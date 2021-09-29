Fabio Jakobsen wins Eurométropole Tour
By Cyclingnews
Deceuninck-Quickstep rider tops Meeus, Pedersen
Image 1 of 10
Image 2 of 10
Image 3 of 10
Image 4 of 10
Image 5 of 10
Image 6 of 10
Image 7 of 10
Image 8 of 10
Image 9 of 10
Image 10 of 10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fabio Jakobsen wins Eurométropole TourDeceuninck-Quickstep rider tops Meeus, Pedersen
-
CRO Race: Kooij takes sprint win on stage 2Einhorn second and Groves third
-
Garmin deals: Save on smartwatches, bike computers, lights and moreDiscounts on Garmin Edge computers, Fenix smartwatches and more
-
EF Education-Nippo to celebrate frontline workers with custom helmets at Paris-RoubaixMuc-Off-designed helmets part of 'Nominate Your Frontline Hero' campaign, which began at Tour of Flanders
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.