Balsamo wins EPZ Omloop van Borsele
Wiebes second, Kuijpers third
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|3:25:06
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|4
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|5
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|6
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|7
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|8
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|9
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|10
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|11
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|12
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|13
|Marije Joling (Ned)
|14
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|15
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|16
|Sandra Weiss (Swi)
|17
|Michelle Lauge Quaade (Den)
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|19
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned)
|20
|Coralie Demay (Fra) France
|21
|Paulien Koster (Ned)
|22
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|23
|Margot Dutour (Fra)
|24
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|25
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|26
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bepink
|27
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|0:00:04
|28
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|0:00:06
|29
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) Bepink
|30
|Tessa Paardekooper (Ned)
|0:00:08
|31
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|32
|Martina Weiss (Swi)
|33
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|34
|Esther Van Leeuwe (Ned)
|0:00:15
|35
|Camila Coelho Ferreira (Bra)
|36
|Céline Van Houtum (Ned)
|37
|Ana Paula Casetta (Bra)
|38
|Cornelie Smorenburg (Ned)
|39
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)
|40
|Lauren Murphy (Gbr)
|41
|Annet Pit (Ned)
|42
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) France
|43
|Hanneke De Goeje (Ned)
|44
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned)
|45
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink
|46
|Robin Driehuijs (Ned)
|47
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|0:00:19
|49
|Berdine Bakker (Ned)
|50
|Ana Paula Polegatch (Bra)
|51
|Urška Žigart (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|52
|Anastasiia Iakovenko (Rus) Btc City Ljubljana
|53
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
|54
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:00:23
|55
|Tanja Elsner (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|56
|Rosa Törmänen (Fin)
|57
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|58
|Sanne Broeksma (Ned)
|59
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|60
|Rikke Lønne (Den)
|61
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|62
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Wnt Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Clara Lundmark (Swe)
|64
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (Gbr) Storey Racing
|0:00:27
|65
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned)
|66
|Willemiek Meinders (Ned)
|67
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|68
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|69
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|70
|Inez Beijer (Ned)
|71
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|72
|Melanie Klement (Ned)
|73
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|74
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|75
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
|76
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned)
|77
|Marcia Eicher (Swi)
|78
|Pauline Allin (Fra) France
|79
|Ffion James (Gbr) Storey Racing
|80
|Loes Adegeest (Ned)
|81
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|82
|Wendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
|83
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|84
|Quinty Van De Guchte (Ned)
|85
|Vera Dorrestijn (Ned)
|86
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin)
|87
|Sophie Enever (Gbr)
|88
|Gina Hofland (Ned)
|89
|Jutta Stienen (Swi)
|0:00:37
|90
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|91
|Danielle Eikelboom (Ned)
|0:00:39
|92
|Yva Geluk (Ned)
|93
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|94
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|95
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|96
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|97
|Kim Van Den Steen (Bel)
|0:00:43
|98
|Lauren Creamer (Irl)
|0:00:49
|99
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
|0:00:59
|100
|Merel Hofman (Ned)
|101
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|0:01:17
|102
|Kelly Kalm (Est)
|0:01:29
|103
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned)
|0:01:44
|104
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita)
|0:01:47
|105
|Rebecca Durrell (Gbr) Storey Racing
|0:03:18
