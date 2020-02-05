Trending

Etoile de Besseges: Brunel scores first pro win

Groupama-FDJ neo-pro takes first leader's jersey

Stage 1: Bellegarde - Bellegarde

Alexys Brunel produced a strong ride to win gold
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:20:43
2Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:01
3Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:03
4Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:05
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Fenix-Alpecin 0:00:08
6Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
7Sean De Bie (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
8Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
9Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
10Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie 0:00:11

