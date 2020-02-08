Etoile de Bessèges: O'Connor takes commanding win on Le Mont Bouquet
Cosnefroy takes over race lead from Brunel
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|3:20:29
|2
|Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|5
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:29
|6
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:33
|7
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:36
|8
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:38
|10
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Norena
|0:00:41
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14:24:17
|2
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:24
|3
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:45
|5
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:12
|7
|Aurélien Paret Peintre (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:01:25
|8
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:01:28
|9
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis
|0:01:29
|10
|Daniel Alejandro Mendez Norena
|0:01:33
Etoile de Bessèges: O'Connor takes commanding win on Le Mont BouquetCosnefroy takes over race lead from Brunel
