Image 1 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 52 Jos Van Emden in the green jersey at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 52 Andre Greipel, looking for a stage win. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 52 Greipel gets his feed bag from the HTC-Columbia team car. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 52 The peloton in full flight at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 52 Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions) back at the team car. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 52 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) timed his sprint to perfection to win stage one at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 52 passes the last set of grand stands before finishing. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 9 of 52 Kevin Van Impe gets help from the Quick Step mechanic. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 52 A man on a very small bike keeps pace with the peloton. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 52 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) kept the green jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 12 of 52 Robbie McEwen won stage one of the Eneco Tour and took the red sprint jersey. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 13 of 52 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 14 of 52 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) nabs his first win since February. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 15 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 16 of 52 The Liquigas-Doimo team bus. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 52 Servais Knaven retired from racing on Sunday and is now behind the wheel of the Milram team car. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 52 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) and Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 19 of 52 Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) and Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) get the position of honour at the start line. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 20 of 52 Albert Timmer, Adriano Malori and Pavel Brutt (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 21 of 52 Andreas Kloeden (Radioshack) works his way through the team cars. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 22 of 52 Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) with Lotto's Mario Aerts and Jurgen Van den Broeck, his soon-to-be teammates. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 23 of 52 Robbie Hunter gets some fuel and advice from Garmin-Transitions director Matt White. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 24 of 52 The peloton passes along one of the many canals in the region. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 25 of 52 Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 26 of 52 Alberto Losada (Caisse d'Epargne) not very happy after a fall. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 27 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 28 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 29 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 30 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 31 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 32 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 33 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 34 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 35 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 36 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 37 of 52 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 38 of 52 Michael Barry and Kurt Asle Arvesen (Team Sky) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 39 of 52 A mechanic recovers a bike from a crash which occurred with 20km to go. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 40 of 52 Gianni Meersman (FDJ) was banged up in a crash but managed to finish the stage. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 41 of 52 Gianni Meersman (FDJ) is attended to after crashing in stage one. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 42 of 52 A crash with 35km to go on a narrow road split the peloton. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 43 of 52 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 44 of 52 Stage winner Robbie McEwen (Katusha) shows off his trophy. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 45 of 52 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) duel for top honours at the conclusion of stage one. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 46 of 52 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) is still a force to be reckoned with as he wins stage one of the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 52 Moldova road champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 52 The peloton awaits the start of stage one in Steenwijk, the Netherlands. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 52 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) outsprinted Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) and Allan Davis (Astana) for the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 52 Newly retired pro Servais Knaven is at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 52 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) on the podium for his stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 52 of 52 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) celebrates his victory at the Eneco Tour. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) bounced back from pain and disappointment at the Tour de France to win stage one of the Eneco Tour with a perfectly-timed sprint on a testing rising finish in Rhenen in the Netherlands.

The final kilometre had seemed too difficult for the sprinters but McEwen dug deep and used all his sprinting experience to take an impressive win that rightly earned him praise from his rivals in the peloton.

Argentina's Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Saxo Bank) was on McEwen's wheel and took second with Allan Davis (Astana) giving Australia first and third. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) tried to out-power the sprinters on the rise to the finish but faded before the line and was passed. He eventually finished sixteenth.

Prologue time trial winner Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) finished 22nd in the same time as McEwen and so kept his overall race lead. Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) also finished in the same time as McEwen and is still five seconds down on Tuft. Van Emden's teammate Lars Boom is third at six seconds.

“The finale of the stage was a little bit difficult because the roads were narrow and the stage ended on a small climb lasting 600 metres,” McEwen said.

“I have to thank my teammates that lead me into the finale at the front. I started my effort at 250 metres to go, it was a bit long but I used Boasson Hagen as a reference point after he tried to anticipate the sprint.”

A nervous day in the Netherlands

The sprint was the thrilling end to a nervous day of racing in the lanes of the central Netherlands.

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) formed the break of the day, going away after a few kilometres. They were later joined by former Under 23 world time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and worked well together but the bunch was hungry for a sprint finish and never let the trio gain more than three minutes. Malori cleverly picked up the time bonuses, for a total of nine seconds and so moved up to 16th overall at 15 seconds after finishing in the same time as McEwen.

The 177km stage ended with a 22km final lap around Rhenen and Veenendaal and the constant change in direction, coupled with strong winds and a mix of exposed and then sheltered roads, caused havoc in the peloton.

Garmin-Transitions kept the race under control for most of the day but other teams kept trying to split the peloton in the crosswinds in the final 40km of racing.

Richie Porte and Saxo Bank teammate Jens Voigt were forced to chase after one crash and Milram, Rabobank and Lampre-Farnese Vini refused to do them any favours by upping the pace whenever the wind blew from the side. Gianni Meersman (Francaise des Jeux) also crashed with Voigt, while Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was also stuck in the cars, chasing the peloton. With road traffic furniture and speed bumps also creating problems, the riders became more and more nervous as the kilometres counted down.

The gap on the breakaway trio eventually came down and they were caught with eight kilometres to go. The sprinters and their teams were in charge but the peloton had seen the climb to the finish on the 22km final circuit and were unsure who would have the legs to win it.

HTC-Columbia's Tony Martin rode to set up Andre Greipel and Mark Renshaw but after the last corner to the foot of the climb, Boasson Hagen surprised everyone with a sudden surge of speed.

It was still 800 metres from the finish but the young Norwegian opened a gap and looked like he could stay clear to win the stage. However the climb was just too much even for his huge talent and he faded just as the gradient eased in sight of the line. The sprinters were merciless and switched to the other side of the road as they fought for the best line and best wheel.

McEwen got it right and hit the front as the gradient eased. He may be 38 but he still had the speed in his legs to hold off his rivals and take his second victory of the 2010 season.

McEwen suffered through the Tour de France after being knocked off his bike by a television cameraman mid-way through the race but now seems to back to his best.

He has still to reveal who he will ride for in 2011 and is fighting for a place in the Australian world championship team and made his ambitions and intentions clear in his first post-victory Twitter message.

"Feels good to b back in the winners circle! ProTour win, stg 1 of Eneco Tour, uphill finish. Form on the up. Enough 4 worlds selection now?"

It looks like it is.

Full Results 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 4:16:34 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 8 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 11 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 14 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 20 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 21 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 23 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 24 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 25 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 26 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 27 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 28 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 29 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 30 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 33 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 34 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 35 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 36 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 37 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 38 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 40 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 41 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 42 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 44 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 45 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 47 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 48 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 49 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 50 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 52 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 53 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 55 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 56 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 57 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 58 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 59 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 60 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 61 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 62 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 63 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 64 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 65 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 66 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 67 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 68 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 69 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 70 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 71 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 72 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 73 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 75 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 76 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 77 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 78 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 79 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 80 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 81 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 82 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:18 83 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 84 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:20 85 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:23 86 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:25 87 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 88 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 89 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:32 90 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 91 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:37 92 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:08 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:10 94 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 96 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 97 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 98 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 99 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 100 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 102 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 103 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 104 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 105 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 106 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 107 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 108 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 109 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 110 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 111 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 112 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 113 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 115 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 116 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 118 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 119 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 120 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 121 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 122 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 123 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 125 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 126 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 127 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 128 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 129 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 130 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 131 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 132 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 133 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:13 134 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:14 135 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:02:27 136 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 137 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 138 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 139 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 140 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 142 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:53 143 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 144 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 145 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 146 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 147 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 148 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 149 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 150 Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 151 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 152 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 153 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 154 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 155 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:07:04 156 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 157 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 158 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 159 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 160 Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana 161 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 162 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:34 163 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 164 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:55 165 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:50 DNF Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Sprint 1 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 5 3 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 3

Sprint 2 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 pts 2 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 3

Sprint 3 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 8 pts 2 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 3 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 3

Finish 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 30 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 25 3 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 22 4 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 6 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 13 8 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 9 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 10 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 10

Young riders 1 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4:16:34 2 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 3 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 10 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 11 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 12 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 15 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 17 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 18 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 21 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 22 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 23 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 24 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 26 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 27 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 28 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 34 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:10 35 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:12 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 38 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 43 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 44 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 46 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 48 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 49 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 51 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 52 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:14 54 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:02:27 55 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:53 58 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 59 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 60 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 61 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:07:04 62 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 63 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 64 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:34 65 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions

Teams 1 Liquigas - Doimo 12:49:42 2 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Team Katusha 4 Caisse d'Epargne 5 Footon-Servetto 6 Française Des Jeux 7 Team Milram 8 Rabobank 9 Team Saxo Bank 10 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 Team HTC - Columbia 13 Garmin - Transitions 14 Quick Step 15 Skil - Shimano 16 Lampre-Farnese Vini 17 Team Radioshack 18 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:25 19 Astana 0:01:12 20 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:24 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi

General classification after stage 1 1 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 4:22:52 2 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:05 3 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:06 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:07 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:09 8 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:11 9 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:12 10 Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:13 12 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 14 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank 15 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:14 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:15 17 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:00:16 18 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:17 20 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 21 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 22 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:18 23 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:19 25 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 26 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:20 27 Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank 28 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 29 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:21 30 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 31 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 32 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:22 33 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:23 34 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 35 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 36 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 37 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:24 38 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 39 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 40 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 41 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 42 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 43 Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 44 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:25 46 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 48 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 49 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:27 50 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 52 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:28 53 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 54 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29 55 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 56 Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:31 57 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 58 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 59 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:34 60 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:35 61 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:36 62 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 63 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:00:37 64 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 65 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:38 66 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 67 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 68 Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ 69 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:39 70 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 72 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 73 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:41 74 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 76 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:00:42 77 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:00:43 78 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 79 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:00:44 80 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 81 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:48 82 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:00:49 83 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step 84 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 86 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:54 87 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 88 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:55 89 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:09 90 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:16 91 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 92 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:19 93 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:22 94 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack 0:01:23 95 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 96 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:28 97 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:29 98 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:31 99 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack 100 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 101 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:32 102 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:01:33 103 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:01:34 104 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 105 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 106 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:35 107 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 108 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:36 109 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:01:38 110 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:39 111 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 112 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:40 113 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:44 114 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 115 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:46 116 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 117 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:47 118 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:49 120 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team 121 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:50 122 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 123 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 124 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:52 125 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:54 126 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 127 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:58 128 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:00 129 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:02 130 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 131 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:02:06 132 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:07 133 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:36 134 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 135 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:42 136 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:46 137 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:53 138 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:03:06 139 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:07 140 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:10 141 Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:14 142 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:03:17 143 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:20 144 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 145 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:22 146 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:27 147 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:03:30 148 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:33 149 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 0:03:35 150 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:38 151 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 152 Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:41 153 Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:45 154 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:00 155 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:07:39 156 Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana 0:07:46 157 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto 158 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:07:53 159 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:56 160 Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:07:58 161 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:08:11 162 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:51 163 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:05 164 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:39 165 David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:48 166 René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:46

Sprint classification 1 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 30 pts 2 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 25 3 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 24 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 22 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 6 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 17 7 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 13 9 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 10 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 12 11 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 11 12 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha 11 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 10

Young rider classification 1 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank 4:22:57 2 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:01 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:04 6 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:07 7 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:08 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:10 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:11 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:12 11 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:13 12 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 13 Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:15 14 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 15 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack 0:00:16 16 Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha 17 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 18 Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:17 19 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha 0:00:18 20 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:19 22 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:20 23 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:23 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:26 27 David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:31 28 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:33 29 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:34 30 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:36 31 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana 0:00:37 32 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:00:38 33 Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:00:43 34 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:14 35 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:17 36 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:23 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:24 38 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:26 39 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:29 40 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:30 42 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack 43 Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:31 44 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:35 45 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:41 46 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 47 Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:42 48 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:45 49 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:53 50 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:55 51 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:57 52 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 53 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:31 54 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:41 55 Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ 0:03:01 56 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:02 57 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:05 58 Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:22 59 Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:33 60 Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 61 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:07:34 62 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:51 63 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:08:06 64 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:46 65 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:10:00