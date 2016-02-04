Coquard repeats on stage 2 of Etoile de Bessèges
Direct Energie sprinter wins in tense finale
Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) made it two wins in a row at Etoile de Besseges, but while his first victory was a straight forward bunch sprint, his second was taken in a tense standoff between the remnants of the day's breakaway, who refused to succumb, and the charging peloton.
At first there were five riders in the day's move, on the 153km stage from Nîmes to Méjannes-le-Clap, having established the breakaway in the first kilometres. Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Nicolas Baldo (Team Roth), Antoine Leleu (Veranclassic-AGO) and Kai Reus (Vérandas Willems) seemed the typical sacrificial lambs, and the gap of four minutes to the peloton seemed perfectly manageable.
But as the five riders approached the day's only climb, the category 2 Côte de Méjannes, with 3:05 on the bunch, and Reus put in an attack that distanced Leleu. Claeys then accelerated as the climb kicked in, and the effort was too much for Pacher and he had to let go of the group. Now with only three men, it seemed the breakaway's chances should dim, but the attacks only energised the remaining three leaders who built up another minute on the peloton.
As the leaders entered the five 7.7km finishing circuits, they had 38km to go and around 4:00 advantage, and it became clear that the peloton would have ride hard to bring back the trio before the finish line. 27km and 3:15. 21km and 2:30. With three laps to go, Baldo cracked, leaving just two men to withstand the peloton - could they do it?
15km and 2:02. FDJ came to the front for Demare - but when the clock still read 1:40 at 11km remaining, it looked like they'd left it too late. The bell rang for just under 8km to go, and the duo of Reus and Claeys dug deep - they had less than a minute's lead and no time for games.
With two kilometres left, the pair had just 18 seconds on the bunch, and over the next 1000m only managed to lose 10 seconds. The flamme rouge in sight, Claeys attacked leaving Reus on his own. Without help, the Belgian was unable to hold off the sprint of Coquard, who surged past with IAM's Matteo Pelucchi on his wheel just 10m from the line. Claeys held on for third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|3:51:23
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|7
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|9
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|11
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|13
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
|14
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|17
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|20
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|21
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|22
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|23
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|24
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|25
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|28
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|29
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|33
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|34
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|35
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|36
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|39
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|42
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|45
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
|47
|Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|48
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|51
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|53
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|54
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|56
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|58
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|60
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|63
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|64
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|65
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|66
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|68
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|70
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|71
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
|72
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction
|73
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO
|75
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|76
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|77
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|80
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|81
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|84
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|85
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|87
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|88
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|89
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|90
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|91
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
|92
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
|94
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
|95
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
|97
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|98
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|99
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|100
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|101
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|103
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|104
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
|105
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|106
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|108
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|109
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
|110
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:49
|111
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|113
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|114
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|115
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|117
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|119
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|120
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:15
|121
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|122
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|0:02:41
|123
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:45
|124
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|125
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:02:49
|126
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:14
|127
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|128
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:21
|129
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|130
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|131
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|133
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|134
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|135
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|136
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:06:28
|137
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:07:32
|138
|Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|0:07:36
|139
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:09:01
|140
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|141
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|142
|Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|143
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:11:05
|144
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|145
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:12:55
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|DNF
|Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|20
|3
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|7
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|9
|8
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|9
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|7
|10
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|6
|11
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|4
|13
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
|3
|14
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|15
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|pts
|2
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
|4
|3
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
|6
|pts
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|3
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|11:34:09
|2
|FDJ
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|HP BTP - Auber93
|6
|An Post - ChainReaction
|7
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Roubaix Métrpople Europeenne de Lille
|9
|AG2R la Mondiale
|10
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|11
|Armée de Terre
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|Team Roth
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|16
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Verandas Willems
|18
|Veranclassic - AGO
|19
|Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|7:16:41
|2
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:13
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|0:00:14
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|5
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:16
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|7
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
|0:00:18
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:19
|9
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:20
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|13
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|15
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
|19
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|21
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
|22
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|24
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|25
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|26
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|27
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|28
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre
|29
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|30
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|31
|Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|34
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|37
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
|40
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|42
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|43
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
|46
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|47
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|48
|Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|51
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|53
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|54
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|55
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|57
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|58
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|59
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction
|60
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|62
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|65
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|66
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|69
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre
|70
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|71
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|72
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|73
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|74
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|75
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|76
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|78
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|79
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre
|80
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|81
|Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|82
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|84
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|85
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|86
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|88
|Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth
|89
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|90
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|92
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
|94
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO
|95
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|96
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|97
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|99
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|101
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre
|102
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|104
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:18
|107
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:01:31
|108
|Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:01:33
|109
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|110
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|111
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|112
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|113
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|114
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction
|116
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|0:01:36
|118
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:02:09
|119
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:24
|120
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|0:02:31
|121
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|122
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|0:03:00
|124
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:03:34
|125
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:52
|126
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:24
|127
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:06:48
|128
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|0:07:48
|129
|Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth
|130
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|131
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|132
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:49
|133
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|134
|Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|0:07:56
|135
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
|0:09:21
|136
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:10:38
|137
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|0:11:03
|138
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:12:35
|139
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:16:44
|140
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:16:50
|141
|Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|142
|Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:16:51
|143
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:56
|144
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:18:53
|145
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
|50
|pts
|2
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|3
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|24
|4
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|24
|5
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|6
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|21
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|19
|8
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|14
|9
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction
|12
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|12
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|11
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|11
|13
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|10
|14
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|9
|15
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO
|8
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|6
|17
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|18
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems
|5
|19
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
|4
|20
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|21
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
|3
|22
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|23
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|24
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|2
|25
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|12
|pts
|2
|Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems
|6
|3
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|4
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|5
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|4
|6
|Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|2
|7
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1"
|Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth
|7:17:01
|2
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|4
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille
|5
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|6
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|12
|Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|14
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:01:11
|17
|Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth
|0:01:13
|18
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:14
|19
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:01:49
|20
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:04
|21
|Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction
|0:02:11
|22
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:27
|23
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:04
|24
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:06:28
|25
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:07:28
|26
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:07:29
|27
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre
|0:10:18
|28
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO
|0:12:15
|29
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:17:36
|30
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:21:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Direct Energie
|21:51:03
|2
|FDJ
|3
|An Post - ChainReaction
|4
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|IAM Cycling
|7
|HP BTP - Auber93
|8
|Roubaix Métrpople Europeenne de Lille
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|11
|Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|12
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|13
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|14
|Verandas Willems
|15
|Armée de Terre
|16
|Cofidis Solutions Crédits
|17
|Team Roth
|18
|Veranclassic - AGO
|0:01:10
|19
|AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:14
