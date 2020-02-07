Etoile de Besseges: De Bondt wins stage 3
Alpecin-Fenix rider holds on to take breakaway win
Stage 3: Bessèges - Bessèges
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:54:56
|2
|Georg Zimmerman (Ger) CCC Team
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|4
|Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix
|7
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|8
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Bingoal-Wallonie-Bruxelles
|9
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Nicolo Parisini (Ita) Beltrami-TSA-Marchiol
