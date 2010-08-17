Image 1 of 39 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions), the Australian time trial champion. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 39 Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 39 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) warms up for the prologue. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 39 Matthias Brandle (Footon-Servetto) is the Austrian TT champion (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 39 Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 39 Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 39 Mathew Hayman (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 39 Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 39 Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 39 Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 39 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) is the Dutch time trial champion. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 39 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 39 Gregory Rast (Team Radioshack) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) is the defending Eneco Tour champion. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 39 Christian Knees (Team Milram) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 16 of 39 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 17 of 39 German time trial champion Tony Martin (HTC - Columbia) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 18 of 39 Norwegian time trial champion and defending Eneco Tour champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 39 Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 39 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 39 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 39 Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 39 Edvald Boasson Hagen changed into his national champion's skinsuit for the prologue. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 24 of 39 Andreas Kloeden (Team Radioshack) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 25 of 39 Svein Tuft, the Canadian time trial champion, powers to the Eneco Tour prologue victory (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 26 of 39 Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Garmin-Slipstream). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 39 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 39 Andrei Greipel (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 39 Gert Steegmans (RadioShack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 39 Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 39 Ben Hermans (Radioshack) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 39 Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 39 Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 39 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 39 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) pulls on the green jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 39 Joost Posthuma (Rabobank) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 39 Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 39 Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) wins the Eneco Tour prologue (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 39 Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) in the Eneco Tour leader's jersey (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) won the 5.2km Eneco Tour prologue in Steenwijk, The Netherlands, to take the first ProTour victory of his career. Tuft, the reigning Canadian time trial champion, tackled a wet and technical circuit in 6:18, besting Dutch time trial champion Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) by five seconds.

"I had a feeling I could do a ride today," said Tuft. "I was going to take risks and give it everything but I didn't expect to win by that much. I'm really happy because this is my first ProTour win.

"There were a few corners you had to be careful with but there were a few long sections you could pick up the speed on too. "

Tuft is on good form of late having won the Tour of Denmark's stage five time trial on August 7 and finishing second overall on general classification. The victory is Tuft's second of the season to go along with his time trial national title earned in June.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) topped the leader board for much of the day and his effort ultimately resulted in a third place finish, six seconds down. Another Rabobank Dutchman, Maarten Tjallingii, finished fractions of a seconds off the pace of Boom in fourth position.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), the defending Eneco Tour champion, was the final rider to leave the start house and the Norwegian time trial champion put in a good ride to finish fifth, seven seconds off the pace of the Garmin-Transitions Canadian.

Tuft will start tomorrow's 178km stage from Steenwijk to Rhenen in the leader's jersey and the Canadian was cagey about his team's overall ambitions for the Eneco Tour.

"We'll see how it shakes up," said Tuft. "Usually there's a breakaway on a stage like that but we will control things on the front and then let the sprinters' teams take over.

"We've got an experienced team with the likes of Johan Van Summeren, Martijn Maaskant and Robbie Hunter. I'll be relying on them to help me. There are some difficult stages coming up but we'll see how it shakes down."

Full results 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:18 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:05 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:06 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:06 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:07 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:07 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:07 8 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:09 9 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:09 10 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:10 11 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:11 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:11 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:12 14 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:12 15 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:13 16 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:13 17 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:12 18 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:13 19 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:13 20 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:14 21 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:15 22 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 23 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:16 24 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 25 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:16 26 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:17 27 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:17 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:16 29 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:17 30 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:17 32 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:18 33 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:18 34 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:19 35 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 36 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 0:00:19 37 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 38 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:19 39 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:20 40 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:20 41 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:20 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:20 43 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:20 44 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:21 45 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:21 47 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 0:00:21 48 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:21 49 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:00:21 50 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:22 51 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:22 52 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:22 53 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:23 54 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:23 55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:23 56 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:23 57 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:23 58 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:23 59 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:24 60 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:24 61 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:24 62 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:24 63 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:24 64 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:24 65 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:24 66 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:24 67 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:24 68 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:24 69 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:24 70 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:00:24 71 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:25 72 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 73 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 74 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:25 75 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:26 76 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:00:26 77 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:27 78 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:27 79 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:27 80 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:27 81 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:00:27 82 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:27 83 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:27 84 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:27 85 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:28 86 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:28 87 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:28 88 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:29 89 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 90 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 91 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 92 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:30 93 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 94 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:30 95 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:30 96 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:31 97 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:31 98 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:31 99 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:31 100 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:32 101 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:00:32 102 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:34 103 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:34 104 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:34 105 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:34 106 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:00:35 107 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 108 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:35 109 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:35 110 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:00:35 111 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:36 112 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:00:36 113 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:37 114 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:00:37 115 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:37 116 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:37 117 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 118 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:38 119 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:38 120 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:38 121 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:38 122 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 0:00:38 123 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:38 124 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:39 125 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:39 126 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:00:39 127 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:39 128 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:40 129 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 130 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:41 131 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:41 132 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:42 133 Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana 0:00:42 134 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:42 135 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:00:42 136 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:42 137 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:00:43 138 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 139 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:00:44 140 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:44 141 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:44 142 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:44 143 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:45 144 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:45 145 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:46 146 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 147 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:00:47 148 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:47 149 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:48 150 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:48 151 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:48 152 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:49 153 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:49 154 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:50 155 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:52 156 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:52 157 Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:52 158 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:53 159 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:54 160 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:00:54 161 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:54 162 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:55 163 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 164 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 165 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:07 166 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:07 167 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:01:08