Étoile de Bessèges: Magnus Cort wins stage 2
EF Pro Cycling rider denies Boasson Hagen
Stage 2: Milhaud - Poulx
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
|3
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|4
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|5
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
|6
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Fenix-Alpecin
|7
|Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
|8
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|9
|Roy Jans (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
|10
|Biniam Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko Provence
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Étoile de Bessèges: Magnus Cort wins stage 2EF Pro Cycling rider denies Boasson Hagen
-
Herald Sun Tour: Former winner Howson steps up as Simon Yates cracks'I wasn't on a good day today' says Yates
-
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Tadej Pogačar wins stage 2UAE Team Emirates rider moves into the overall lead
-
Sivakov takes aim at Tour de France with Team IneosYoung Russian ready to learn from Bernal, Thomas and Froome before going for yellow
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy