Belletti wins Dwars door Drenthe

Markus and Carbel complete podium

Manuel Belletti (Southeast) wins Dwars door Drenthe

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Belletti (Ita) Yellow Fluo4:32:46
2Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
4Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
6Alexander Kamp Egested (Den) Team Coloquick
7Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Seg Racing
9Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
10Johim Ariesen (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
11Luuc Bugter (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
12Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Yellow Fluo
13Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
15Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
16Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
17Twan Castelijns (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
18Simone Ponzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
19Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
20Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
21Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
22Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
23Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
24Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
25Nicolai Brochner (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
26Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
27Mauro Finetto (Ita) Yellow Fluo
28Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
29Elmar Reinders (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
30Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:03
31Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:00:05
32Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:16
33Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
34Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:26
35Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:28
36Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
37Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Coloquick
38André Looij (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
39Yoeri Havik (Ned) Seg Racing
40Alexander Krieger (Ger) Leopard Development Team
41Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
42Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
43Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
44Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Rolf Nyborg Broge (Den) Team Coloquick
46Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
49Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
50Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
51Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
52Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
53Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
54Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:58
55Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
56Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
57Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
58Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) Seg Racing0:01:07
60Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
61August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
62Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Seg Racing
63Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Seg Racing
64Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Oscar Landa (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
66Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
67Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) Seg Racing
68Jan Dieteren (Ger) Leopard Development Team
69Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
70Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
71Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
72Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Seg Racing
74Kim Magnusson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
75Lars Van De Vall (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
76Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Tom Goovaerts (Bel) CCT p/b Champion System
78Jeff Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
79Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
80Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke
81Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
82Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
83Harry Sweering (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
84Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
85Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
87Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
88Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
89Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
90Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
91Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
92Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Yellow Fluo
93Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:12
94Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:13
95Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Team Coloquick
96René Hooghiemster (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
97Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:01:17
98Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:01:23
99Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:04
100Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
102Joris Blokker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
103Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
104Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
105Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Rasmus Mygind (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
107Ian Peter Richards (Aus) Babydump Cycling Team
108Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - de Rijke0:02:13
109Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:14
110Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:40
111Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Team Coloquick
112Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
113Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:04:42
114Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton0:05:49
115Tormod Hausken Jacobsen (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus0:06:07
116Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFCarlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFFernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFTomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFGrzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMichael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFTroels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFGerd De Keijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFBenjamin Dilley (USA) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJames Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFThomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSimon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFChristopher Williams (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Roompot Oranje Peloton
DNFTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFJohn Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFTanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFDaniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFBart Dielissen (Ned) Babydump Cycling Team
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFMorten Gadgaard (Den) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFSuguru Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFTanzou Tokuda (Jpn) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFMathew Zenovich (NZl) CCT p/b Champion System
DNFRens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFKevin Feiereisen (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFMarco König (Ger) Leopard Development Team
DNFLuc Turchi (Lux) Leopard Development Team
DNFJaap Jacobus Christiaan Roelof Kooijman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFJonas Bokeloh (Ger) Seg Racing
DNFMads Corell (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFJakob Madsen (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Coloquick
DNFHakon Frengstad Berger (Nor) Team Coop-Oster Hus
DNFSebastian Balck (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
DNFNiklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Tre Berg-Bianchi
DNFNikola Aistrup (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFEmil Baekhoj Halvorsen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFMartin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFKaspar Larsen Schjonnemann (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFCasper Von Folsach (Den) Riwal Platform Cycling Team
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Yellow Fluo
DNFElia Favilli (Ita) Yellow Fluo

