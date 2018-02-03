Trending

Etoile de Besseges: De Bie wins stage 4

Veranda's Willems Crelan rider wins sprint, Sarreau holds overall lead

Sean De Bie (Verandas Willems-Crelan) celebrates

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Sean De Bie (Verandas Willems-Crelan) won the bunch sprint up the Mur de Laudun, winning the fourth stage of the Etoile de Besseges. He topped Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale). Marc Sarreau (FDJ) finished eighth to retain his overall lead.

Sarreau now goes into Sunday’s closing time trial with an eight-second lead over Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and ten seconds over Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept).

A dangerous escape group around Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) formed early but was soon pulled back. The next group to try its luck consisted of Remy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Antomarchi (Roubaix- Metropole) and Gianni Marchand (Cibel-Cebon). They had more luck and quickly built up a lead of two minutes.

Di Gregorio took the first of two ranked climbs as the gap nudged the three minute mark. Marchand took the second climb.

The stage closed with four laps of a 15.6km circuit course, each ending with a climb of the short but steep Mur de Laudun. Race leader Marc Sarreau (FDJ) had a scare on the first lap, being thrown back by a mechanical and having to ride back up alone. The lead group took only 1:20 with it as it headed into the second lap.

On that second lap, the peloton split, with Sarreau caught in the back group. He made his way back up again but the high speed had the field shedding many riders. With 34km to go the gap had fallen under a minute.

The four leaders hung on to their lead desperately, and Devriendt kept trying. He succeeded in breaking from the group and took a 30 second lead into the final lap. With 5km to go he had only a few seconds in hand, but he too was then caught up by the field, and the bunch sprint was set up.

A Cofidis rider dashed out in the finale, but it was De Bie who proved to have the fastest legs on the final climb up the Mur. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan3:43:14
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
4Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
5Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
13Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
15Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
16Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
17Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
19Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
26Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
30Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
32Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
34Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
36Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
37Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:12
39Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
40Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
41Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
42Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
43Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:18
44Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
45Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:22
46Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
47Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
48Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
49Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:24
50Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:26
51Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
52Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
53Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
55Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
56Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
58Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
59Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF
60Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
61Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
62Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
64Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
65Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir
66Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:38
67Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:40
68Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:50
69Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
71Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:01:00
72Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:03
73Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
74Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:07
75Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:09
76Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:35
77Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:36
78Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:01:39
79Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
80Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:42
82Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:45
83Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:01:50
84Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
85Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:01
86Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:02:04
87Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:06
88Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:02:08
89Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
90Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:02:17
91Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
92Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
93Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:02:20
94Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:39
95Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
97Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:39
98Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
99Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:47
100Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:49
101Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
102Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:51
103Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:02:53
104Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:56
105Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:40
106Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:58
107Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:18
108Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir
109Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
110Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:07:21
111Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:22
112Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
113Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6pts
2Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon4
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6pts
2Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
3Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan25pts
2Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert20
3Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale16
4Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole14
5Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 9312
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
7Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club9
8Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ8
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
10Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
11Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro5
12Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
13Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie2
15Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6pts
2Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon4
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon6pts
2Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2r La Mondiale11:09:42
2Cofidis, Solutions Credits
3Direct Energie
4Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Fdj
6St Michel - Auber 93
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:12
8Team Fortuneo - Samsic0:00:22
9Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
10Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:26
11Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
12Bardiani Csf
13Veranda`s Willems - Crelan0:00:38
14Vital Concept Cycling Club0:00:40
15Amore & Vita - Prodir0:00:52
16Cibel - Cebon0:01:08
17Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:16
18Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:01:18

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:47:38
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:08
3Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:00:10
4Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
8Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:17
9Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
11Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:20
12Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
14Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
15Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
18Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
19Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
21Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
25Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
26Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
27Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
31Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
32Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
33Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93
34Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
35Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:30
36Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:32
37Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:38
39Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
40Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:39
41Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
42Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:00:42
43Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
44Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
45Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:00:46
46Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
47Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
48Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
52Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
53Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
55Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:58
56Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:01:00
57Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:22
58Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:29
59Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:56
60Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:01:59
61Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
62Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:02:10
63Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:21
64Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:03:17
65Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:04:04
66Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:17
67Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:04:43
68Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:27
69Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:34
70Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
71Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:05:46
72Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:05:52
73Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:24
74Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:06:28
75Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:06:37
76Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:07:05
77Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:07:13
78Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:07:16
79Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:38
80Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:51
81Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:21
82Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro0:08:23
83Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:08:26
84Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:59
85Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie0:09:07
86Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:09:15
87Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:09:54
88Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 930:10:24
89Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:25
90Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:28
91Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:11:10
92Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:11:13
93Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:12:23
94Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:59
95Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:13:16
96Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:25
97Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir
98Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:14:41
99Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:45
100Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:49
101Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:15:05
102Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club0:15:10
103Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:15:46
104Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:17
105Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:16:53
106Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:28
107Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:17:38
108Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:17
109Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:20:21
110Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:21:12
111Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:22:07
112Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir0:29:44
113Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:31:22

Point Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ68pts
2Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan51
3Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits48
4Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club48
5Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert48
6Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie42
7Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise38
8Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale26
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale21
10Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 9319
11Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole18
12Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 9314
13Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
14Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole12
15Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club11
16Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
17Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
18Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM10
19Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
20Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert8
21Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic8
22Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise8
23Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro8
24Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise7
25Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie7
26Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic7
27Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole6
28Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
29Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie6
30Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon6
31Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro6
32Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
33Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM6
34Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole5
35Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
36Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
38Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon4
39Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
40Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
41Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 932
42Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias2
43Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM36pts
2Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon26
3Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
4Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie14
5Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise12
6Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon8
7Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie4
9Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4
10Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias4
11Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
12Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir3
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
15Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
16Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise14:47:55
2Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:00:03
3Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:21
6Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:23
7Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:29
8Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
9Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:02:04
10Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 930:03:00
11Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias0:04:00
12Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:17
13Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:07
14Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:10:11
15Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:42
16Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:20:00
17Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:21:50
18Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club0:31:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise44:23:54
2Ag2r La Mondiale
3Direct Energie
4Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5St Michel - Auber 93
6Fdj
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:12
8Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:22
9Team Fortuneo - Samsic
10Bardiani Csf0:00:26
11Caja Rural - Seguros Rga
12Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Veranda`s Willems - Crelan0:00:38
14Vital Concept Cycling Club0:00:40
15Cibel - Cebon0:01:08
16Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:01:16
17Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:06:32
18Amore & Vita - Prodir0:28:43

