Dutch veteran Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) earned what will probably be the final moment of glory of his 15-year career by winning stage three of the Eneco Tour in Ronse in a two-up sprint with Tony Martin (Team HTC-Columbia).

Moerenhout, 36, has already announced he will retire at the end of the current season. However, he still has the class that secured him two Dutch national titles and has clearly been training hard for his final month of his professional career.

Moerenhout attacked hard on the Mont d’Ellezelles climb with 32km to go, after an attack including Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) had been pulled back. Martin had been in the move but had the strength to go with the Dutchman's acceleration.

Two riders seemed to have little chance against a select group of chasers but both Martin and Moerenhout worked hard. The chasers hesitated and the other late climbs further disrupted their pursuit before they lost interest and enthusiasm.

Boasson Hagen tried to make up for missing the move by setting off in lone pursuit on the last time over the Oude Kwaremont climb but he was brought back and again learnt a valuable lesson about missing the decisive move of the race.

At the finish in Ronse, Moerenhout and Martin wisely shared the glory, with the Dutchman taking the stage victory with a long surge to the line, while Martin flicked to the side of the road.

They both finished 1:24 clear of a 28-rider chase group led in by Allan Davis (Astana) who won the sprint for third place and threw his arms up in the air thinking he had won the stage before he realised his embarrassing mistake.

Martin is the new leader of the Eneco Tour general classification and is set up for overall victory as well. The 25-year-old German is 10 seconds ahead of Moerenhout while previous race leader Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) slipped to third overall at 1:26.

"I wasn't familiar with the roads of the stage because I only did the races down here once or twice in my 15-year professional career but it was still a good day," Moerenhout said with a modest smile.

"I felt good and so gave it a go. Martin came up to me and we just kept riding hard. With two hard climbs to go, the group behind was not committed about chasing us down and so we decided to go full gas to try and win."

Martin was surprised to ride so strongly and surprised to take the race lead.

"I'm very surprised. I'm here to prepare for the world championship time trial but now I'm the leader of the race," he said. "Moerenhout wanted to win the stage and I wanted the race leader's jersey, so it was perfect."

The Eneco Tour ends with a 16.9km time trial in Genk on Tuesday and so Martin is now the huge favourite for overall success thanks to his 90-second lead on Tuft, Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Richie Porte (Saxo Bank), all strong against the clock. There are still two hilly stages, however, in the Ardennes on Sunday and Monday after Saturday's long flat stage to Roermond.

Full Results 1 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 4:35:51 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:01:24 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 8 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 11 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 15 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 16 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 17 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 20 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 21 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 22 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 23 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 24 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 25 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 26 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 27 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 28 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 29 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 30 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:01:37 31 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 32 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 33 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 34 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 38 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 39 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 40 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 41 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 42 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:03:08 43 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 44 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:15 46 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 47 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 48 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 49 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:10 51 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 52 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 53 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:09:37 54 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:38 55 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 56 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 57 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 58 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:28 59 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 60 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 61 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 62 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 63 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 64 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 67 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 68 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 69 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 70 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 71 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 72 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 73 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 74 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:31 75 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 76 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:58 77 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 79 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 80 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 81 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 82 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 83 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 85 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 86 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 87 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 88 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 89 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 90 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 91 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 92 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 93 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 94 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 95 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 96 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 97 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 98 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 99 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 100 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 101 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 102 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 103 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:54 104 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 105 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 106 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 107 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 108 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 111 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 112 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 113 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 115 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 116 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 117 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 118 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 119 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 120 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 122 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 124 Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana 125 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 126 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 127 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 129 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 130 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 131 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 132 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 133 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 135 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 136 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 137 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 138 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 139 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 140 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 141 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 142 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 143 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 144 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 145 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 146 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 147 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 148 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 149 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 150 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 151 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 152 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 153 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank DNF Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana DNF Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack DNF Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step DNF Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step DNF Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram DNF Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram DNF Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ DNF Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 8 pts 2 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3

Sprint 2 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 8 pts 2 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 3

Sprint 3 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 8 pts 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 5 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3

Finish 1 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 30 pts 2 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 25 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 22 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 19 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 6 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 7 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 8 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 9 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 10 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 10

Young riders 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4:35:51 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:24 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 15 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 16 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 20 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 22 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 23 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:03:08 24 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 25 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:10 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:09:37 28 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:28 29 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 30 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 33 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 34 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:31 35 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:15:58 36 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 38 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 39 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 40 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 42 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:20:54 43 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 44 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 45 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 47 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 48 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 50 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 51 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 54 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 55 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 56 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 58 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 59 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 60 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 61 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 62 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini

Teams 1 Rabobank 13:50:21 2 Team Radioshack 0:01:24 3 Team Saxo Bank 4 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:01 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:38 6 Astana 0:03:45 7 Team Katusha 8 Liquigas - Doimo 0:07:52 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:47 10 Skil - Shimano 0:09:37 11 Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:38 12 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:13:06 13 Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:11 14 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:19 15 Quick Step 16 Garmin - Transitions 0:22:44 17 Française Des Jeux 0:25:32 18 AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:09 19 Team Milram 0:32:58 20 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:35:28 21 Footon-Servetto 0:52:28

General classification after stage 3 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13:45:31 2 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:10 3 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:26 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:28 5 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 6 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:35 7 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:37 8 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:39 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 10 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:01:43 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:01:47 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:49 14 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:50 15 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 16 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:51 17 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:01:53 18 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 19 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:54 21 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:00 22 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:04 23 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:05 24 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:07 25 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:08 26 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:09 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 28 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:21 29 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:26 30 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 31 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:31 32 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:39 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:03:01 34 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:02 35 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:03:10 36 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 37 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:25 38 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:03:31 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:37 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:59 42 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:19 43 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:04:58 44 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:07:29 45 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:44 46 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:07:56 47 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:08:02 48 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:11 49 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:30 50 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:08:55 51 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:09:48 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:29 53 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:53 54 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:12:56 55 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:04 56 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:53 57 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:13:54 58 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 59 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:00 60 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:14:04 61 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:14:06 62 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 63 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:14:11 64 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:14:18 65 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:19 66 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:14:39 67 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:01 68 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:15:04 69 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:17 70 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:34 71 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:58 72 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:13 73 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:19 74 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:21 75 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:22 76 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:23 77 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:16:24 78 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 79 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:25 80 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:29 81 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:16:31 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:37 83 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:38 84 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 85 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 86 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:16:39 87 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:50 88 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:52 89 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:16:54 90 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:29 91 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:17:32 92 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:46 93 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:17:54 94 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 95 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:36 96 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:46 97 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:59 98 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:19:29 99 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:20:15 100 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:08 101 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:21:09 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:11 103 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:21:15 104 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:16 105 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:21:17 106 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:19 107 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:20 108 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:27 109 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:33 110 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:35 111 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:37 112 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:21:39 113 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:21:40 114 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:21:44 115 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:21:45 116 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:21:51 117 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:12 118 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:22:24 119 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:27 120 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:28 121 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:22:29 122 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:31 123 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:22:35 124 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:36 125 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:39 126 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:22:40 127 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:43 128 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:45 129 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:46 130 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 131 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:58 132 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:23:02 133 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:21 134 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:23 135 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:31 136 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:38 137 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:23:55 138 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:24:13 139 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:24:31 140 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:24:34 141 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:48 142 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:24:56 143 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:58 144 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:25:45 145 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:21 146 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:27:52 147 Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana 0:28:42 148 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 149 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:49 150 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:28:54 151 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:32:45 152 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:10 153 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:38:15

Sprint classification 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 55 pts 2 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 55 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 46 4 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 44 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 44 6 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 35 7 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 8 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 33 9 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 31 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 30 11 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 12 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 24 13 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 14 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 15 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 16 16 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 17 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 18 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 19 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 20 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 21 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 11 22 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 11 23 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 10 24 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 10 25 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 26 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 27 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 28 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 3

Young riders classification 1 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13:45:31 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:28 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:32 4 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:35 5 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:01:39 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:43 8 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:01:47 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:50 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:51 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:54 12 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:05 13 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:08 14 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:21 15 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:26 16 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:28 17 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:31 18 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:03:01 19 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:02 20 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:25 21 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:03:31 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:37 23 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:08:02 25 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:30 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:11:29 27 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:53 28 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:14:06 29 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:17 30 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:34 31 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:22 32 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:37 33 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:16:38 34 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:17:29 35 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:17:46 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:17:54 37 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:46 38 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:18:59 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:21:08 40 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:21:09 41 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:11 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:21:16 43 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:21:17 44 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:19 45 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:21:27 46 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:37 47 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:21:39 48 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:21:44 49 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:22:24 50 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:27 51 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:22:31 52 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:36 53 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:39 54 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:22:58 55 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:23:21 56 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:23:31 57 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:23:55 58 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:24:34 59 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:24:48 60 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:21 61 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:27:52 62 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:37:10