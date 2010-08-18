McEwen sprints to victory in Rhenen
Tuft remains in leader's jersey
Robbie McEwen (Katusha) bounced back from pain and disappointment at the Tour de France to win stage one of the Eneco Tour with a perfectly-timed sprint on a testing rising finish in Rhenen in the Netherlands.
The final kilometre had seemed too difficult for the sprinters but McEwen dug deep and used all his sprinting experience to take an impressive win that rightly earned him praise from his rivals in the peloton.
Argentina's Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Saxo Bank) was on McEwen's wheel and took second with Allan Davis (Astana) giving Australia first and third. Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) tried to out-power the sprinters on the rise to the finish but faded before the line and was passed. He eventually finished sixteenth.
Prologue time trial winner Svein Tuft (Garmin-Transitions) finished 22nd in the same time as McEwen and so kept his overall race lead. Jos Van Emden (Rabobank) also finished in the same time as McEwen and is still five seconds down on Tuft. Van Emden's teammate Lars Boom is third at six seconds.
“The finale of the stage was a little bit difficult because the roads were narrow and the stage ended on a small climb lasting 600 metres,” McEwen said.
“I have to thank my teammates that lead me into the finale at the front. I started my effort at 250 metres to go, it was a bit long but I used Boasson Hagen as a reference point after he tried to anticipate the sprint.”
A nervous day in the Netherlands
The sprint was the thrilling end to a nervous day of racing in the lanes of the central Netherlands.
Pavel Brutt (Katusha) and Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) formed the break of the day, going away after a few kilometres. They were later joined by former Under 23 world time trial champion Adriano Malori (Lampre-Farnese Vini) and worked well together but the bunch was hungry for a sprint finish and never let the trio gain more than three minutes. Malori cleverly picked up the time bonuses, for a total of nine seconds and so moved up to 16th overall at 15 seconds after finishing in the same time as McEwen.
The 177km stage ended with a 22km final lap around Rhenen and Veenendaal and the constant change in direction, coupled with strong winds and a mix of exposed and then sheltered roads, caused havoc in the peloton.
Garmin-Transitions kept the race under control for most of the day but other teams kept trying to split the peloton in the crosswinds in the final 40km of racing.
Richie Porte and Saxo Bank teammate Jens Voigt were forced to chase after one crash and Milram, Rabobank and Lampre-Farnese Vini refused to do them any favours by upping the pace whenever the wind blew from the side. Gianni Meersman (Francaise des Jeux) also crashed with Voigt, while Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was also stuck in the cars, chasing the peloton. With road traffic furniture and speed bumps also creating problems, the riders became more and more nervous as the kilometres counted down.
The gap on the breakaway trio eventually came down and they were caught with eight kilometres to go. The sprinters and their teams were in charge but the peloton had seen the climb to the finish on the 22km final circuit and were unsure who would have the legs to win it.
HTC-Columbia's Tony Martin rode to set up Andre Greipel and Mark Renshaw but after the last corner to the foot of the climb, Boasson Hagen surprised everyone with a sudden surge of speed.
It was still 800 metres from the finish but the young Norwegian opened a gap and looked like he could stay clear to win the stage. However the climb was just too much even for his huge talent and he faded just as the gradient eased in sight of the line. The sprinters were merciless and switched to the other side of the road as they fought for the best line and best wheel.
McEwen got it right and hit the front as the gradient eased. He may be 38 but he still had the speed in his legs to hold off his rivals and take his second victory of the 2010 season.
McEwen suffered through the Tour de France after being knocked off his bike by a television cameraman mid-way through the race but now seems to back to his best.
He has still to reveal who he will ride for in 2011 and is fighting for a place in the Australian world championship team and made his ambitions and intentions clear in his first post-victory Twitter message.
"Feels good to b back in the winners circle! ProTour win, stg 1 of Eneco Tour, uphill finish. Form on the up. Enough 4 worlds selection now?"
It looks like it is.
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|4:16:34
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|8
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|11
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|20
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|25
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|26
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|29
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|30
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|34
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|36
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|39
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|40
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|41
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|44
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|45
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|47
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|48
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|49
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|52
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|53
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|55
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|57
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|59
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|61
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|62
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|63
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|64
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|65
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|66
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|67
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|68
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|69
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|70
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|71
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|72
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|73
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|74
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|76
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|77
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|78
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|79
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|81
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:18
|83
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|84
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:20
|85
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:23
|86
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:25
|87
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|88
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:32
|90
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|91
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:37
|92
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:08
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:10
|94
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|96
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|97
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|98
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|99
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|100
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|103
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|104
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|105
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|106
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|109
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|110
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|111
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|112
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|113
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|115
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|116
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|118
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|119
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|120
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|121
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|122
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|123
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|125
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|126
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|127
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|128
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|130
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|131
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|132
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|133
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:13
|134
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:14
|135
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:02:27
|136
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|137
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|138
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|139
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|140
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|142
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:53
|143
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|144
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|145
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|146
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|147
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|148
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|149
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|150
|Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|151
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|152
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|153
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|154
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|155
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:07:04
|156
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|157
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|158
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|159
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|160
|Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
|161
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|162
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:34
|163
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|164
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:55
|165
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:50
|DNF
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|3
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|pts
|2
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|8
|pts
|2
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|3
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|30
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|3
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|22
|4
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|6
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|13
|8
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|9
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|10
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|10
|1
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4:16:34
|2
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|3
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|11
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|12
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|15
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|17
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|21
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|22
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|23
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|24
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|27
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|31
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:10
|35
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:12
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|41
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|43
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|46
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|48
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|49
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|51
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:14
|54
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:02:27
|55
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:53
|58
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|60
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:07:04
|62
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|63
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|64
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:34
|65
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|Liquigas - Doimo
|12:49:42
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Footon-Servetto
|6
|Française Des Jeux
|7
|Team Milram
|8
|Rabobank
|9
|Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|14
|Quick Step
|15
|Skil - Shimano
|16
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|17
|Team Radioshack
|18
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|19
|Astana
|0:01:12
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:24
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|4:22:52
|2
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:05
|3
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:06
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:09
|8
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:11
|9
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:12
|10
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:13
|12
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:14
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:15
|17
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:00:16
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:17
|20
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|21
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:18
|23
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:19
|25
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:20
|27
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|28
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|29
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:21
|30
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|31
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:22
|33
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|34
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|35
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:24
|38
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|39
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|40
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|41
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|42
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram
|43
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:25
|46
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Michael Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|49
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:27
|50
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|52
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:28
|53
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|54
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:29
|55
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|56
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31
|57
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|58
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|59
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:34
|60
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:35
|61
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:36
|62
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|63
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:00:37
|64
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|65
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:38
|66
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|68
|Olivier Bonnaire (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:39
|70
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|72
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|73
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:41
|74
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|76
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:00:42
|77
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:43
|78
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:00:44
|80
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|81
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:48
|82
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:49
|83
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|84
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:52
|86
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:54
|87
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|88
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|89
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|90
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:16
|91
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|92
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|93
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:22
|94
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Team Radioshack
|0:01:23
|95
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|96
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:28
|97
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:29
|98
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|99
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team Radioshack
|100
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:32
|102
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:33
|103
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:34
|104
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|105
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|106
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|107
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|108
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:36
|109
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:01:38
|110
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:39
|111
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|112
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:40
|113
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|114
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|115
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:46
|116
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|117
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:47
|118
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:49
|120
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|121
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|122
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|123
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|124
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:52
|125
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:54
|126
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|127
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|128
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:00
|129
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:02
|130
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|131
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:06
|132
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:07
|133
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:36
|134
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|135
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|136
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:46
|137
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:53
|138
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:03:06
|139
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:07
|140
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:10
|141
|Aitor Hernandez Gutierrez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:14
|142
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:03:17
|143
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:20
|144
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|145
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:22
|146
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:27
|147
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:03:30
|148
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|149
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:03:35
|150
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:38
|151
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|152
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:41
|153
|Félix Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:45
|154
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:00
|155
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:07:39
|156
|Valeriy Dmitryev (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:46
|157
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|158
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:53
|159
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:56
|160
|Juan Mauricio Soler Hernandez (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:07:58
|161
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:11
|162
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:51
|163
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:05
|164
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:39
|165
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:48
|166
|René Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:46
|1
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|30
|pts
|2
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|3
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|24
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|22
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|6
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|17
|7
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|13
|9
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|10
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|11
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|12
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|10
|1
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|4:22:57
|2
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:01
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:04
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:07
|7
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:08
|8
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:10
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:11
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:12
|11
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:13
|12
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|Andrey Amador (Crc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:15
|14
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|15
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Radioshack
|0:00:16
|16
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) Team Katusha
|17
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:17
|19
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:19
|22
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:20
|23
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:23
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:26
|27
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:31
|28
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:33
|29
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:34
|30
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:36
|31
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Astana
|0:00:37
|32
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:38
|33
|Enrique Mata Cabello (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:43
|34
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|35
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:17
|36
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:23
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:24
|38
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|39
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:29
|40
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|42
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|43
|Gorka Izaguirre (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:31
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:35
|45
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:41
|46
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|47
|Françis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:42
|48
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:45
|49
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|50
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:55
|51
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:57
|52
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|53
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:31
|54
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:41
|55
|Wesley Sulzberger (Aus) FDJ
|0:03:01
|56
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|57
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:05
|58
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:22
|59
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:33
|60
|Mickael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:07:34
|62
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:51
|63
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:06
|64
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:46
|65
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:00
|1
|Rabobank
|13:08:53
|2
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|3
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:17
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:18
|5
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:27
|6
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:29
|7
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|8
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Team Milram
|0:00:35
|11
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:40
|12
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:41
|13
|Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:50
|15
|Française Des Jeux
|0:00:53
|16
|Quick Step
|0:00:54
|17
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:10
|18
|Footon-Servetto
|0:01:12
|19
|Astana
|0:02:49
|20
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:03
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:29
