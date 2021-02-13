Quinten Hermans wins in Eeklo
By Cyclingnews
Tormans rider comes back from injury to take late win
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans CX
|2
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek
|3
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|4
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Torkmans CX
|5
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal
|6
|Daan Soete (Bel)
