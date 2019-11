Image 1 of 23 Brabara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) wins Omloop van Borsele (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 23 Final lap at Omloop van Borsele and Liv Plantur come to the fore. Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 23 Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 23 Alexis Ryan (CANYON//SRAM) controls the pace of the peloton as a small group goes up the road at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 23 Top three: Barbara Guarischi, Floortje Mackaij and Christine Majerus at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 23 Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM) with one lap to go at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 23 Top three: Barbara Guarischi, Floortje Mackaij and Christine Majerus at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 23 Race winner, Barbara Guarischi at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 9 of 23 Race winner, Barbara Guarischi at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 10 of 23 Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Omloop van Borsele 2016 whilst her teammate, Elena Cecchini celebrates a little further back (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 11 of 23 Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 12 of 23 Elena Cecchini (CANYON//SRAM) sets the pace at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 13 of 23 Peloton speed through 's-Heerenhoek with a strong tailwind in the finish straight at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 14 of 23 Do a little dance: Emilie Moberg and Julie Leth in a party mood at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 15 of 23 Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 16 of 23 Elena Cecchini and Alexis Ryan in the lead group for CANYON//SRAM Racing as the wind tears the race up in the early kilometres of Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 17 of 23 Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) leads the peloton across open fields at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 18 of 23 Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) in the wheels of Amy Pieters (Wiggle Hi5) at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 23 In one long line through the strong Zeeland winds at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 23 Christine Majerus (Biels Dolmans) sets the pace at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 23 Barbara Guarischi (CANYON//SRAM Racing) at Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 23 Strong winds in 's-Heerenhoek for Omloop van Borsele 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 23 Brabara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) wins Omloop van Borsele (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) won the 136km EPZ Omloop van Borsele on Saturday. The Italian claimed the win in a bunch sprint ahead of Floortje Mackaij (Team Liv-Plantur) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans).

Guarischi's victory in the UCI 1.1 race came on the heels of her teammate Lisa Brennauer winning the corresponding time trial the previous day, making it a two-for-two weekend of the Canyon-SRAM team.

