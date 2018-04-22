Trending

Balsamo wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele

Wiebes second, Kuijpers third

Elisa Balsamo wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele

Elisa Balsamo wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elisa Balsamo wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele

Elisa Balsamo wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elisa Balsamo wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele

Elisa Balsamo wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Pbm3:25:06
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
4Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
5Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
6Kaat Hannes (Bel)
7Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
8Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
9Minke Bakker (Ned)
10Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
11Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
12Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
13Marije Joling (Ned)
14Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
15Fien Delbaere (Bel)
16Sandra Weiss (Swi)
17Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den)
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
19Mylene De Zoete (Ned)
20Coralie Demay (Fra) France
21Paulien Koster (Ned)
22Winanda Spoor (Ned)
23Margot Dutour (Fra)
24Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
25Charlotte Kool (Ned)
26Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
27Danique Braam (Ned)0:00:04
28Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team0:00:06
29Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
30Tessa Paardekooper (Ned)0:00:08
31Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
32Martina Weiss (Swi)
33Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
34Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned)0:00:15
35Camila Coelho Ferreira (Bra)
36Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
37Ana Paula Casetta (Bra)
38Cornelie Smorenburg (Ned)
39Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
40Lauren Murphy (Gbr)
41Annet Pit (Ned)
42Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) France
43Hanneke De Goeje (Ned)
44Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
45Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
46Robin Driehuijs (Ned)
47Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
48Lara Defour (Bel)0:00:19
49Berdine Bakker (Ned)
50Ana Paula Polegatch (Bra)
51Urška Žigart (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
52Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
53Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
54Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:00:23
55Tanja Elsner (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
56Rosa Törmänen (Fin)
57Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
58Sanne Broeksma (Ned)
59Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
60Rikke Lønne (Den)
61Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
62Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
63Clara Lundmark (Swe)
64Elizabeth-Jane Harris (Gbr) Storey Racing0:00:27
65Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned)
66Willemiek Meinders (Ned)
67Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
68Femke Geeris (Ned)
69Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
70Inez Beijer (Ned)
71Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
72Melanie Klement (Ned)
73Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
74Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
75Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
76Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned)
77Marcia Eicher (Swi)
78Pauline Allin (Fra) France
79Ffion James (Gbr) Storey Racing
80Loes Adegeest (Ned)
81Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
82Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
83Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
84Quinty Van De Guchte (Ned)
85Vera Dorrestijn (Ned)
86Sari Saarelainen (Fin)
87Sophie Enever (Gbr)
88Gina Hofland (Ned)
89Jutta Stienen (Swi)0:00:37
90Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
91Danielle Eikelboom (Ned)0:00:39
92Yva Geluk (Ned)
93Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
94Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
95Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
96Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
97Kim Van Den Steen (Bel)0:00:43
98Lauren Creamer (Irl)0:00:49
99Nicole Steigenga (Ned)0:00:59
100Merel Hofman (Ned)
101Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling0:01:17
102Kelly Kalm (Est)0:01:29
103Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned)0:01:44
104Gaia Tortolina (Ita)0:01:47
105Rebecca Durrell (Gbr) Storey Racing0:03:18

