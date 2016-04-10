Trending

EPZ Omloop van Borsele past winners

Champions 2002-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
2014Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Hitec Products
2013Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
2012Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon
2011Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
2010Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
2009Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Testteam
2008Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA-Drink Cycling Team
2007Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2006Marianne Vos (Ned)
2005Marianne Vos (Ned)
2004Chantal Beltman (Ned)
2003Leontien van Moorsel (Ned)
2002Loes Gunnewijk (Ned)

