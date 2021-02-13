Trending

Quinten Hermans wins in Eeklo

Tormans rider comes back from injury to take late win

Belgian Quinten Hermans pictured in action during the mens elite race of the Krawatencross cyclocross in Lille the seventh stage out of 8 in the X2O Trofee Veldrijden competition Sunday 07 February 2021
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans CX
2Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek
3Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
4Corne van Kessel (Ned) Torkmans CX
5Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
6Daan Soete (Bel)

