Tuft takes Eneco Tour prologue
Canadian TT champion fastest in the rain
Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) won the 5.2km Eneco Tour prologue in Steenwijk, The Netherlands, to take the first ProTour victory of his career. Tuft, the reigning Canadian time trial champion, tackled a wet and technical circuit in 6:18, besting Dutch time trial champion Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) by five seconds.
"I had a feeling I could do a ride today," said Tuft. "I was going to take risks and give it everything but I didn't expect to win by that much. I'm really happy because this is my first ProTour win.
"There were a few corners you had to be careful with but there were a few long sections you could pick up the speed on too. "
Tuft is on good form of late having won the Tour of Denmark's stage five time trial on August 7 and finishing second overall on general classification. The victory is Tuft's second of the season to go along with his time trial national title earned in June.
Lars Boom (Rabobank) topped the leader board for much of the day and his effort ultimately resulted in a third place finish, six seconds down. Another Rabobank Dutchman, Maarten Tjallingii, finished fractions of a seconds off the pace of Boom in fourth position.
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), the defending Eneco Tour champion, was the final rider to leave the start house and the Norwegian time trial champion put in a good ride to finish fifth, seven seconds off the pace of the Garmin-Transitions Canadian.
Tuft will start tomorrow's 178km stage from Steenwijk to Rhenen in the leader's jersey and the Canadian was cagey about his team's overall ambitions for the Eneco Tour.
"We'll see how it shakes up," said Tuft. "Usually there's a breakaway on a stage like that but we will control things on the front and then let the sprinters' teams take over.
"We've got an experienced team with the likes of Johan Van Summeren, Martijn Maaskant and Robbie Hunter. I'll be relying on them to help me. There are some difficult stages coming up but we'll see how it shakes down."
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:18
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:05
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:06
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:06
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:07
|8
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:09
|9
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:09
|10
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:10
|11
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:11
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:11
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:12
|14
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|15
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:13
|16
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:13
|17
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:12
|18
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:13
|19
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:14
|21
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:15
|22
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|23
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:16
|24
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|25
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:16
|26
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:17
|27
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:17
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:16
|29
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:17
|30
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:17
|32
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:18
|33
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:18
|34
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:19
|35
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|36
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|0:00:19
|37
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|38
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:19
|39
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:20
|40
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:20
|41
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:20
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:20
|43
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:20
|44
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|45
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:21
|47
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|0:00:21
|48
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:21
|49
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:21
|50
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:22
|51
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:22
|52
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:22
|53
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|54
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:23
|56
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:23
|57
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:23
|58
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:23
|59
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|60
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:24
|61
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:24
|62
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:24
|63
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:24
|64
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:24
|65
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:24
|66
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:24
|67
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|68
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:24
|69
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:24
|70
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:00:24
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:25
|72
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|73
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|74
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:25
|75
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:26
|76
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:00:26
|77
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:27
|78
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:27
|79
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:27
|80
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:27
|81
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:00:27
|82
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:27
|83
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:27
|84
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:27
|85
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|86
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:28
|87
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:28
|88
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:29
|89
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|90
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|91
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|92
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:30
|93
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|94
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:30
|95
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|96
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31
|97
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:31
|98
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:31
|99
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:31
|100
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|101
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:32
|102
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:34
|103
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:34
|104
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:34
|105
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:34
|106
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:00:35
|107
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:35
|108
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:35
|109
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:35
|110
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:00:35
|111
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:36
|112
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:00:36
|113
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:37
|114
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:00:37
|115
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:37
|116
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|117
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|118
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:38
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:38
|120
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|121
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:38
|122
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:38
|123
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:38
|124
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:39
|125
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:39
|126
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:00:39
|127
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:39
|128
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|129
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|130
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:41
|131
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:41
|132
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:42
|133
|Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:42
|134
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:42
|135
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:00:42
|136
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:42
|137
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:43
|138
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|139
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:00:44
|140
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:44
|141
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:44
|142
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:44
|143
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:45
|144
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:45
|145
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|146
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|147
|Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|148
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:47
|149
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:48
|150
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:48
|151
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:48
|152
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:49
|153
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:49
|154
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:50
|155
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:52
|156
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:52
|157
|Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:52
|158
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:53
|159
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:54
|160
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:54
|161
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:54
|162
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:55
|163
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|164
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|165
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:07
|166
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:07
|167
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:01:08
|1
|Rabobank
|0:19:11
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:09
|3
|HTC-Columbia
|0:00:16
|4
|Garimn-Transitions
|0:00:17
|5
|Saxo Bank
|0:00:18
|6
|RadioShack
|0:00:27
|7
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:29
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:34
|9
|Vacansoleil
|10
|Milram
|0:00:35
|11
|Euksaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:39
|12
|Skil-Shimano
|0:00:40
|13
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:41
|14
|Katusha
|0:00:48
|15
|Topsport-Vlaanderen
|0:00:50
|16
|Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:53
|17
|Quck Step
|0:00:54
|18
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|19
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:10
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|0:01:12
|21
|Astana
|0:01:37
