Betsema claims Ethias Cross Eeklo
By Cyclingnews
Dutch rider drops Bakker in final lap
Elite Women: Eeklo - Eeklo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denise Betseman (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|2
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|3
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team
|5
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
|6
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|7
|Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777
|8
|Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|9
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino CX Team
|10
|Ellen van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek
