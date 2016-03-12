Trending

Jesper Asselman wins Energiewacht Ronde van Drenthe

Mark Mcnally wins spring for second place ahead of Dylan Groenewegen

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot)

Jesper Asselman (Team Roompot)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton4:43:27
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:01
3Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
5Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
6Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
9Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
10Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
11Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
12Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
13Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
15Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
17Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
18Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
19Willem Ariesen (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
20Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:49
21Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
23Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
24Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
25Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
26Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
27Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
29Stephan Bakker (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
30Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
31Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
32Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
33Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
34Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
35Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
36Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
38Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
39Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
40Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
41Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
43Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
44Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
45Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
46Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
47Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
50Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
51Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
52Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
53Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
54Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
115Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:19
116Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:51
117Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
119Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
120André Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
121Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
122Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
123Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
124Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
125Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
126Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
127Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
128Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel0:08:56
129Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:10:51
DNFKenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFAlexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFRoman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFThomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFSebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
DNFRuud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBrian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
DNFMarco D'urbano (Ita) Team Roth
DNFMartin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
DNFBart Dielissen (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFKoos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFHarry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFJustin Timmermans (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFLaurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFMassimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFPit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFTom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
DNFNiels Goeree (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFArno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) NFTO
DNFEdmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
DNFJoshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
DNFRhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
DNFJames Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
DNFRobert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
DNFPatrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFJonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFKasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFMagnus Klaris (Den) Seg Racing Academy
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
DNFMarten Kooistra (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
DNFJulius Van Den Berg (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
DNFZhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Seg Racing Academy
DNFChristopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFJoshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFDario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
DNFSamuel Harrison (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFJake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFJames Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJames Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJulian Braun (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFLukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
DNFChristophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M

