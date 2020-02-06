Trending

Étoile de Bessèges: Magnus Cort wins stage 2

EF Pro Cycling rider denies Boasson Hagen

Stage 2: Milhaud - Poulx

Magnus Cort
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) NTT Pro Cycling
3Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
4Anthony Turgis (Fra) Total Direct Energie
5Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Natura4ever-Roubaix-Lille Metropole
6Alexander Krieger (Ger) Fenix-Alpecin
7Pierre Barbier (Fra) Nippo Delko Provence
8Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
9Roy Jans (Bel) Fenix-Alpecin
10Biniam Hailu (Eri) Nippo Delko Provence

