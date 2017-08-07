Trending

Sagan wins opening stage of BinckBank Tour by a hair

World champion takes first race lead over Bauhaus

Image 1 of 45

Belgian national champion Oliver Naesen enjoying stage 1

Belgian national champion Oliver Naesen enjoying stage 1
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 45

South African national champion Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)

South African national champion Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 45

Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott)

Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 45

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 45

Danish champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)

Danish champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 45

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 45

Bora celebrate once the win was give to Sagan

Bora celebrate once the win was give to Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 45

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) cruising along

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) cruising along
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 45

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 45

Peter Sagan celebrates once the win is made official

Peter Sagan celebrates once the win is made official
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 45

Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 45

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)

Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 45

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)

Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 45

Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott)

Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 45

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 45

Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott)

Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 45

Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 45

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 45

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)

Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 45

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 45

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 45

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 45

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 45

Sagan looks at the finish photo

Sagan looks at the finish photo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 45

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 45

Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen)

Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 45

The sprint on stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour

The sprint on stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 45

Max Richeze was also riding discs at BinckBank Tour

Max Richeze was also riding discs at BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) on his special disc brake bike

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) on his special disc brake bike
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 45

Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) narrowly edged out by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) narrowly edged out by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 45

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the BinckBank Tour

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 45

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the BinckBank Tour

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the BinckBank Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 45

Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the line

Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 45

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waits for the judges

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waits for the judges
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 45

Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the line

Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 45

Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the line

Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 45

The BinckBank Tour start

The BinckBank Tour start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 45

Wout Van Aert

Wout Van Aert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 45

Piet Allegaert (Topsport)

Piet Allegaert (Topsport)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 45

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 45

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) leads the chase

Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) leads the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 45

Laurens de Vreese (Astana)

Laurens de Vreese (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 45

Laurens de Vreese (Astana)

Laurens de Vreese (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 45

Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway

Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory by the tightest of margins on stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour, edging out Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) by millimetres in a bunch sprint in the Dutch town of Venray. 

After lunging for the finish at precisely the same time and crossing the line side by side, neither Sagan nor Bauhaus dared to raise an arm in celebration, and a photo finish was required to separate them. They endured a short but anxious wait as the judges deliberated over the image.

Last month, of course, the commissaires doled out a contentious verdict when they expelled Sagan home from the Tour de France following his clash with Mark Cavendish in the finishing straight in Vittel. On this occasion, there was rather prompter and far happier news for the world champion, who clenched his fist on receiving confirmation that he had clocked up the 98th victory of his career.

Sagan and Bauhaus were the class of the field in a chaotic sprint finish where a number of fancied names – most notably pre-stage favourite Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) – were unable to make any impact whatsoever.

Kittel was already out of contention – boxed in and too far back – by the time the peloton reached the first of two late roundabouts with a shade over a kilometre to go. At that point, André Greipel's Lotto Soudal team held the reins at the front, but their train seemed to lose a couple of carriages when the peloton separated around the next roundabout, and the German had to settle for ninth on the stage.

Sagan timed his effort well in the ensuing sprint, but faced a stiff challenge from the fast-finishing Bauhaus, who was closing in on the Slovak as they bore down on the finishing line. Sagan held on to win by a whisker, while Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott) claimed a distant third ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo).

Unable to celebrate as he crossed the line, Sagan made amends by performing a wheelie for the gathered masses as he pedalled back towards the podium, where he received the first leader's jersey of the freshly-rebranded BinckBank Tour, previously known as the Eneco Tour.

Thanks to his winner's time bonus, Sagan will carry a lead of one second over Laurens De Vreese (Astana) and four seconds over Bauhaus into Tuesday's second stage, a nine-kilometre individual time trial in Voorburg.

How it unfolded

The BinckBank Tour's opening act, a pan-flat 170-kilometre run across the southern Netherlands, was always liable to end in a bunch finish, but that inevitable conclusion did not deter a quartet of willing attackers from forging clear shortly after the race was flagged away from the start in Breda.

De Vreese was joined on the offensive by Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), but despite their smooth collaboration, the sprinters' teams were reluctant to grant them too much leeway and their early advantage was soon pegged back to more manageable two-minute buffer.

LottoNL-Jumbo, Quick-Step Floors and Bora-Hansgrohe were particularly prominent in keeping tabs on the four escapees, and come the final 50 kilometres, the gap stood at just 1:30. The sprinters' teams followed at that remove for the bulk of the final hour of racing, allowing De Vreese to claim nine bonus seconds thanks his efforts in the so-called Golden Kilometre – the trio of bonus sprints in the space of 1,000 metres, which on Monday arrived with 24 kilometres go.

Quick-Step et al began to wind up the pace in earnest on the finishing circuit around Venray, and with 10 kilometres to go, De Vreese, McNally, Allegaert and Reinders had just 20 seconds in hand on the bunch. They were swept up shortly afterwards, and the speed in the finale was such that no further escapes were able to gain a foothold.

Quick-Step's efforts and Kittel's Tour de France form meant that the German was an obvious favourite for stage honours, but he was poorly-positioned in the finale, while Arnaud Démare (FDJ) also failed to make an impression.

Sagan, however, was present and correct in the finale, and had just enough in reserve to see off the stiff challenge of Bauhaus. After an aggressive week at the Tour de Pologne that netted him a stage win, Sagan's build-up towards the defence of his world title in Bergen continues apace.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30:50:09
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
6Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
10Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
13Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
14Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
16Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
17Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
19Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
20Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
21Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
22Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
23Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
25Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
26Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
27Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
28Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
29Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
30Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
31Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
32Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
33Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
34Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
35Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
36Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
37Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
38Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
40Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
42Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
43Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
48Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
49Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
50Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
51Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
53Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
55Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
56Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
57Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
58Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
59Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
60Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
61Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
62Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
63Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
65Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
67Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
68Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
69Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
70Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
72Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
73Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
74Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
76Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
78Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
79Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
80Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
81Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
82Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
84Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
85Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
87Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
89Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
90Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
91Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
92Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
93Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
94Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
95Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
96Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
98David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
99Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
100Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
101Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
102Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
103Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
105Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
107Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
108Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
109Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
110Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
111Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
112Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
113Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
114Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
115Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
116Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
118Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
119Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
120Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
121Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
123Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
125Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
126Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
127Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
128Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
129Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
133Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
134Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
135Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
136Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
137Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
138Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
139Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
140Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
142Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
143Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
146Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
147Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
148Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
149Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
150Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
152Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
153Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
154Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
156Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
157Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
158Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
159Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
160Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
161Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
162Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
164Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
165Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
166Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
167Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
168Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
169Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
170Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
171Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
172Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
173Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
174Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
175Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
176Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:38

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30pts
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb25
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott22
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
5Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo17
6Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac13
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
10Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10

Primus Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert8
3Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij6
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
5Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2

Primus Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
3Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team4
5Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise11:30:27
2Cannondale-Drapac
3UAE Team Emirates
4Orica-Scott
5FDJ
6Veranda's Willems Crelan
7Team Sky
8Bahrain-Merida
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Quick-Step Floors
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Astana Pro Team
13Dimension Data
14Bora-Hansgrohe
15Lotto Soudal
16Team Sunweb
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Katusha-Alpecin
19Movistar Team
20Trek-Segafredo
21Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
22BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe3:49:59
2Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:00:01
3Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:04
4Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:05
5Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:00:06
6Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:10
8Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
9Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
10Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
11Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
13Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
16Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
17Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
19Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
20Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
22Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
23Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
26Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
28Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
29Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
30Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
32Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
33Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
34Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
35Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
36Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
37Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
38Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
39Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
40Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
41Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
42Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
43Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
44Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
45Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
46Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
51Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
52Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
53Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
55Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
56Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
58Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
59Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
60Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
61Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
63Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
64Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
65Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
67Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
69Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
70Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
71Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
72Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
73Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
74Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
75Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
76Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
78Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
80Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
81Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
82Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
83Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
84Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
86Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
87Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
89Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
91Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
92Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
93Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
94Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
95Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
96Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
97Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
98Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
100David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
101Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
102Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
103Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
104Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
105Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
106Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
108Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
109Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
110Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
111Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
112Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
113Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
114Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
115Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
116Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
117Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
118Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
119Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
120Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
121Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
122Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
123Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
125Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
126Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
127Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
128Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
129Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
132Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
133Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
134Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
135Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
136Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
137Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
138Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
139Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
140Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
142Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
143Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
145Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
146Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
147Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
148Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
149Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
150Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
151Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
152Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
153Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
154Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
156Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
157Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
158Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
159Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
160Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
161Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
162Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
163Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
164Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
165Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
166Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
167Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
168Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
169Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
170Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
171Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
172Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
173Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
174Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
175Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
176Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe30pts
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb25
3Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott22
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo19
5Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo17
6Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin15
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac13
8Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal11
10Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise10

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise22pts
2Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij16
3Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert16
4Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team10
5Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
6Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise11:30:27
2Cannondale-Drapac
3UAE Team Emirates
4Orica-Scott
5FDJ
6Veranda's Willems Crelan
7Team Sky
8Bahrain-Merida
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Quick-Step Floors
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Astana Pro Team
13Dimension Data
14Bora-Hansgrohe
15Lotto Soudal
16Team Sunweb
17Wanty - Groupe Gobert
18Katusha-Alpecin
19Movistar Team
20Trek-Segafredo
21Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
22BMC Racing Team

