic)
|0:01:50
|26
|Hugo Robinson (Great Britain)
|0:01:56
|27
|Clement Venturini (France)
|28
|Enrico Scapolan (Italy)
|0:02:11
|29
|Alistair Slater (Great Britain)
|0:02:21
|30
|Erik Kramer (Netherlands)
|0:02:28
|31
|Tomáš Bohata (Czech Republic)
|0:02:32
|32
|Michal Vakoc (Czech Republic)
|0:02:36
|33
|Steffen Müller (Germany)
|0:02:40
|34
|Jeroen Meijers (Netherlands)
|0:02:58
|35
|Douwe Verbene (Netherlands)
|0:02:59
|36
|Taylor Johnstone (Great Britain)
|0:03:01
|37
|Pjotr Van Beek (Netherlands)
|0:03:21
|38
|Daan Soete (Belgium)
|0:03:27
|39
|Andrea Sottocornola (Italy)
|0:03:29
|40
|Jack Clarkson (Great Britain)
|0:03:35
|41
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (Great Britain)
|42
|Johannes Cords (Germany)
|0:03:36
|43
|Tomáš Svoboda (Czech Republic)
|44
|Joseph Moses (Great Britain)
|0:03:52
|45
|Johannes Siemermann (Germany)
|0:03:53
|46
|Adriano Lenti (Italy)
|0:04:46
|47
|Yannick Gruner (Germany)
|0:05:13
|48
|Ondrej Glazja (Slovakia)
|0:05:57
|49
|Lubomir Malovec (Slovakia)
|50
|Krists Neilands (Latvia)
|51
|Jan Brezna (Czech Republic)
|DNF
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Belgium)
|DNF
|Viliam Bodis (Slovakia)
