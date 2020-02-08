Trending

Etoile de Bessèges: O'Connor takes commanding win on Le Mont Bouquet

Cosnefroy takes over race lead from Brunel

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 3:20:29
2Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:16
3Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:26
5Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:29
6Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic 0:00:33
7Laurens Huys (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:00:36
8Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
9Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:38
10Daniel Alejandro Mendez Norena 0:00:41

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14:24:17
2Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:24
3Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:40
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:45
5Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
6Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:12
7Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:01:25
8Laurens Huys (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles 0:01:28
9Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis 0:01:29
10Daniel Alejandro Mendez Norena 0:01:33

