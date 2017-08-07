Image 1 of 45 Belgian national champion Oliver Naesen enjoying stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 45 South African national champion Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Danish champion Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Bora celebrate once the win was give to Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) cruising along (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Peter Sagan celebrates once the win is made official (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 Roger Kluge (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 Rudy Barbier (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Tony Martin (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Peter Sagan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Sagan looks at the finish photo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 The sprint on stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Max Richeze was also riding discs at BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) on his special disc brake bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) narrowly edged out by Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the BinckBank Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) waits for the judges (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sprint for the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 The BinckBank Tour start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 Wout Van Aert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Piet Allegaert (Topsport) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 45 Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) leads the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 45 Laurens de Vreese (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 45 Laurens de Vreese (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 45 Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory by the tightest of margins on stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour, edging out Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) by millimetres in a bunch sprint in the Dutch town of Venray.

After lunging for the finish at precisely the same time and crossing the line side by side, neither Sagan nor Bauhaus dared to raise an arm in celebration, and a photo finish was required to separate them. They endured a short but anxious wait as the judges deliberated over the image.

Last month, of course, the commissaires doled out a contentious verdict when they expelled Sagan home from the Tour de France following his clash with Mark Cavendish in the finishing straight in Vittel. On this occasion, there was rather prompter and far happier news for the world champion, who clenched his fist on receiving confirmation that he had clocked up the 98th victory of his career.

Sagan and Bauhaus were the class of the field in a chaotic sprint finish where a number of fancied names – most notably pre-stage favourite Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) – were unable to make any impact whatsoever.

Kittel was already out of contention – boxed in and too far back – by the time the peloton reached the first of two late roundabouts with a shade over a kilometre to go. At that point, André Greipel's Lotto Soudal team held the reins at the front, but their train seemed to lose a couple of carriages when the peloton separated around the next roundabout, and the German had to settle for ninth on the stage.

Sagan timed his effort well in the ensuing sprint, but faced a stiff challenge from the fast-finishing Bauhaus, who was closing in on the Slovak as they bore down on the finishing line. Sagan held on to win by a whisker, while Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott) claimed a distant third ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo).

Unable to celebrate as he crossed the line, Sagan made amends by performing a wheelie for the gathered masses as he pedalled back towards the podium, where he received the first leader's jersey of the freshly-rebranded BinckBank Tour, previously known as the Eneco Tour.

Thanks to his winner's time bonus, Sagan will carry a lead of one second over Laurens De Vreese (Astana) and four seconds over Bauhaus into Tuesday's second stage, a nine-kilometre individual time trial in Voorburg.

How it unfolded

The BinckBank Tour's opening act, a pan-flat 170-kilometre run across the southern Netherlands, was always liable to end in a bunch finish, but that inevitable conclusion did not deter a quartet of willing attackers from forging clear shortly after the race was flagged away from the start in Breda.

De Vreese was joined on the offensive by Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), but despite their smooth collaboration, the sprinters' teams were reluctant to grant them too much leeway and their early advantage was soon pegged back to more manageable two-minute buffer.

LottoNL-Jumbo, Quick-Step Floors and Bora-Hansgrohe were particularly prominent in keeping tabs on the four escapees, and come the final 50 kilometres, the gap stood at just 1:30. The sprinters' teams followed at that remove for the bulk of the final hour of racing, allowing De Vreese to claim nine bonus seconds thanks his efforts in the so-called Golden Kilometre – the trio of bonus sprints in the space of 1,000 metres, which on Monday arrived with 24 kilometres go.

Quick-Step et al began to wind up the pace in earnest on the finishing circuit around Venray, and with 10 kilometres to go, De Vreese, McNally, Allegaert and Reinders had just 20 seconds in hand on the bunch. They were swept up shortly afterwards, and the speed in the finale was such that no further escapes were able to gain a foothold.

Quick-Step's efforts and Kittel's Tour de France form meant that the German was an obvious favourite for stage honours, but he was poorly-positioned in the finale, while Arnaud Démare (FDJ) also failed to make an impression.

Sagan, however, was present and correct in the finale, and had just enough in reserve to see off the stiff challenge of Bauhaus. After an aggressive week at the Tour de Pologne that netted him a stage win, Sagan's build-up towards the defence of his world title in Bergen continues apace.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30:50:09 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 7 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 8 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 10 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 13 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 14 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 16 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 17 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 18 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 19 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 21 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 22 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 23 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 25 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 26 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 27 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 29 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 30 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 31 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 32 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 33 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 34 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 35 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 36 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 37 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 38 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 40 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 42 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 43 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 46 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 47 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 48 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 49 Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 50 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 51 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 53 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 55 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 56 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 57 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 58 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 59 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 60 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 61 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 62 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 63 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 64 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 65 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 67 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 68 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 70 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 72 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 74 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 75 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 77 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 78 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 79 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 80 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 82 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 84 Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 85 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 86 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 87 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 90 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 92 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 93 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 94 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 95 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 96 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 98 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 99 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 100 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 101 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 102 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 103 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 104 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 106 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 107 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 108 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 109 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 110 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 111 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 112 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 113 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 114 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 115 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 116 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 118 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 119 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 120 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 121 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 122 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 123 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 125 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 126 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 127 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 128 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 129 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 133 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 134 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 135 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 136 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 137 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 138 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 139 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 140 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 142 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 143 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 147 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 148 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 149 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 150 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 152 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 153 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 154 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 156 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 157 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 158 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 159 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 160 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 161 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 162 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 164 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 165 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 166 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 167 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 168 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 169 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 170 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 171 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 172 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 173 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 174 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 175 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 176 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:38

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 22 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 5 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 7 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 13 8 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 10 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10

Primus Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 3 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 6 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2

Primus Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 3 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11:30:27 2 Cannondale-Drapac 3 UAE Team Emirates 4 Orica-Scott 5 FDJ 6 Veranda's Willems Crelan 7 Team Sky 8 Bahrain-Merida 9 AG2R La Mondiale 10 Quick-Step Floors 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 Astana Pro Team 13 Dimension Data 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 15 Lotto Soudal 16 Team Sunweb 17 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 18 Katusha-Alpecin 19 Movistar Team 20 Trek-Segafredo 21 Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 22 BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:49:59 2 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:00:01 3 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:04 4 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:05 5 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 0:00:06 6 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:10 8 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 10 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 11 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 13 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 16 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 17 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 19 Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 20 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 22 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 23 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 26 Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky 28 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky 29 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 30 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 32 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott 33 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 34 Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 35 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 36 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 37 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 38 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 39 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 40 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 41 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 42 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 43 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 44 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 45 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 46 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 47 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott 51 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 52 Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 53 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 54 Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 55 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 57 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan 58 Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky 59 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 60 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 61 Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team 62 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 63 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 64 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 65 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 66 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 67 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 68 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 69 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 70 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 72 Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates 73 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott 74 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 76 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 78 Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 79 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 80 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 81 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 82 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 84 Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 86 Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 87 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 89 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 90 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 92 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 93 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 94 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 95 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 97 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 98 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott 100 David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 101 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 102 Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 103 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 105 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 106 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 108 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott 109 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 110 Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ 111 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 112 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 113 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 114 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 115 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 116 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 117 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team 118 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 119 Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo 120 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 121 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 122 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 125 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 126 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 127 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb 128 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 129 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 132 Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 133 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 134 Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 135 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal 136 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 137 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 138 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 139 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 140 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 141 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb 142 Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates 143 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 145 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 147 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 148 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 149 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 150 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 151 Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky 152 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 153 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 154 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ 156 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 157 Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 158 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 159 Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team 160 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 161 Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 162 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 163 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 164 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 165 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 166 Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data 167 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 168 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 169 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 170 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 171 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 172 Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott 173 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 174 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 175 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 176 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 30 pts 2 Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 3 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott 22 4 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 19 5 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 17 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 15 7 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 13 8 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 11 10 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 22 pts 2 Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 16 3 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 4 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 10 5 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 6 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2