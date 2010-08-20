Trending

Moerenhout bests Martin in Ronse

Martin new leader, peloton shatters on tough parcours

Image 1 of 17

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) is congratulated after winning the Eneco Tour stage in Ronse.

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) is congratulated after winning the Eneco Tour stage in Ronse.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 17

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) downs a snack.

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) downs a snack.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 17

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder and his daughter.

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder and his daughter.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 17

Belgium loves pro cycling, although Moerenhout and Martin may not be able to appreciate the art work.

Belgium loves pro cycling, although Moerenhout and Martin may not be able to appreciate the art work.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 17

Tamara Devolder, wife of Belgian champion Stijn Devolder, takes in the action on stage three.

Tamara Devolder, wife of Belgian champion Stijn Devolder, takes in the action on stage three.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 17

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) and Tony Martin (HTC - Columbia) make their move.

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) and Tony Martin (HTC - Columbia) make their move.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 17

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) leads Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) in the early break.

Wouter Weylandt (Quick Step) leads Enrico Gasparotto (Astana) and André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) in the early break.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 17

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) takes his first road win since his 2007 national title.

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) takes his first road win since his 2007 national title.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 17

Koos Moerenhout, 37, hasn't won much in his long career, but got a splendid victory over young Tony Martin in Ronse.

Koos Moerenhout, 37, hasn't won much in his long career, but got a splendid victory over young Tony Martin in Ronse.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 17

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) savors the feeling of one of his biggest career wins.

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) savors the feeling of one of his biggest career wins.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 17

Robbie McEwen brings his son onto the sprint leader's podium.

Robbie McEwen brings his son onto the sprint leader's podium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 17

Robbie McEwen and his son on the podium at the Eneco Tour.

Robbie McEwen and his son on the podium at the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 17

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) took the race lead from Garmin's Svein Tuft.

Tony Martin (HTC-Columbia) took the race lead from Garmin's Svein Tuft.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 17

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) enjoys some podium time at the Eneco Tour.

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) enjoys some podium time at the Eneco Tour.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 17

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 17

Robbie McEwen and son in matching jerseys.

Robbie McEwen and son in matching jerseys.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 17

It's snack time for Quick Step teammates Stijn Devolder and Jurgen Van De Walle.

It's snack time for Quick Step teammates Stijn Devolder and Jurgen Van De Walle.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Dutch veteran Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) earned what will probably be the final moment of glory of his 15-year career by winning stage three of the Eneco Tour in Ronse in a two-up sprint with Tony Martin (Team HTC-Columbia).

Moerenhout, 36, has already announced he will retire at the end of the current season. However, he still has the class that secured him two Dutch national titles and has clearly been training hard for his final month of his professional career.

Moerenhout attacked hard on the Mont d’Ellezelles climb with 32km to go, after an attack including Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) had been pulled back. Martin had been in the move but had the strength to go with the Dutchman's acceleration.

Two riders seemed to have little chance against a select group of chasers but both Martin and Moerenhout worked hard. The chasers hesitated and the other late climbs further disrupted their pursuit before they lost interest and enthusiasm.

Boasson Hagen tried to make up for missing the move by setting off in lone pursuit on the last time over the Oude Kwaremont climb but he was brought back and again learnt a valuable lesson about missing the decisive move of the race.

At the finish in Ronse, Moerenhout and Martin wisely shared the glory, with the Dutchman taking the stage victory with a long surge to the line, while Martin flicked to the side of the road.

They both finished 1:24 clear of a 28-rider chase group led in by Allan Davis (Astana) who won the sprint for third place and threw his arms up in the air thinking he had won the stage before he realised his embarrassing mistake.

Martin is the new leader of the Eneco Tour general classification and is set up for overall victory as well. The 25-year-old German is 10 seconds ahead of Moerenhout while previous race leader Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) slipped to third overall at 1:26.

"I wasn't familiar with the roads of the stage because I only did the races down here once or twice in my 15-year professional career but it was still a good day," Moerenhout said with a modest smile.

"I felt good and so gave it a go. Martin came up to me and we just kept riding hard. With two hard climbs to go, the group behind was not committed about chasing us down and so we decided to go full gas to try and win."

Martin was surprised to ride so strongly and surprised to take the race lead.

"I'm very surprised. I'm here to prepare for the world championship time trial but now I'm the leader of the race," he said. "Moerenhout wanted to win the stage and I wanted the race leader's jersey, so it was perfect."

The Eneco Tour ends with a 16.9km time trial in Genk on Tuesday and so Martin is now the huge favourite for overall success thanks to his 90-second lead on Tuft, Boasson Hagen, Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Richie Porte (Saxo Bank), all strong against the clock. There are still two hilly stages, however, in the Ardennes on Sunday and Monday after Saturday's long flat stage to Roermond.

Full Results
1Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank4:35:51
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:01:24
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
8José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
9Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
11Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
14Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
15Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
16Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
17Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
20Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
21Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
23Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
24Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
26Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
27Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
28Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
29Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
30Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:01:37
31Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
32Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
33Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
34Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
37Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
38Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
39Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
40Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
41Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
42Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:03:08
43Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
44Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:15
46Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
47Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
48Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
49Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
50Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:08:10
51Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
52Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
53Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:09:37
54Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:38
55Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
56Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
57Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
58Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:28
59Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
60Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
61Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
62Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
63Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
64Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
66Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
67Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
68Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
69Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
70Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
71Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
72David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
73Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
74Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:31
75Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
76Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:15:58
77Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
79Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
80Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
81Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
82Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
83Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
84Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
85Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
86Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
87Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
88Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
89Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
90Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
92Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
93Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
94André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
95Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
96Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
97Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
98Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
99Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
100Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
101Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
102Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
103Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:20:54
104Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
105Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
106Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
107Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
108Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
111Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
112Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
113Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
114Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
115Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
116Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
117Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
118Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
119Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
120René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
121Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
122Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
124Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
125Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
126Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
127Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
128Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
129Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
130Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
131Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
132Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
133Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
134Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
135Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
136Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
137Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
138Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
139Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
140Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
141Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
142Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
143Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
144Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
145Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
146Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
147David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
148Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
149Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
150Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
151Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
152Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
153Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
DNFBolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
DNFSébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
DNFAitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFKevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
DNFWouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
DNFThomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
DNFArtur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
DNFFélix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia8pts
2Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano3

Sprint 2
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia8pts
2Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
3Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana3

Sprint 3
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia8pts
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank5
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team3

Finish
1Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank30pts
2Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia25
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana22
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team19
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
6Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
7Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
8José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
9Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
10Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha10

Young riders
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4:35:51
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
6Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
9Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
14Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
15Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
16Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
19Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
20Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
22Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
23Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:03:08
24Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
25Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:08:10
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
27Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:09:37
28Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:28
29Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
30Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
32Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
33David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
34Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:31
35Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:15:58
36Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
39Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
40Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
42Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:20:54
43Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
44Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
45Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
47Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
48Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
49Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
50Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
51Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
53Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
55Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
56Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
57Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
58Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
59Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
60Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
61Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
62Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini

Teams
1Rabobank13:50:21
2Team Radioshack0:01:24
3Team Saxo Bank
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:01
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:38
6Astana0:03:45
7Team Katusha
8Liquigas - Doimo0:07:52
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:47
10Skil - Shimano0:09:37
11Caisse d'Epargne0:12:38
12Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:06
13Team HTC - Columbia0:15:11
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:19
15Quick Step
16Garmin - Transitions0:22:44
17Française Des Jeux0:25:32
18AG2R La Mondiale0:26:09
19Team Milram0:32:58
20Lampre-Farnese Vini0:35:28
21Footon-Servetto0:52:28

General classification after stage 3
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13:45:31
2Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:00:10
3Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:26
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:28
5Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
6Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:35
7Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:01:37
8Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:39
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
10Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:01:43
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
12Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:01:47
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:01:49
14Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:50
15Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:51
17Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:01:53
18Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
19Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:54
21Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:00
22Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:04
23Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:02:05
24Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:07
25Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:02:08
26Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:09
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
28Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:21
29Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:26
30Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
31Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:31
32José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:39
33Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:01
34Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:02
35Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:03:10
36Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
37Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:25
38Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:03:31
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:37
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:59
42Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:19
43Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:04:58
44Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:07:29
45Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:07:44
46Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:07:56
47Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:08:02
48Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:11
49Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:30
50Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:08:55
51Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:09:48
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:29
53Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:53
54Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:12:56
55Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:04
56Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:53
57Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:13:54
58Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
59Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:00
60Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:14:04
61David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:14:06
62Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
63Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:14:11
64Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:14:18
65Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:14:19
66Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:14:39
67Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:01
68Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:15:04
69Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:17
70Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:34
71André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:58
72Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:16:13
73Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:16:19
74Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:21
75Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:16:22
76Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:16:23
77Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:16:24
78Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
79Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:16:25
80Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:29
81Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:16:31
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:37
83Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:38
84Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
85Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
86Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:16:39
87Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:50
88Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:52
89Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:16:54
90Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:17:29
91Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:17:32
92Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:46
93Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:17:54
94Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
95Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:18:36
96Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:46
97Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:18:59
98Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:19:29
99Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:20:15
100Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:08
101Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:21:09
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:11
103Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:21:15
104Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:21:16
105Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:21:17
106Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:19
107Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:21:20
108Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:27
109Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:33
110Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:35
111Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:37
112Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:21:39
113Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:21:40
114Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:21:44
115Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:21:45
116Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:21:51
117Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:12
118Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:22:24
119Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:27
120Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:28
121Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:22:29
122Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:31
123Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:22:35
124Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:36
125Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:39
126Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:22:40
127Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:43
128Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:45
129Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:46
130Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
131Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:58
132Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:23:02
133Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:23:21
134Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:23
135Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:31
136Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:38
137Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:23:55
138Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:24:13
139Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:24:31
140Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:24:34
141Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:24:48
142Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:24:56
143Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:24:58
144Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:25:45
145Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:21
146Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:27:52
147Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana0:28:42
148Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
149Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:49
150Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:28:54
151David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:32:45
152Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:10
153René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:38:15

Sprint classification
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha55pts
2Allan Davis (Aus) Astana55
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia46
4Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank44
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team44
6Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank35
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto34
8Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia33
9Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo31
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ30
11José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne24
12Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini24
13Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini21
14Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
15Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano16
16Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto15
17Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator15
18Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
19Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
20Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
21Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team11
22Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha11
23Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha10
24Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha10
25Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
26Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
27Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
28Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana3

Young riders classification
1Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia13:45:31
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:28
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:01:32
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:35
5Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:01:39
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:43
8Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:01:47
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:50
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:51
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:54
12Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:02:05
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:02:08
14Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:21
15Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:26
16Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:28
17Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:31
18Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:03:01
19Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:02
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:25
21Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:03:31
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:37
23Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
24Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:08:02
25Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:30
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:11:29
27Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:53
28David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:14:06
29Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:17
30Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:34
31Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:16:22
32Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:37
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:16:38
34Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:17:29
35Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:17:46
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:17:54
37Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:46
38Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:18:59
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:21:08
40Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:21:09
41Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:11
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:21:16
43Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:21:17
44Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:19
45Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:21:27
46Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:37
47Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:21:39
48Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:21:44
49Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:22:24
50Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:27
51Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:22:31
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:36
53Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:39
54Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:22:58
55Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:23:21
56Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:23:31
57Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:23:55
58Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:24:34
59Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:24:48
60Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:21
61Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:27:52
62Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:37:10

Teams classification
1Rabobank41:19:44
2Team Saxo Bank0:01:42
3Team Radioshack0:01:51
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:51
5Team Katusha0:04:33
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:41
7Astana0:06:34
8Liquigas - Doimo0:08:33
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:09:21
10Skil - Shimano0:10:17
11Caisse d'Epargne0:13:07
12Sky Professional Cycling Team0:13:40
13Team HTC - Columbia0:15:27
14Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:53
15Quick Step0:20:13
16Garmin - Transitions0:23:01
17Française Des Jeux0:26:25
18AG2R La Mondiale0:29:38
19Team Milram0:33:33
20Lampre-Farnese Vini0:36:38
21Footon-Servetto0:53:40

