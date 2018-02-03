Sean De Bie (Verandas Willems-Crelan) celebrates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Sean De Bie (Verandas Willems-Crelan) won the bunch sprint up the Mur de Laudun, winning the fourth stage of the Etoile de Besseges. He topped Timothy Dupont (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale). Marc Sarreau (FDJ) finished eighth to retain his overall lead.

Sarreau now goes into Sunday’s closing time trial with an eight-second lead over Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and ten seconds over Bryan Coquard (Vital Concept).

A dangerous escape group around Lilian Calmejane (Direct Energie) formed early but was soon pulled back. The next group to try its luck consisted of Remy Di Gregorio (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Tom Devriendt (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Julien Antomarchi (Roubaix- Metropole) and Gianni Marchand (Cibel-Cebon). They had more luck and quickly built up a lead of two minutes.

Di Gregorio took the first of two ranked climbs as the gap nudged the three minute mark. Marchand took the second climb.

The stage closed with four laps of a 15.6km circuit course, each ending with a climb of the short but steep Mur de Laudun. Race leader Marc Sarreau (FDJ) had a scare on the first lap, being thrown back by a mechanical and having to ride back up alone. The lead group took only 1:20 with it as it headed into the second lap.

On that second lap, the peloton split, with Sarreau caught in the back group. He made his way back up again but the high speed had the field shedding many riders. With 34km to go the gap had fallen under a minute.

The four leaders hung on to their lead desperately, and Devriendt kept trying. He succeeded in breaking from the group and took a 30 second lead into the final lap. With 5km to go he had only a few seconds in hand, but he too was then caught up by the field, and the bunch sprint was set up.

A Cofidis rider dashed out in the finale, but it was De Bie who proved to have the fastest legs on the final climb up the Mur.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 3:43:14 2 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 13 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 15 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 16 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 17 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 21 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 26 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 28 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 30 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 32 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 33 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 34 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 35 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 36 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 37 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:12 39 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 40 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 41 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 42 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 43 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:18 44 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 45 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:00:22 46 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 47 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 48 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 49 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:00:24 50 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:26 51 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 52 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 53 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 56 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 58 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 59 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 60 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 61 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 62 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 64 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 65 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 66 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:38 67 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:40 68 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:00:50 69 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 71 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:01:00 72 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:03 73 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:07 75 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:09 76 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:35 77 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:36 78 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:01:39 79 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 80 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:42 82 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:45 83 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:01:50 84 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 85 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:01 86 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:02:04 87 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:06 88 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:02:08 89 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 90 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:02:17 91 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 92 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 93 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:02:20 94 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:39 95 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 97 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:39 98 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 99 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:47 100 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:49 101 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 102 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:02:51 103 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:02:53 104 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:56 105 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:40 106 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:58 107 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:18 108 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 109 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 110 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:07:21 111 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:22 112 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 113 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 pts 2 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 4 3 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 3 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 25 pts 2 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 20 3 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 4 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 14 5 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 12 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 7 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 9 8 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 10 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 11 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 5 12 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 13 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 2 15 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 pts 2 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 4 3 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 6 pts 2 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 3 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ag2r La Mondiale 11:09:42 2 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 Direct Energie 4 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Fdj 6 St Michel - Auber 93 7 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:12 8 Team Fortuneo - Samsic 0:00:22 9 Delko Marseille Provence Ktm 10 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:26 11 Caja Rural - Seguros Rga 12 Bardiani Csf 13 Veranda`s Willems - Crelan 0:00:38 14 Vital Concept Cycling Club 0:00:40 15 Amore & Vita - Prodir 0:00:52 16 Cibel - Cebon 0:01:08 17 Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:01:16 18 Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:01:18

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:47:38 2 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 0:00:08 3 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:00:10 4 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 6 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 8 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:17 9 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 11 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:20 12 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 14 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 15 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 18 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 19 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 21 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club 25 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 26 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 27 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 31 Yoann Paillot (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 32 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 33 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 34 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:30 36 Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:32 37 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:38 39 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 40 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:00:39 41 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 42 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:00:42 43 Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 44 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 45 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:00:46 46 Tom Dernies (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 47 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 48 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 51 Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 52 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 53 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 55 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:58 56 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:01:00 57 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:22 58 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:01:29 59 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:01:56 60 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:01:59 61 Amael Moinard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 62 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:02:10 63 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:21 64 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:17 65 Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:04:04 66 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:17 67 Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:04:43 68 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:27 69 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:34 70 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 71 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:05:46 72 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:05:52 73 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:24 74 Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:06:28 75 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:06:37 76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:07:05 77 Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:07:13 78 Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:07:16 79 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:38 80 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:51 81 Jérémy Roy (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:21 82 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 0:08:23 83 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:08:26 84 Simone Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:59 85 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie 0:09:07 86 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:09:15 87 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:09:54 88 Alo Jakin (Est) St Michel-Auber 93 0:10:24 89 Michael Bresciani (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:25 90 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:28 91 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:11:10 92 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:11:13 93 Colin Chris Stüssi (Swi) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:12:23 94 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:59 95 Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:13:16 96 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:25 97 Marco Bernardinetti (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 98 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:14:41 99 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:45 100 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:49 101 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:15:05 102 Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club 0:15:10 103 Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie 0:15:46 104 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:17 105 Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 0:16:53 106 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:28 107 Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie 0:17:38 108 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:17 109 Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:20:21 110 Jeremy Cabot (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:21:12 111 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:22:07 112 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore & Vita-Prodir 0:29:44 113 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:31:22

Point Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 68 pts 2 Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 51 3 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 4 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club 48 5 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 48 6 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie 42 7 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 8 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 9 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 10 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 19 11 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 12 Romain Feillu (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 14 13 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 14 Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 15 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club 11 16 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 17 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 18 Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 10 19 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 20 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 8 21 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 8 22 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 23 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 8 24 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 7 25 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 7 26 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 7 27 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 28 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 29 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 6 30 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 6 31 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro 6 32 Marco Maronese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 33 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 6 34 Jerome Mainard (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 5 35 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 36 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 37 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 38 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 4 39 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 40 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 41 Kevin Le Cunff (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 2 42 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 2 43 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 36 pts 2 Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 26 3 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 4 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 14 5 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 12 6 Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon 8 7 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 4 9 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 4 10 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 4 11 Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 12 Davide Gabburo (Ita) Amore & Vita-Prodir 3 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 15 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 16 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14:47:55 2 Cyril Barthe (Fra) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:00:03 3 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 Jordi Warlop (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:21 6 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:23 7 Jon Irisarri Rincon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:29 8 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic 0:02:04 10 Damien Touze (Fra) St Michel-Auber 93 0:03:00 11 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 0:04:00 12 Pierre Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:05:17 13 Justin Oien (USA) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:07 14 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:10:11 15 Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:42 16 Mauricio Moreira (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:00 17 Pierre Idjouadiene (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:21:50 18 Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club 0:31:05