Coquard repeats on stage 2 of Etoile de Bessèges

Direct Energie sprinter wins in tense finale

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) made it two wins in a row at Etoile de Besseges, but while his first victory was a straight forward bunch sprint, his second was taken in a tense standoff between the remnants of the day's breakaway, who refused to succumb, and the charging peloton.

At first there were five riders in the day's move, on the 153km stage from Nîmes to Méjannes-le-Clap, having established the breakaway in the first kilometres. Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Nicolas Baldo (Team Roth), Antoine Leleu (Veranclassic-AGO) and Kai Reus (Vérandas Willems) seemed the typical sacrificial lambs, and the gap of four minutes to the peloton seemed perfectly manageable.

But as the five riders approached the day's only climb, the category 2 Côte de Méjannes, with 3:05 on the bunch, and Reus put in an attack that distanced Leleu. Claeys then accelerated as the climb kicked in, and the effort was too much for Pacher and he had to let go of the group. Now with only three men, it seemed the breakaway's chances should dim, but the attacks only energised the remaining three leaders who built up another minute on the peloton.

As the leaders entered the five 7.7km finishing circuits, they had 38km to go and around 4:00 advantage, and it became clear that the peloton would have ride hard to bring back the trio before the finish line. 27km and 3:15. 21km and 2:30. With three laps to go, Baldo cracked, leaving just two men to withstand the peloton - could they do it?

15km and 2:02. FDJ came to the front for Demare - but when the clock still read 1:40 at 11km remaining, it looked like they'd left it too late. The bell rang for just under 8km to go, and the duo of Reus and Claeys dug deep - they had less than a minute's lead and no time for games.

With two kilometres left, the pair had just 18 seconds on the bunch, and over the next 1000m only managed to lose 10 seconds. The flamme rouge in sight, Claeys attacked leaving Reus on his own. Without help, the Belgian was unable to hold off the sprint of Coquard, who surged past with IAM's Matteo Pelucchi on his wheel just 10m from the line. Claeys held on for third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie3:51:23
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
6Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
9Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
10Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
11Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
13Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
14Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
16Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
17Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
19Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
20Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
21Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
22Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
23Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
24César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
25Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
28Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
29Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
31Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
32Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
33Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
34Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
35Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
36Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
37Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
39Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
42Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
43Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
45Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
46Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
47Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
48Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
51Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
53Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
54Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
55Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
56Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
58Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
60Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
61Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
63Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
64Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
65Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
66Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
68Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
70Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
71Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
72Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction
73Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO
75David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
76Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
77Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
80Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
81Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
84Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
85Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
87Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
88Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
89Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
90Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
91Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
92Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
93Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
94Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
95Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
97Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems
98Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems
99Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems
100Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
101François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
103Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
104Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
105Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
106Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
108Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
109Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
110Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:49
111Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
113Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
114Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
115Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
117Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
119Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
120Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:15
121Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
122Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth0:02:41
123Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:45
124Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
125Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre0:02:49
126Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:14
127Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
128Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:03:21
129Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
130Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
131Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
132Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
133Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
134Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
135Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
136Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre0:06:28
137Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:07:32
138Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction0:07:36
139Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:09:01
140Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
141Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
142Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
143Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:11:05
144Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
145Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre0:12:55
DNFCarlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie25pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling20
3Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ12
6Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 9310
7Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert9
8Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie8
9Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ7
10Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction6
11Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect5
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems4
13Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre3
14Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
15Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint 1 - Méjanees le Clap, km 115.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6pts
2Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems4
3Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth2

Mountain 1 - Méjanees le Clap, km 115.3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems6pts
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
3Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Direct Energie11:34:09
2FDJ
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5HP BTP - Auber93
6An Post - ChainReaction
7Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Roubaix Métrpople Europeenne de Lille
9AG2R la Mondiale
10Fortuneo - Vital Concept
11Armée de Terre
12Lotto Soudal
13Team Roth
14IAM Cycling
15Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
16Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Verandas Willems
18Veranclassic - AGO
19Cofidis Solutions Crédits

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie7:16:41
2Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:13
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems0:00:14
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
5Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:16
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
7Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems0:00:18
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:19
9Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
11Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
13Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
14Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
15Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
16Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
19Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
21Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
22Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
23Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
24Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
25Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
26César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
27Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
28Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
29Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
30Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
31Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
32Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
33Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
34Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
35Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
37Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
40Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
41Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
42Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
43Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
46Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
47Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
48Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
51Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
53Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
54Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
55Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
57Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
58Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
59Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction
60Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
61Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
62Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
65Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
66Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
69Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
70Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
71Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
72Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
73Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
74Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
75Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
76Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
78Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
79Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
80Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
81Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
82Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
84Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems
85Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
86Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
88Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
89Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
90Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems
92Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
94Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO
95Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
96Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
97Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
98Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
99Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
101Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
102Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
104Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:18
107Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre0:01:31
108Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:01:33
109Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
110Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
111Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
112Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
113Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
114Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
115Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
116Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 930:01:36
118Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:02:09
119Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:02:24
120Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction0:02:31
121François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
122Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
123Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth0:03:00
124Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:03:34
125Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:52
126Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:24
127Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre0:06:48
128Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction0:07:48
129Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
130Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems
131Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
132Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:49
133Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
134Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction0:07:56
135Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie0:09:21
136Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre0:10:38
137Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect0:11:03
138Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:12:35
139Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre0:16:44
140Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:16:50
141Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
142Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:16:51
143Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:56
144Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:18:53
145Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:54

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie50pts
2Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert25
3Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems24
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise24
5Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert22
6Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling21
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ19
8Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille14
9Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction12
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect12
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie11
12Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ11
13Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 9310
14Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 939
15Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO8
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal6
17Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect5
18Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems5
19Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems4
20Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
21Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre3
22Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
23Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
24Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth2
25Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth12pts
2Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems6
3Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
4Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
5Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect4
6Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 932
7Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1"Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth7:17:01
2Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
4Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
5Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
6Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
8Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
12Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre0:01:11
17Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth0:01:13
18Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:14
19Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:01:49
20Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth0:02:04
21Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction0:02:11
22Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:27
23Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:04
24Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre0:06:28
25Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:07:28
26Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:07:29
27Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre0:10:18
28Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO0:12:15
29Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:17:36
30Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:21:34

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Direct Energie21:51:03
2FDJ
3An Post - ChainReaction
4Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6IAM Cycling
7HP BTP - Auber93
8Roubaix Métrpople Europeenne de Lille
9Lotto Soudal
10Delko Marseille Provence KTM
11Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
12Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
13Fortuneo - Vital Concept
14Verandas Willems
15Armée de Terre
16Cofidis Solutions Crédits
17Team Roth
18Veranclassic - AGO0:01:10
19AG2R la Mondiale0:01:14

