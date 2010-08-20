Moerenhout bests Martin in Ronse
Martin new leader, peloton shatters on tough parcours
Dutch veteran Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) earned what will probably be the final moment of glory of his 15-year career by winning stage three of the Eneco Tour in Ronse in a two-up sprint with Tony Martin (Team HTC-Columbia).
Moerenhout, 36, has already announced he will retire at the end of the current season. However, he still has the class that secured him two Dutch national titles and has clearly been training hard for his final month of his professional career.
Moerenhout attacked hard on the Mont d’Ellezelles climb with 32km to go, after an attack including Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) had been pulled back. Martin had been in the move but had the strength to go with the Dutchman's acceleration.
Two riders seemed to have little chance against a select group of chasers but both Martin and Moerenhout worked hard. The chasers hesitated and the other late climbs further disrupted their pursuit before they lost interest and enthusiasm.
Boasson Hagen tried to make up for missing the move by setting off in lone pursuit on the last time over the Oude Kwaremont climb but he was brought back and again learnt a valuable lesson about missing the decisive move of the race.
At the finish in Ronse, Moerenhout and Martin wisely shared the glory, with the Dutchman taking the stage victory with a long surge to the line, while Martin flicked to the side of the road.
They both finished 1:24 clear of a 28-rider chase group led in by Allan Davis (Astana) who won the sprint for third place and threw his arms up in the air thinking he had won the stage before he realised his embarrassing mistake.
Martin is the new leader of the Eneco Tour general classification and is set up for overall victory as well. The 25-year-old German is 10 seconds ahead of Moerenhout while previous race leader Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) slipped to third overall at 1:26.
"I wasn't familiar with the roads of the stage because I only did the races down here once or twice in my 15-year professional career but it was still a good day," Moerenhout said with a modest smile.
"I felt good and so gave it a go. Martin came up to me and we just kept riding hard. With two hard climbs to go, the group behind was not committed about chasing us down and so we decided to go full gas to try and win."
Martin was surprised to ride so strongly and surprised to take the race lead.
"I'm very surprised. I'm here to prepare for the world championship time trial but now I'm the leader of the race," he said. "Moerenhout wanted to win the stage and I wanted the race leader's jersey, so it was perfect."
The Eneco Tour ends with a 16.9km time trial in Genk on Tuesday and so Martin is now the huge favourite for overall success thanks to his 90-second lead on Tuft, Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Richie Porte (Saxo Bank), all strong against the clock. There are still two hilly stages, however, in the Ardennes on Sunday and Monday after Saturday's long flat stage to Roermond.
|1
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|4:35:51
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:01:24
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|8
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|11
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|16
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|17
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|20
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|21
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|23
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|24
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|27
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|30
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:01:37
|31
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|32
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|33
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|40
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|42
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:03:08
|43
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|44
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:15
|46
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|47
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|48
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|49
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:10
|51
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:37
|54
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:38
|55
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|56
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|57
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|58
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:28
|59
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|60
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|61
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|62
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|63
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|67
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|68
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|69
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|71
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|72
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|73
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:31
|75
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|76
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:58
|77
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|79
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|81
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|82
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|83
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|85
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|86
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|87
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|88
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|89
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|90
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|92
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|93
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|94
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|95
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|96
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|97
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|98
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|99
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|102
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|103
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:54
|104
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|105
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|106
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|107
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|108
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|111
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|112
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|115
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|116
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|117
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|118
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|119
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|120
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|122
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|124
|Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
|125
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|126
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|127
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|129
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|130
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|131
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|132
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|133
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|135
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|137
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|138
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|141
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|142
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|143
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|144
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|145
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|146
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|147
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|148
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|149
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|150
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|151
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|152
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|153
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNF
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|DNF
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|DNF
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|DNF
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNF
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|DNF
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|DNF
|Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|DNF
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|pts
|2
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|3
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|pts
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|3
|1
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|pts
|2
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|22
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|19
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|6
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|7
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|8
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|10
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|10
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:35:51
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|16
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|23
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:03:08
|24
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|25
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:10
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:09:37
|28
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:28
|29
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|30
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|33
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|34
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:31
|35
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:58
|36
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|39
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|40
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|42
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:20:54
|43
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|44
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|45
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|47
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|50
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|51
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|56
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|58
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|59
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|60
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|61
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|62
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1
|Rabobank
|13:50:21
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:24
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:01
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:38
|6
|Astana
|0:03:45
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:07:52
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:47
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:09:37
|11
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:38
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:06
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:11
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:19
|15
|Quick Step
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:44
|17
|Française Des Jeux
|0:25:32
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:09
|19
|Team Milram
|0:32:58
|20
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:35:28
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:52:28
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13:45:31
|2
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:10
|3
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:26
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|5
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|6
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:35
|7
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:37
|8
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:39
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|10
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:01:43
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:01:47
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:49
|14
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:50
|15
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|16
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:51
|17
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:01:53
|18
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:54
|21
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:00
|22
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:04
|23
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:05
|24
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:07
|25
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|26
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:09
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|28
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:21
|29
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|30
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|31
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:31
|32
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:39
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:03:01
|34
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:02
|35
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:03:10
|36
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|37
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:25
|38
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:03:31
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:37
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:59
|42
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:19
|43
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:58
|44
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|45
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:44
|46
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:07:56
|47
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:08:02
|48
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:11
|49
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:30
|50
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|51
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:09:48
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:29
|53
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:53
|54
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:12:56
|55
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:04
|56
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:53
|57
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:54
|58
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|59
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:00
|60
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:14:04
|61
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:14:06
|62
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|63
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:14:11
|64
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:14:18
|65
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:14:19
|66
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:14:39
|67
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:01
|68
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:04
|69
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:17
|70
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:34
|71
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:58
|72
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:13
|73
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:19
|74
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:21
|75
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:22
|76
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:23
|77
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:24
|78
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|79
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:25
|80
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:29
|81
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:16:31
|82
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:37
|83
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:38
|84
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:16:39
|87
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:50
|88
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:52
|89
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:16:54
|90
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:29
|91
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:17:32
|92
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:46
|93
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:17:54
|94
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|95
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:36
|96
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:46
|97
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:59
|98
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:19:29
|99
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:20:15
|100
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:08
|101
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:21:09
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:11
|103
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|104
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:16
|105
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:17
|106
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:19
|107
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:20
|108
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:27
|109
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:33
|110
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:35
|111
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:37
|112
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:39
|113
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:21:40
|114
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:44
|115
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:21:45
|116
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:21:51
|117
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:12
|118
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:22:24
|119
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:27
|120
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:22:28
|121
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:29
|122
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:31
|123
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:22:35
|124
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:36
|125
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:39
|126
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:22:40
|127
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:43
|128
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:45
|129
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:46
|130
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|131
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:58
|132
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:23:02
|133
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:21
|134
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:23
|135
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:31
|136
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:38
|137
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:55
|138
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:24:13
|139
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:24:31
|140
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:34
|141
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:24:48
|142
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:24:56
|143
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:24:58
|144
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:25:45
|145
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:21
|146
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:27:52
|147
|Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
|0:28:42
|148
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|149
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:49
|150
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:28:54
|151
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:32:45
|152
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:10
|153
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:38:15
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|55
|pts
|2
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|55
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|4
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|44
|6
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|8
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|9
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|30
|11
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|12
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|24
|13
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|14
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|15
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|16
|16
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|17
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|18
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|20
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|21
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|22
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|23
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|10
|24
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|10
|25
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|26
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|27
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|28
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|3
|1
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13:45:31
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:32
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:35
|5
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:39
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:43
|8
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:01:47
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:50
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:51
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:54
|12
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:05
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|14
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:21
|15
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|16
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:28
|17
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:31
|18
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:03:01
|19
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:02
|20
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:25
|21
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:03:31
|22
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:37
|23
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:08:02
|25
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:30
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:29
|27
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:53
|28
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:14:06
|29
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:17
|30
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:34
|31
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:16:22
|32
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:37
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:16:38
|34
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:17:29
|35
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:17:46
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:17:54
|37
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:46
|38
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:18:59
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:21:08
|40
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:21:09
|41
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:11
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:21:16
|43
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:17
|44
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:19
|45
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:21:27
|46
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:37
|47
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:39
|48
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:21:44
|49
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:22:24
|50
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:27
|51
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:22:31
|52
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:36
|53
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:39
|54
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:22:58
|55
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:23:21
|56
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:23:31
|57
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:55
|58
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:34
|59
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:24:48
|60
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:21
|61
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:27:52
|62
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:37:10
|1
|Rabobank
|41:19:44
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:42
|3
|Team Radioshack
|0:01:51
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:51
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:04:33
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:41
|7
|Astana
|0:06:34
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:08:33
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:21
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:10:17
|11
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:07
|12
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|13
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:27
|14
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:53
|15
|Quick Step
|0:20:13
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:23:01
|17
|Française Des Jeux
|0:26:25
|18
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:38
|19
|Team Milram
|0:33:33
|20
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:36:38
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:53:40
