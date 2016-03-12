Jesper Asselman wins Energiewacht Ronde van Drenthe
Mark Mcnally wins spring for second place ahead of Dylan Groenewegen
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|4:43:27
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:01
|3
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|6
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|9
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Leopard Pro Cycling
|10
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|11
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|12
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|13
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|15
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|17
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|18
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|19
|Willem Ariesen (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|20
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:49
|21
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|22
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|23
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|24
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|25
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|26
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|27
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|29
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|30
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|31
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|32
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|33
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|34
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|35
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|36
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Team 3M
|38
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|39
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Team 3M
|40
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
|41
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|43
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|44
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|45
|Raffael Freienstein (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|46
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|47
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|48
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|50
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join-S / De Rijke
|51
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|52
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|53
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|54
|Thijs Zonneveld (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|115
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:19
|116
|Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:51
|117
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|118
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard Pro Cycling
|119
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|120
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|121
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|122
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|123
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|124
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|125
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|126
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|127
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|128
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|0:08:56
|129
|Alexander Geuens (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:10:51
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Alexey Vermeulen (USA) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Ruud Cremers (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Brian Kamstra (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Roth
|DNF
|Marco D'urbano (Ita) Team Roth
|DNF
|Martin Kohler (Swi) Team Roth
|DNF
|Bart Dielissen (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby-Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Massimo Morabito (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tom Wirtgen (Lux) Leopard Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Niels Goeree (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Arno Van Der Zwet (Ned) Metec TKH Continental Cycling Team p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Edmund Bradbury (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Rhys Lloyd (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|DNF
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kasper Linde Jorgensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Magnus Klaris (Den) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Zhi Hui Jiang (Chn) Seg Racing Academy
|DNF
|Christopher Hatz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Dario Rapps (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|DNF
|Samuel Harrison (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|James Knox (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Julian Braun (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Lukas Löer (Ger) Team Kuota-Lotto
|DNF
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
