Fabio Jakobsen wins Eurométropole Tour

Deceuninck-Quickstep rider tops Meeus, Pedersen

Gooikse Pijl 2021 18th Edition Halle Gooik 199 km 19092021 Fabio Jakobsen NED Deceuninck QuickStep photo Tim Van WichelenCVBettiniPhoto2021

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
TOURNAI BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 29 LR Loic Vliegen of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Baptiste Planckaert of Belgium and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Stijn Steels of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Dries Devenyns of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Owain Doull of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Leonardo Basso of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 80th Euromtropole Tour 2021 a 1776km race from La Louvire to Tournai Eurometrotour on September 29 2021 in Tournai Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Front of the peloton paced by Deceuninck-QuickStep riders Stijn Steels, Iljo Keisse, and Dries Devenyns (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TOURNAI BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 29 Kiel Reijnen of United States and Team Trek Segafredo competes in the breakaway during the 80th Euromtropole Tour 2021 a 1776km race from La Louvire to Tournai Eurometrotour on September 29 2021 in Tournai Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Kiel Reijnen of Trek - Segafredo rides in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TOURNAI BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 29 LR Tom Bohli of Switzerland and Team Cofidis and Iljo Keisse of Belgium and Team Deceuninck QuickStep lead the peloton during the 80th Euromtropole Tour 2021 a 1776km race from La Louvire to Tournai Eurometrotour on September 29 2021 in Tournai Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Iljo Keisse of Deceuninck - QuickStep rides in peloton in front of Cofidis squad (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TOURNAI, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 29: Taco Van Der Hoorn of Netherlands and Team IntermarchÃ© - Wanty - Gobert MatÃ©riaux competes during the 80th EuromÃ©tropole Tour 2021 a 177,6km race from La LouviÃ¨re to Tournai / @Eurometrotour / on September 29, 2021 in Tournai, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Taco Van Der Hoorn of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux rides in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TOURNAI BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 29 Luke Rowe of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 80th Euromtropole Tour 2021 a 1776km race from La Louvire to Tournai Eurometrotour on September 29 2021 in Tournai Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Luke Rowe of Ineos Grenadiers tried to make a break from the peloton but was caught with 93km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TOURNAI BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 29 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 80th Euromtropole Tour 2021 a 1776km race from La Louvire to Tournai Eurometrotour on September 29 2021 in Tournai Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Scenery along 177.6km route from La Louvière to Tournai (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TOURNAI BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 29 LR Alex Kirsch of Luxembourg and Team Trek Segafredo and Dimitri Claeys of Belgium and Team Qhubeka Nexthash compete in the breakaway during the 80th Euromtropole Tour 2021 a 1776km race from La Louvire to Tournai Eurometrotour on September 29 2021 in Tournai Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Caught with 21km to go were Alex Kirsch of Trek - Segafredo and Dimitri Claeys of Qhubeka Nexthash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TOURNAI BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 29 Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek Segafredo attacks during the 80th Euromtropole Tour 2021 a 1776km race from La Louvire to Tournai Eurometrotour on September 29 2021 in Tournai Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Trek - Segafredo attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
TOURNAI BELGIUM SEPTEMBER 29 Piet Allegaert of Belgium and Team Cofidis attacks during the 80th Euromtropole Tour 2021 a 1776km race from La Louvire to Tournai Eurometrotour on September 29 2021 in Tournai Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Piet Allegaert of Belgium and Team Cofidis attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
2Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
4Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
5Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-up Nation

