McEwen sprints to victory in Rhenen

Tuft remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 52

Jos Van Emden in the green jersey at the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 52

Andre Greipel, looking for a stage win.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 52

Greipel gets his feed bag from the HTC-Columbia team car.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 52

The peloton in full flight at the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 52

Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions) back at the team car.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) timed his sprint to perfection to win stage one at the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 52

passes the last set of grand stands before finishing.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 52

Kevin Van Impe gets help from the Quick Step mechanic.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 52

A man on a very small bike keeps pace with the peloton.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 52

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) kept the green jersey.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 52

Robbie McEwen won stage one of the Eneco Tour and took the red sprint jersey.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 13 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Katusha)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 14 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) nabs his first win since February.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 15 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 16 of 52

The Liquigas-Doimo team bus.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 52

Servais Knaven retired from racing on Sunday and is now behind the wheel of the Milram team car.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 52

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) and Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 19 of 52

Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) and Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) get the position of honour at the start line.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 20 of 52

Albert Timmer, Adriano Malori and Pavel Brutt

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 21 of 52

Andreas Kloeden (Radioshack) works his way through the team cars.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 22 of 52

Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) with Lotto's Mario Aerts and Jurgen Van den Broeck, his soon-to-be teammates.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 23 of 52

Robbie Hunter gets some fuel and advice from Garmin-Transitions director Matt White.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 24 of 52

The peloton passes along one of the many canals in the region.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 25 of 52

Jose Ivan Gutierrez (Caisse d'Epargne)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 26 of 52

Alberto Losada (Caisse d'Epargne) not very happy after a fall.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 27 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 28 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 29 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 30 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 31 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 32 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 33 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 34 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 35 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 36 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 37 of 52

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 38 of 52

Michael Barry and Kurt Asle Arvesen (Team Sky)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 39 of 52

A mechanic recovers a bike from a crash which occurred with 20km to go.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 40 of 52

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) was banged up in a crash but managed to finish the stage.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 41 of 52

Gianni Meersman (FDJ) is attended to after crashing in stage one.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 42 of 52

A crash with 35km to go on a narrow road split the peloton.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 43 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) leads the sprint classification.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 44 of 52

Stage winner Robbie McEwen (Katusha) shows off his trophy.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 45 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) duel for top honours at the conclusion of stage one.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 46 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) is still a force to be reckoned with as he wins stage one of the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 52

Moldova road champion Alexandr Pliuschin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 52

The peloton awaits the start of stage one in Steenwijk, the Netherlands.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) outsprinted Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Saxo Bank) and Allan Davis (Astana) for the win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 52

Newly retired pro Servais Knaven is at the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) on the podium for his stage victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 52

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) celebrates his victory at the Eneco Tour.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) bounced back from pain and disappointment at the Tour de France to win stage one of the Eneco Tour with a perfectly-timed sprint on a testing rising finish in Rhenen in the Netherlands.

The final kilometre had seemed too difficult for the sprinters but McEwen dug deep and used all his sprinting experience to take an impressive win that rightly earned him praise from his rivals in the peloton.

Argentina's Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Saxo Bank) was on McEwen's wheel and took second with Allan Davis (Astana) giving Australia first and third. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) tried to out-power the sprinters on the rise to the finish but faded before the line and was passed. He eventually finished sixteenth.

Prologue time trial winner Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) finished 22nd in the same time as McEwen and so kept his overall race lead. Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) also finished in the same time as McEwen and is still five seconds down on Tuft. Van Emden's teammate Lars Boom is third at six seconds.

“The finale of the stage was a little bit difficult because the roads were narrow and the stage ended on a small climb lasting 600 metres,” McEwen said.

“I have to thank my teammates that lead me into the finale at the front. I started my effort at 250 metres to go, it was a bit long but I used Boasson Hagen as a reference point after he tried to anticipate the sprint.”

A nervous day in the Netherlands

The sprint was the thrilling end to a nervous day of racing in the lanes of the central Netherlands.

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) formed the break of the day, going away after a few kilometres. They were later joined by former Under 23 world time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and worked well together but the bunch was hungry for a sprint finish and never let the trio gain more than three minutes. Malori cleverly picked up the time bonuses, for a total of nine seconds and so moved up to 16th overall at 15 seconds after finishing in the same time as McEwen.

The 177km stage ended with a 22km final lap around Rhenen and Veenendaal and the constant change in direction, coupled with strong winds and a mix of exposed and then sheltered roads, caused havoc in the peloton.

Garmin-Transitions kept the race under control for most of the day but other teams kept trying to split the peloton in the crosswinds in the final 40km of racing.

Richie Porte and Saxo Bank teammate Jens Voigt were forced to chase after one crash and Milram, Rabobank and Lampre-Farnese Vini refused to do them any favours by upping the pace whenever the wind blew from the side. Gianni Meersman (Francaise des Jeux) also crashed with Voigt, while Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was also stuck in the cars, chasing the peloton. With road traffic furniture and speed bumps also creating problems, the riders became more and more nervous as the kilometres counted down.

The gap on the breakaway trio eventually came down and they were caught with eight kilometres to go. The sprinters and their teams were in charge but the peloton had seen the climb to the finish on the 22km final circuit and were unsure who would have the legs to win it.

HTC-Columbia's Tony Martin rode to set up Andre Greipel and Mark Renshaw but after the last corner to the foot of the climb, Boasson Hagen surprised everyone with a sudden surge of speed.

It was still 800 metres from the finish but the young Norwegian opened a gap and looked like he could stay clear to win the stage. However the climb was just too much even for his huge talent and he faded just as the gradient eased in sight of the line. The sprinters were merciless and switched to the other side of the road as they fought for the best line and best wheel.

McEwen got it right and hit the front as the gradient eased. He may be 38 but he still had the speed in his legs to hold off his rivals and take his second victory of the 2010 season.

McEwen suffered through the Tour de France after being knocked off his bike by a television cameraman mid-way through the race but now seems to back to his best.

He has still to reveal who he will ride for in 2011 and is fighting for a place in the Australian world championship team and made his ambitions and intentions clear in his first post-victory Twitter message.

"Feels good to b back in the winners circle! ProTour win, stg 1 of Eneco Tour, uphill finish. Form on the up. Enough 4 worlds selection now?"

It looks like it is.

Full Results
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha4:16:34
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
8José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
9Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
11Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
12André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
13Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
18Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
20Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
22Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
23Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
24Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
25Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
26Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
27Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
28Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
29Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
30Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
32Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
33Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
34Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
35Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
36Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
37Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
38Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
40Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
41Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
42Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
43Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
44David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
45Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
47Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
48Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
49Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
50Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
51Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
52Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
53Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
55Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
56Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
57Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
58Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
59Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
60Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
61Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
62Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
63Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
64Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
65Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
66Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
67Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
68Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
69Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
70Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
71Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
72Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
74Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
75Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
76Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
77Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
78Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
79Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
80Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
81Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
82Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step0:00:18
83Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
84Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:00:20
85Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:23
86Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:25
87Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
88Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
89Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:32
90Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
91Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:37
92Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:01:08
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:10
94Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
95Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
96Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
97Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
98Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
99Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
100Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
102Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
103Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
104Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
105Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
106Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
107Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
108Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
109Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
110Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
111Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
112Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
113Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
114Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
115Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
116Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
117Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
118Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
119Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
120Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
121Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
122Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
123Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
124Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
125Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
126Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
127Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
128Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
129Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
130Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
131Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
132Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
133Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:13
134Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:14
135Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:02:27
136Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
137Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
138Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
139Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
140Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
141Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
142Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:02:53
143Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
144Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
145Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
146Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
147Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
148Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
149Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
150Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
151Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
152Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
153Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
154Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
155Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:07:04
156Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
157Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
158Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
159Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
160Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
161Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
162Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:09:34
163Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
164Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:55
165David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:50
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

Sprint 1
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini8pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha5
3Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano3

Sprint 2
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini8pts
2Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha3

Sprint 3
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini8pts
2Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
3Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha3

Finish
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha30pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank25
3Allan Davis (Aus) Astana22
4Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo19
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
6Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
7Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ13
8José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
9Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
10Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha10

Young riders
1Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4:16:34
2Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
3Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
4Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
10Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
11Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
12Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
14Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
15David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
16Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
17Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
18Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
20Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
21Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
22Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
23Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
24Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
26Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
27Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
28Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
30Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
31Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
32Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
34Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:10
35Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
36Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:12
37Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
40Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
43Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
46Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
48Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
49Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
50Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
51Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
52Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
53Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:14
54Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:02:27
55Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
57Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:02:53
58Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
59Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
60Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
61Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:07:04
62Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
63Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
64Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:09:34
65Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions

Teams
1Liquigas - Doimo12:49:42
2Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
3Team Katusha
4Caisse d'Epargne
5Footon-Servetto
6Française Des Jeux
7Team Milram
8Rabobank
9Team Saxo Bank
10Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Team HTC - Columbia
13Garmin - Transitions
14Quick Step
15Skil - Shimano
16Lampre-Farnese Vini
17Team Radioshack
18Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:25
19Astana0:01:12
20AG2R La Mondiale0:02:24
21Euskaltel - Euskadi

General classification after stage 1
1Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions4:22:52
2Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank0:00:05
3Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:06
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:07
6Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
7Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:09
8Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:00:11
9Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:12
10Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
11Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:13
12José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
13Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
14Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
15André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:14
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:15
17Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack0:00:16
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:17
20Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
21Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
22Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:18
23Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
24Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:00:19
25Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
26Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:20
27Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
28Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
29Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:21
30Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
31Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
32Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:00:22
33Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:23
34Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
35Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
36Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
37Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:24
38Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
39Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
40Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
41Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
42Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
43Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
44Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:25
46Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
47Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
48Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
49Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:00:27
50Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
52Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:28
53Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
54Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:29
55Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
56Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:31
57Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
58Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
59Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:34
60Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:35
61David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:36
62Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
63Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:00:37
64Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
65Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:38
66Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
68Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
69Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:39
70Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
72Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
73Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:41
74Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
76Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:00:42
77Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:00:43
78Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
79Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:00:44
80Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
81Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:48
82Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:49
83Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
84Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
86Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:54
87Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
88Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:55
89Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:09
90Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:16
91Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
92Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:19
93Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:22
94Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack0:01:23
95Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
96Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:28
97Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:01:29
98Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:31
99Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
100Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
101Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:32
102Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:01:33
103Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:01:34
104Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
105Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
106Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:35
107Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
108Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:36
109Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:01:38
110Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step0:01:39
111Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
112Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:40
113Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:44
114Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
115Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:46
116Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
117Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:47
118Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:49
120Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
121Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
122Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
123Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
124Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:01:52
125Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:54
126Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
127Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:58
128Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:00
129Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:02
130Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
131Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:02:06
132Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:07
133Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:36
134Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
135Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
136Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:46
137Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:53
138Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:03:06
139Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:07
140Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:03:10
141Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:14
142Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:03:17
143Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:03:20
144Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
145Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:22
146Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:03:27
147Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:03:30
148Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:33
149Scott Davis (Aus) Astana0:03:35
150Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:03:38
151Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
152Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:03:41
153Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:45
154Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:00
155Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:07:39
156Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana0:07:46
157Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
158Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:07:53
159Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:56
160Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:07:58
161Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:08:11
162Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:09:51
163Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:10:05
164Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:39
165David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:48
166René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:46

Sprint classification
1Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha30pts
2Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank25
3Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini24
4Allan Davis (Aus) Astana22
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo19
6Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto17
7Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ13
9Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
10José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne12
11Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram11
12Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha11
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha10

Young rider classification
1Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank4:22:57
2Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:00:01
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:02
4Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:04
6Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:07
7Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:08
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:10
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:11
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:12
11Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:13
12Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
13Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:15
14Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
15Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack0:00:16
16Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
17Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
18Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank0:00:17
19Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha0:00:18
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:19
22Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:20
23Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
24Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:23
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:26
27David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:31
28Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:33
29Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:00:34
30Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:36
31Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana0:00:37
32Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:00:38
33Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:00:43
34Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:14
35Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:17
36Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:23
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:01:24
38Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:26
39Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:29
40Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:30
42Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
43Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:31
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:35
45Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:41
46Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
47Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:42
48Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:45
49Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:53
50Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:55
51Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:57
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
53Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:31
54Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:41
55Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ0:03:01
56Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:02
57Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:03:05
58Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:03:22
59Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:03:33
60Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
61Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:07:34
62Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:51
63Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:08:06
64Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:09:46
65Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:10:00

Teams classification
1Rabobank13:08:53
2Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
3Garmin - Transitions0:00:17
4Team Saxo Bank0:00:18
5Team Radioshack0:00:27
6Caisse d'Epargne0:00:29
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
8Omega Pharma-Lotto
9Sky Professional Cycling Team
10Team Milram0:00:35
11Skil - Shimano0:00:40
12Liquigas - Doimo0:00:41
13Team Katusha0:00:48
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:50
15Française Des Jeux0:00:53
16Quick Step0:00:54
17Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:10
18Footon-Servetto0:01:12
19Astana0:02:49
20Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:03
21AG2R La Mondiale0:03:29

 

