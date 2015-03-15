Belletti wins Dwars door Drenthe
Markus and Carbel complete podium
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|4:32:46
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Alexander Kamp Egested (Den) Team Coloquick
|7
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Seg Racing
|9
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|10
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|11
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|12
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Yellow Fluo
|13
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|15
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|16
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|17
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|18
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|19
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|20
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|21
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|22
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|23
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|24
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|25
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|26
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|27
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|28
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|29
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|30
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:03
|31
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:00:05
|32
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|33
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:26
|35
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|36
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|37
|Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|38
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|39
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Seg Racing
|40
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|41
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|42
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|43
|Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|44
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Coloquick
|46
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|49
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|50
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|51
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|52
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|53
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|54
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:58
|55
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|56
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|57
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|58
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Seg Racing
|0:01:07
|60
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|61
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|62
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Seg Racing
|63
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Seg Racing
|64
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|66
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|67
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Seg Racing
|68
|Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|69
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|70
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|71
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|72
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Seg Racing
|74
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|75
|Lars Van De Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|76
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
|78
|Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|79
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|80
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|81
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|82
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|83
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|84
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|85
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|87
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|88
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|89
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|90
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|91
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|93
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:12
|94
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:13
|95
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Coloquick
|96
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|97
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:01:17
|98
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:01:23
|99
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:04
|100
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|102
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|103
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|104
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|105
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|107
|Ian Peter Richards (Aus) Babydump Cycling Team
|108
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
|0:02:13
|109
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:03:14
|110
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:40
|111
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Team Coloquick
|112
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|113
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:04:42
|114
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|0:05:49
|115
|Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|0:06:07
|116
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Benjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Christopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Bart Dielissen (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Morten Gadgaard (Den) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Suguru Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Tanzou Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Mathew Zenovich (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
|DNF
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Kevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Marco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Luc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|DNF
|Jaap Jacobus Christiaan Roelof Kooijman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|DNF
|Jonas Bokeloh (Ger) Seg Racing
|DNF
|Mads Corell (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Jakob Madsen (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Coloquick
|DNF
|Hakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
|DNF
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|DNF
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
|DNF
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Emil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Casper Von Folsach (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Yellow Fluo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy