Tuft takes Eneco Tour prologue

Canadian TT champion fastest in the rain

Image 1 of 39

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions), the Australian time trial champion.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 39

Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 39

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) warms up for the prologue.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 39

Matthias Brandle (Footon-Servetto) is the Austrian TT champion

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 39

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 39

Mathieu Ladagnous (FDJ)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 39

Mathew Hayman (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 39

Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 39

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 39

Leigh Howard (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 39

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) is the Dutch time trial champion.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 39

Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 39

Gregory Rast (Team Radioshack)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 39

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) is the defending Eneco Tour champion.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 39

Christian Knees (Team Milram)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 39

José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 17 of 39

German time trial champion Tony Martin (HTC - Columbia)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 18 of 39

Norwegian time trial champion and defending Eneco Tour champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 39

Adam Blythe (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 39

Robbie McEwen (Katusha)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 39

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 39

Jurgen Van De Walle (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 39

Edvald Boasson Hagen changed into his national champion's skinsuit for the prologue.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 24 of 39

Andreas Kloeden (Team Radioshack)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 25 of 39

Svein Tuft, the Canadian time trial champion, powers to the Eneco Tour prologue victory

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 26 of 39

Canadian time trial champion Svein Tuft (Garmin-Slipstream).

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 39

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 39

Andrei Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 39

Gert Steegmans (RadioShack)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 39

Bert Grabsch (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 39

Ben Hermans (Radioshack)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 39

Johan Van Summeren (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 39

Maarten Tjallingii (Rabobank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 34 of 39

Stijn Devolder (Quick Step)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 35 of 39

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) pulls on the green jersey

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 36 of 39

Joost Posthuma (Rabobank)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 39

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 39

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) wins the Eneco Tour prologue

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 39

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) in the Eneco Tour leader's jersey

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) won the 5.2km Eneco Tour prologue in Steenwijk, The Netherlands, to take the first ProTour victory of his career. Tuft, the reigning Canadian time trial champion, tackled a wet and technical circuit in 6:18, besting Dutch time trial champion Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) by five seconds.

"I had a feeling I could do a ride today," said Tuft. "I was going to take risks and give it everything but I didn't expect to win by that much. I'm really happy because this is my first ProTour win.

"There were a few corners you had to be careful with but there were a few long sections you could pick up the speed on too. "

Tuft is on good form of late having won the Tour of Denmark's stage five time trial on August 7 and finishing second overall on general classification. The victory is Tuft's second of the season to go along with his time trial national title earned in June.

Lars Boom (Rabobank) topped the leader board for much of the day and his effort ultimately resulted in a third place finish, six seconds down. Another Rabobank Dutchman, Maarten Tjallingii, finished fractions of a seconds off the pace of Boom in fourth position.

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky), the defending Eneco Tour champion, was the final rider to leave the start house and the Norwegian time trial champion put in a good ride to finish fifth, seven seconds off the pace of the Garmin-Transitions Canadian.

Tuft will start tomorrow's 178km stage from Steenwijk to Rhenen in the leader's jersey and the Canadian was cagey about his team's overall ambitions for the Eneco Tour.

"We'll see how it shakes up," said Tuft. "Usually there's a breakaway on a stage like that but we will control things on the front and then let the sprinters' teams take over.

"We've got an experienced team with the likes of Johan Van Summeren, Martijn Maaskant and Robbie Hunter. I'll be relying on them to help me. There are some difficult stages coming up but we'll see how it shakes down."

Full results
1Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:06:18
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:05
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:06
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:00:06
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:07
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:07
7Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:07
8Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:09
9Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:09
10Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:10
11Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:11
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:00:11
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:12
14Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:12
15Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:13
16José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:13
17Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:12
18Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank0:00:13
19Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
20André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:14
21Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:15
22Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
23Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:16
24Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
25Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:16
26Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:00:17
27Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:17
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:16
29Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:17
30Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:17
32Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:18
33Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:18
34Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:00:19
35Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
36Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack0:00:19
37Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
38Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:19
39Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:20
40Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:20
41Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank0:00:20
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:00:20
43Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:20
44Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:21
45Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:21
47Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha0:00:21
48Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:00:21
49Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:21
50Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:22
51Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:22
52Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:00:22
53Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:23
54Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:23
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step0:00:23
56Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:00:23
57Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:23
58Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:23
59Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
60Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:24
61Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank0:00:24
62Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:24
63Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:00:24
64Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:24
65Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram0:00:24
66Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:24
67Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
68Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:24
69Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:24
70Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:00:24
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:25
72Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
73Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
74Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:00:25
75Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:26
76Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:00:26
77Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:00:27
78Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:00:27
79Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:27
80Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:00:27
81Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:00:27
82Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:27
83Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:27
84Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:27
85Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:28
86Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:28
87Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:28
88Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:29
89Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
90Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
91Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:30
93Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
94Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:00:30
95Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:30
96Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:31
97Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:31
98Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:00:31
99Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:31
100Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:32
101Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:00:32
102Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:34
103Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:34
104Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:34
105Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:34
106Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:00:35
107Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
108Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:35
109Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:35
110Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:00:35
111David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:36
112Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:00:36
113Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:37
114Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:00:37
115Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:37
116Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:37
117Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
118Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:38
119Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:38
120Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:38
121Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:38
122Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ0:00:38
123Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:38
124Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:39
125Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:39
126Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:00:39
127Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:39
128Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:40
129Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
130Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:41
131Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:41
132Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:42
133Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana0:00:42
134Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:42
135Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:00:42
136Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:42
137Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:00:43
138Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
139Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:00:44
140Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:00:44
141Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:44
142Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:44
143Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:45
144Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:00:45
145Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:46
146Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
147Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha0:00:47
148Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:47
149Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:48
150Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:48
151Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:00:48
152Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:49
153Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:49
154Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
155Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:52
156Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:52
157Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:52
158David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:53
159Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:54
160Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:00:54
161Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:00:54
162Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:55
163René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
164Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
165Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:07
166Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:01:07
167Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:01:08

Team classification
1Rabobank0:19:11
2Team Sky0:00:09
3HTC-Columbia0:00:16
4Garimn-Transitions0:00:17
5Saxo Bank0:00:18
6RadioShack0:00:27
7Caisse d'Epargne0:00:29
8Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:34
9Vacansoleil
10Milram0:00:35
11Euksaltel-Euskadi0:00:39
12Skil-Shimano0:00:40
13Liquigas-Doimo0:00:41
14Katusha0:00:48
15Topsport-Vlaanderen0:00:50
16Francaise des Jeux0:00:53
17Quck Step0:00:54
18Ag2r-La Mondiale0:01:05
19Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:10
20Footon-Servetto0:01:12
21Astana0:01:37

