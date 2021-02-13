Trending

Betsema claims Ethias Cross Eeklo

By

Dutch rider drops Bakker in final lap

Elite Women: Eeklo - Eeklo

NEXT STAGE
ANTWERPEN BELGIUM DECEMBER 13 Arrival Denise Betsema of The Netherland and Team Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal during the 21st Superprestige Gavere 2020 Women Elite Superprestige2021 SPGavere SuperprestigeCX on December 13 2020 in Antwerpen Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denise Betseman (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
2Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
3Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
4Anna Kay (GBr) Starcasino CX Team
5Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko-Crelan
6Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
7Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777
8Aniek van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
9Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino CX Team
10Ellen van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek

Latest on Cyclingnews