Sagan wins opening stage of BinckBank Tour by a hair
World champion takes first race lead over Bauhaus
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) claimed victory by the tightest of margins on stage 1 of the BinckBank Tour, edging out Phil Bauhaus (Sunweb) by millimetres in a bunch sprint in the Dutch town of Venray.
After lunging for the finish at precisely the same time and crossing the line side by side, neither Sagan nor Bauhaus dared to raise an arm in celebration, and a photo finish was required to separate them. They endured a short but anxious wait as the judges deliberated over the image.
Last month, of course, the commissaires doled out a contentious verdict when they expelled Sagan home from the Tour de France following his clash with Mark Cavendish in the finishing straight in Vittel. On this occasion, there was rather prompter and far happier news for the world champion, who clenched his fist on receiving confirmation that he had clocked up the 98th victory of his career.
Sagan and Bauhaus were the class of the field in a chaotic sprint finish where a number of fancied names – most notably pre-stage favourite Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) – were unable to make any impact whatsoever.
Kittel was already out of contention – boxed in and too far back – by the time the peloton reached the first of two late roundabouts with a shade over a kilometre to go. At that point, André Greipel's Lotto Soudal team held the reins at the front, but their train seemed to lose a couple of carriages when the peloton separated around the next roundabout, and the German had to settle for ninth on the stage.
Sagan timed his effort well in the ensuing sprint, but faced a stiff challenge from the fast-finishing Bauhaus, who was closing in on the Slovak as they bore down on the finishing line. Sagan held on to win by a whisker, while Magnus Cort (Orica-Scott) claimed a distant third ahead of Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Boy van Poppel (Trek-Segafredo).
Unable to celebrate as he crossed the line, Sagan made amends by performing a wheelie for the gathered masses as he pedalled back towards the podium, where he received the first leader's jersey of the freshly-rebranded BinckBank Tour, previously known as the Eneco Tour.
Thanks to his winner's time bonus, Sagan will carry a lead of one second over Laurens De Vreese (Astana) and four seconds over Bauhaus into Tuesday's second stage, a nine-kilometre individual time trial in Voorburg.
How it unfolded
The BinckBank Tour's opening act, a pan-flat 170-kilometre run across the southern Netherlands, was always liable to end in a bunch finish, but that inevitable conclusion did not deter a quartet of willing attackers from forging clear shortly after the race was flagged away from the start in Breda.
De Vreese was joined on the offensive by Piet Allegaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Mark McNally (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij), but despite their smooth collaboration, the sprinters' teams were reluctant to grant them too much leeway and their early advantage was soon pegged back to more manageable two-minute buffer.
LottoNL-Jumbo, Quick-Step Floors and Bora-Hansgrohe were particularly prominent in keeping tabs on the four escapees, and come the final 50 kilometres, the gap stood at just 1:30. The sprinters' teams followed at that remove for the bulk of the final hour of racing, allowing De Vreese to claim nine bonus seconds thanks his efforts in the so-called Golden Kilometre – the trio of bonus sprints in the space of 1,000 metres, which on Monday arrived with 24 kilometres go.
Quick-Step et al began to wind up the pace in earnest on the finishing circuit around Venray, and with 10 kilometres to go, De Vreese, McNally, Allegaert and Reinders had just 20 seconds in hand on the bunch. They were swept up shortly afterwards, and the speed in the finale was such that no further escapes were able to gain a foothold.
Quick-Step's efforts and Kittel's Tour de France form meant that the German was an obvious favourite for stage honours, but he was poorly-positioned in the finale, while Arnaud Démare (FDJ) also failed to make an impression.
Sagan, however, was present and correct in the finale, and had just enough in reserve to see off the stiff challenge of Bauhaus. After an aggressive week at the Tour de Pologne that netted him a stage win, Sagan's build-up towards the defence of his world title in Bergen continues apace.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30:50:09
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|13
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|14
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|17
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|19
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|20
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|23
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|25
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|26
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|27
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|30
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|31
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|32
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|33
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|34
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|35
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|37
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|38
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|40
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|43
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|48
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|49
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|50
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|53
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|55
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|56
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|58
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|60
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|62
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|63
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|65
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|67
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|68
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|70
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|72
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|74
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|76
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|77
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|78
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|79
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|80
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|82
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|84
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|85
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|90
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|92
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|93
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|94
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|96
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|98
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|99
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|101
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|102
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|106
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|107
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|108
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|110
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|111
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|112
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|113
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|114
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|119
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|120
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|123
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|125
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|126
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|127
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|128
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|129
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|133
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|134
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|135
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|138
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|140
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|141
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|142
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|143
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|146
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|148
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|149
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|152
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|153
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|154
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|156
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|158
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|159
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|161
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|162
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|164
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|167
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|169
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|170
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|171
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|172
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|173
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|174
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|175
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|176
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|22
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|5
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|10
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|3
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|6
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|3
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11:30:27
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Orica-Scott
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|Team Sunweb
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:49:59
|2
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:04
|4
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:05
|5
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|0:00:06
|6
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:10
|8
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|17
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|19
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|20
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|22
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|23
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|26
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|28
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|29
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|30
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|33
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|35
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|40
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|45
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|51
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|52
|Gijs Van Hoeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|53
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|54
|Chris Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|55
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|58
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|59
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|60
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|61
|Nuno Bico (Por) Movistar Team
|62
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|63
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|64
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|65
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|67
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|68
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|69
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|70
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
|73
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
|74
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|76
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|78
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|79
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|80
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|81
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|82
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|84
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team UAE Emirates
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|86
|Ion Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|87
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|91
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|92
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|93
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|94
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|95
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|97
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott
|100
|David Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|101
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|103
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|108
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-Scott
|109
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|110
|Léo Vincent (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|112
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|113
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|114
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|115
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|116
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|117
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|118
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|119
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|121
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|122
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|125
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|126
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|127
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|128
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|129
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|133
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|134
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|135
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|138
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|140
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|141
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|142
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
|143
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|145
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|146
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|148
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|149
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|150
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|151
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|152
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|153
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|154
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
|156
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|158
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|159
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|161
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|162
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|163
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|164
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|165
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|166
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
|167
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|168
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|169
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|170
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|171
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|172
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|173
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|174
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|175
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|176
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|30
|pts
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|3
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
|22
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|19
|5
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|8
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|9
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|10
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|pts
|2
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|16
|3
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|4
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|10
|5
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|6
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11:30:27
|2
|Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|4
|Orica-Scott
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Veranda's Willems Crelan
|7
|Team Sky
|8
|Bahrain-Merida
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Quick-Step Floors
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|16
|Team Sunweb
|17
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|18
|Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|22
|BMC Racing Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy