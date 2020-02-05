Etoile de Besseges: Brunel scores first pro win
Groupama-FDJ neo-pro takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Bellegarde - Bellegarde
Le jeune Alexys Brunel remporte la première étape de l'@Etoile_Besseges !#lequipeVELO pic.twitter.com/lL6D524HfrFebruary 5, 2020
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexys Brunel (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3:20:43
|2
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:01
|3
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:03
|4
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:05
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Fenix-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|6
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|8
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|9
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|10
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|0:00:11
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Etoile de Besseges: Brunel scores first pro winGroupama-FDJ neo-pro takes first leader's jersey
-
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana - Start listOfficial starters as of Feb 5, 2020
-
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Groenewegen wins stage 1Dutchman pips Jakobsen to the line in Vila-Real
-
US pro road champs line up for gravel test at Old Man WinterHeavy snowfall in Colorado will greet 1,200 hardy souls including Howes, Winder and Strickland
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy