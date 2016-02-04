Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie)

Bryan Coquard (Direct Energie) made it two wins in a row at Etoile de Besseges, but while his first victory was a straight forward bunch sprint, his second was taken in a tense standoff between the remnants of the day's breakaway, who refused to succumb, and the charging peloton.

At first there were five riders in the day's move, on the 153km stage from Nîmes to Méjannes-le-Clap, having established the breakaway in the first kilometres. Quentin Pacher (Delko Marseille-Provence KTM), Dimitri Claeys (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Nicolas Baldo (Team Roth), Antoine Leleu (Veranclassic-AGO) and Kai Reus (Vérandas Willems) seemed the typical sacrificial lambs, and the gap of four minutes to the peloton seemed perfectly manageable.

But as the five riders approached the day's only climb, the category 2 Côte de Méjannes, with 3:05 on the bunch, and Reus put in an attack that distanced Leleu. Claeys then accelerated as the climb kicked in, and the effort was too much for Pacher and he had to let go of the group. Now with only three men, it seemed the breakaway's chances should dim, but the attacks only energised the remaining three leaders who built up another minute on the peloton.

As the leaders entered the five 7.7km finishing circuits, they had 38km to go and around 4:00 advantage, and it became clear that the peloton would have ride hard to bring back the trio before the finish line. 27km and 3:15. 21km and 2:30. With three laps to go, Baldo cracked, leaving just two men to withstand the peloton - could they do it?

15km and 2:02. FDJ came to the front for Demare - but when the clock still read 1:40 at 11km remaining, it looked like they'd left it too late. The bell rang for just under 8km to go, and the duo of Reus and Claeys dug deep - they had less than a minute's lead and no time for games.

With two kilometres left, the pair had just 18 seconds on the bunch, and over the next 1000m only managed to lose 10 seconds. The flamme rouge in sight, Claeys attacked leaving Reus on his own. Without help, the Belgian was unable to hold off the sprint of Coquard, who surged past with IAM's Matteo Pelucchi on his wheel just 10m from the line. Claeys held on for third.

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 3:51:23 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 7 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 9 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 10 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction 11 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems 13 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre 14 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 17 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 20 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 21 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 22 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction 23 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 24 César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 25 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 28 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 29 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 30 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 31 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 32 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 33 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 34 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 35 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 36 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction 37 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems 39 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 42 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 43 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 45 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 46 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre 47 Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 48 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 51 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre 53 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 54 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 55 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 56 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 58 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 60 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 63 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 64 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 65 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 66 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 68 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 70 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 71 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction 72 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction 73 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO 75 David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 76 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 77 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 78 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 80 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 81 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 84 Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93 85 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 87 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 88 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 89 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 90 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 91 Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth 92 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 93 Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth 94 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre 95 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 96 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction 97 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems 98 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems 99 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems 100 Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction 101 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 103 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 104 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO 105 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 106 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 107 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 108 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 109 Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems 110 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:49 111 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 112 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 113 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 114 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 115 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 116 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 117 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 119 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 120 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:02:15 121 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 122 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 0:02:41 123 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:45 124 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 125 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:02:49 126 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:14 127 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 128 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:03:21 129 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 130 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 131 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 132 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 133 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 134 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems 135 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 136 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:06:28 137 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:07:32 138 Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction 0:07:36 139 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:09:01 140 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 141 Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 142 Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 143 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 0:11:05 144 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 145 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:12:55 DNF Carlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept DNF Jari Verstraeten (Bel) Veranda's Willems

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 25 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 20 3 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 4 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 10 7 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 9 8 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 8 9 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 7 10 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction 6 11 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 5 12 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems 4 13 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre 3 14 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 15 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint 1 - Méjanees le Clap, km 115.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 pts 2 Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems 4 3 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 2

Mountain 1 - Méjanees le Clap, km 115.3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems 6 pts 2 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 3 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Direct Energie 11:34:09 2 FDJ 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 HP BTP - Auber93 6 An Post - ChainReaction 7 Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Roubaix Métrpople Europeenne de Lille 9 AG2R la Mondiale 10 Fortuneo - Vital Concept 11 Armée de Terre 12 Lotto Soudal 13 Team Roth 14 IAM Cycling 15 Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 16 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Verandas Willems 18 Veranclassic - AGO 19 Cofidis Solutions Crédits

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 7:16:41 2 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:13 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems 0:00:14 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 5 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:16 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 7 Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems 0:00:18 8 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:19 9 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:20 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 11 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 13 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 14 Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 15 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie 16 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 17 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie 19 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 21 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction 22 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 23 Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 24 Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 25 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 26 César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 27 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 28 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Armée de Terre 29 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 30 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 31 Diego Rubio (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling 34 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 35 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 37 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction 40 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 41 Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth 42 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 43 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 44 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO 46 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 47 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 48 Frederic Brun (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Christophe Premont (Bel) Veranda's Willems 51 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 53 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 54 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 55 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 56 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 57 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 58 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 59 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) An Post - ChainReaction 60 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 61 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 62 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 64 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 65 Leonardo Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 66 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 67 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 69 Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armée de Terre 70 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 71 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 72 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems 73 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 74 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 75 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 76 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93 78 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 79 Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Armée de Terre 80 Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 81 Javier Aramendia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 82 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 84 Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems 85 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 86 Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 88 Rino Zampilli (Ita) Team Roth 89 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 90 Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems 92 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie 94 Yannick Mayer (Ger) Veranclassic - AGO 95 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 96 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 97 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ 98 Jerome Coppel (Fra) IAM Cycling 99 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 100 Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 101 Julien Duval (Fra) Armée de Terre 102 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 103 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 104 Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:18 107 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:01:31 108 Julien Duchesne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 0:01:33 109 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 110 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 111 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:34 112 Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 113 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 114 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 115 Damien Shaw (Irl) An Post - ChainReaction 116 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 0:01:36 118 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:02:09 119 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:24 120 Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction 0:02:31 121 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 122 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 0:03:00 124 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:03:34 125 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Direct Energie 0:04:52 126 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:24 127 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:06:48 128 Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction 0:07:48 129 Marco D'Urbano (Ita) Team Roth 130 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Veranda's Willems 131 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 132 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:49 133 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 134 Olivier Kent-Spark (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction 0:07:56 135 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie 0:09:21 136 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:10:38 137 Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 0:11:03 138 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 0:12:35 139 Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:16:44 140 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie 0:16:50 141 Matthias Legley (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 142 Robin Mertens (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 0:16:51 143 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:56 144 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 0:18:53 145 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:54

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie 50 pts 2 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 25 3 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems 24 4 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 24 5 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 6 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 21 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 19 8 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 14 9 Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post - ChainReaction 12 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 12 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 11 12 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 11 13 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 10 14 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 9 15 Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - AGO 8 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 6 17 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 5 18 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems 5 19 Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems 4 20 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 21 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre 3 22 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 23 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 24 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 2 25 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 12 pts 2 Kai Reus (Ned) Veranda's Willems 6 3 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 4 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 5 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 4 6 Romain Feillu (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93 2 7 Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Team Roth 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1" Dylan Page (Swi) Team Roth 7:17:01 2 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 Daan Myngheer (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 4 Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne de Lille 5 Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 6 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 Jacob Scott (GBr) An Post - ChainReaction 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 12 Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 15 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:01:11 17 Colin Stüssi (Swi) Team Roth 0:01:13 18 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:14 19 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:01:49 20 Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth 0:02:04 21 Calvin Watson (Aus) An Post - ChainReaction 0:02:11 22 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:27 23 Aime De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:04 24 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:06:28 25 Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ 0:07:28 26 Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:07:29 27 Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armée de Terre 0:10:18 28 Antoine Leleu (Bel) Veranclassic - AGO 0:12:15 29 Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept 0:17:36 30 Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:21:34