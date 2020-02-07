Trending

Etoile de Besseges: De Bondt wins stage 3

Alpecin-Fenix rider holds on to take breakaway win

Stage 3: Bessèges - Bessèges

SCHOTEN BELGIUM APRIL 10 Dries De Bondt of Belgium and Team Corendon Circus during the 107th Scheldeprijs 2019 a 2023km race from Borsele to Schoten FlandersClassic Scheldeprijs SP19 on April 10 2019 in Schoten Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Dries De Bondt at Scheldeprijs 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix3:54:56
2Georg Zimmerman (Ger) CCC Team
3Magnus Cort (Den) EF Pro Cycling0:00:02
4Roy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
5Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4Ever-Roubaix
7Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
8Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Bingoal-Wallonie-Bruxelles
9Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Nicolo Parisini (Ita) Beltrami-TSA-Marchiol

