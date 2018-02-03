Etoile de Besseges: De Bie wins stage 4
Veranda's Willems Crelan rider wins sprint, Sarreau holds overall lead
Sean De Bie (Verandas Willems-Crelan) won the bunch sprint up the Mur de Laudun, winning the fourth stage of the Etoile de Besseges. He topped Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale). Marc Sarreau (FDJ) finished eighth to retain his overall lead.
Sarreau now goes into Sunday’s closing time trial with an eight-second lead over Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and ten seconds over Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept).
A dangerous escape group around Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) formed early but was soon pulled back. The next group to try its luck consisted of Remy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Antomarchi (Roubaix- Metropole) and Gianni Marchand (Cibel-Cebon). They had more luck and quickly built up a lead of two minutes.
Di Gregorio took the first of two ranked climbs as the gap nudged the three minute mark. Marchand took the second climb.
The stage closed with four laps of a 15.6km circuit course, each ending with a climb of the short but steep Mur de Laudun. Race leader Marc Sarreau (FDJ) had a scare on the first lap, being thrown back by a mechanical and having to ride back up alone. The lead group took only 1:20 with it as it headed into the second lap.
On that second lap, the peloton split, with Sarreau caught in the back group. He made his way back up again but the high speed had the field shedding many riders. With 34km to go the gap had fallen under a minute.
The four leaders hung on to their lead desperately, and Devriendt kept trying. He succeeded in breaking from the group and took a 30 second lead into the final lap. With 5km to go he had only a few seconds in hand, but he too was then caught up by the field, and the bunch sprint was set up.
A Cofidis rider dashed out in the finale, but it was De Bie who proved to have the fastest legs on the final climb up the Mur.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|3:43:14
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|13
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|15
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|16
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|17
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|21
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|26
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|27
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|30
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|32
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|34
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|35
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|36
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|37
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|39
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|40
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|41
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|42
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|43
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:18
|44
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|45
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:22
|46
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|47
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|48
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|49
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:24
|50
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:26
|51
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|52
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|53
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|56
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|58
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|59
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|60
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|61
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|62
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|64
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|65
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|66
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:38
|67
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:40
|68
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:50
|69
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|71
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:01:00
|72
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:03
|73
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:07
|75
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:09
|76
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:35
|77
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:36
|78
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:01:39
|79
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|80
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:42
|82
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:45
|83
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:50
|84
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|85
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:01
|86
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:02:04
|87
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:06
|88
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:02:08
|89
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|90
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:02:17
|91
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|92
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|93
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:02:20
|94
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:39
|95
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|97
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:39
|98
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|99
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:47
|100
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:49
|101
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|102
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:51
|103
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:02:53
|104
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:56
|105
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:40
|106
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:58
|107
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:18
|108
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|109
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|110
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:07:21
|111
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:22
|112
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|113
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|pts
|2
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|4
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|3
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|25
|pts
|2
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|20
|3
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|4
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|5
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|12
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|7
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|9
|8
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|8
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|10
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|11
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|5
|12
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|13
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|2
|15
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|pts
|2
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|4
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|6
|pts
|2
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|11:09:42
|2
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|Direct Energie
|4
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Fdj
|6
|St Michel - Auber 93
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|8
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|0:00:22
|9
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|10
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:26
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|12
|Bardiani Csf
|13
|Veranda`s Willems - Crelan
|0:00:38
|14
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:00:40
|15
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:00:52
|16
|Cibel - Cebon
|0:01:08
|17
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:16
|18
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:01:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:47:38
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:00:08
|3
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:00:10
|4
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:16
|8
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:17
|9
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:20
|12
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|15
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|18
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|19
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|21
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|25
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|26
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|27
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|32
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|33
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|34
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:30
|36
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:32
|37
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:38
|39
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|40
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:39
|41
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|42
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:00:42
|43
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|44
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|45
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:00:46
|46
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|47
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|48
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|52
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|53
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|55
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:58
|56
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:01:00
|57
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:22
|58
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:29
|59
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:56
|60
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:01:59
|61
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|62
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:02:10
|63
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:21
|64
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:17
|65
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:04:04
|66
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:17
|67
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:04:43
|68
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:27
|69
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:34
|70
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|71
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:05:46
|72
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:05:52
|73
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:24
|74
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:06:28
|75
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:06:37
|76
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:07:05
|77
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:07:13
|78
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:07:16
|79
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:38
|80
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:51
|81
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:21
|82
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|0:08:23
|83
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:08:26
|84
|Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:59
|85
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:09:07
|86
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:15
|87
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:09:54
|88
|Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:10:24
|89
|Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:25
|90
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:28
|91
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:11:10
|92
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:11:13
|93
|Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:12:23
|94
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:59
|95
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:13:16
|96
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:25
|97
|Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|98
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:14:41
|99
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:45
|100
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:49
|101
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:15:05
|102
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|0:15:10
|103
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:15:46
|104
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:17
|105
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:16:53
|106
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:28
|107
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:17:38
|108
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:17
|109
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:20:21
|110
|Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:21:12
|111
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:22:07
|112
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|0:29:44
|113
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:31:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|68
|pts
|2
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|51
|3
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|4
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|48
|5
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|48
|6
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|42
|7
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|8
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|10
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|19
|11
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|12
|Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|14
|13
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|14
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|15
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|11
|16
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|17
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|18
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|10
|19
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|20
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|8
|21
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|8
|22
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|23
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|8
|24
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|7
|25
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|7
|26
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|27
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|28
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|29
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|30
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|6
|31
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
|6
|32
|Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|33
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|6
|34
|Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|5
|35
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|36
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|38
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|4
|39
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|40
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|41
|Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|2
|42
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|2
|43
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|pts
|2
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|26
|3
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|4
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|14
|5
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|12
|6
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|8
|7
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|4
|9
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4
|10
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|4
|11
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|12
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
|3
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|15
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|16
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14:47:55
|2
|Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:00:03
|3
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:21
|6
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:23
|7
|Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:29
|8
|Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:02:04
|10
|Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
|0:03:00
|11
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|0:04:00
|12
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:17
|13
|Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:07
|14
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:10:11
|15
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:42
|16
|Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:00
|17
|Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:21:50
|18
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:31:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44:23:54
|2
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|3
|Direct Energie
|4
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|St Michel - Auber 93
|6
|Fdj
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|8
|Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:22
|9
|Team Fortuneo - Samsic
|10
|Bardiani Csf
|0:00:26
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
|12
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Veranda`s Willems - Crelan
|0:00:38
|14
|Vital Concept Cycling Club
|0:00:40
|15
|Cibel - Cebon
|0:01:08
|16
|Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:01:16
|17
|Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|0:06:32
|18
|Amore & Vita - Prodir
|0:28:43
