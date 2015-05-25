Trending

Enduro World Series: Moseley wins round two in Ireland

Chausson second and Ravanel third

Women's podium (l-r): Anne Caroline Chausson, Tracey Moseley, Cecil Ravenel

(Image credit: Matt Wragg)

Tracey Moseley (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) won the women's second round of the Enduro World Series in Ireland on Sunday. She took six of the day's seven stages to secure the win ahead of Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team) and Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro). 

“Anne got the better of me in a few races at the end of last year so it’s nice to kind of finally have toppled her again and to do it here in Ireland - what an amazing event," Moseley said. "It was awesome - it reminded me of a downhill world cup to be racing in front of such a wicked, amazingly enthusiastic crowd. The event organisation was second to none and Niall and his crew have done an amazing job and made great use of a little hill. That’s one of the most fun days I’ve ever had racing enduro.”

Moseley is leading the overall series standings ahead of the third round held in Scotland next weekend. Chausson is in second overall and Ravanel in third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team0:32:18
2Anne Caroline Chausson (Fra) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:00:28
3Cecile Ravanel (Fra) Commençal Vallnord Enduro0:00:48
4Anneke Beerten (Ned) Specialized Racing0:01:31
5Isabeau Courdurier (Fra) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team0:01:56
6Meggie Bichard (GBr) Specialized NZ / Trail Addition0:02:26
7Anita Gehrig (Swi) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:02:44
8Carrie Poole (GBr) Flare Clothing Co./ Bike Rehab0:03:01
9Katy Winton (GBr) Endura Bergamont Factory Team0:03:04
10Raewyn Morrison (NZl)0:03:15
11Lorraine Truong (Swi) BMC Factory Trailcrew0:03:19
12Carolin Gehrig (Swi) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:03:19
13Ines Thoma (Ger) Canyon Factory Enduro Team0:03:33
14Kelli Emmett (USA) Juliana SRAM0:04:02
15Anka Martin (NZl) Juliana SRAM0:04:28
16Pauline Dieffenthaler (Fra) Cannondale Overmountain Team0:04:36
17Julia Hofmann (Ger) Marin/SR Suntour Enduro Team0:05:15
18Rachael Walker (GBr) Hope Factory Racing0:05:23
19Mary Moncorge (Fra) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:05:44
20Franziska Meyer (Ger) Nicolai Factory Racing0:05:50
21Helen Gaskell (GBr) Team Scott UK0:06:01
22Valentina Macheda (Ita) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team0:06:03
23Kerstin Koegler (Ger) BMC Factory Trailcrew0:06:41
24Cheri Mills (GBr) one planet adventure0:06:50
25Roslynn Newman (GBr) Singletrack Bikes/Flare Clothing/Dare2B/Fr0:06:56
26Lina Skoglund (Swe) Bikester, POC, Houdini Sportswear0:07:54
27Hanna Jonsson (Swe) Maloja / Hope / Bikester / FiveTen0:07:58
28Hannah Barnes (GBr) Specialized0:08:03
29Shona D'arcy (Irl)0:08:25
30Rachael Gurney (GBr) Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine0:08:29
31Fay Jordan (GBr) SPS Syndicate0:08:41
32Laura Konikowski (Ger) n8tive factory enduro team0:08:51
33Caitlin Elliott (Irl) velo elsener0:09:14
34Kirstin Moynihan (GBr) Creation Cycles0:09:35
35Michelle Muldoon (Irl) Connemara MTB/Sweet Protection0:16:17
DNFAleksandra Sieradzka (Irl)
DNFOrla Mcclean (Irl) Giant Dublin

 

