Women's podium (l-r): Anne Caroline Chausson, Tracey Moseley, Cecil Ravenel (Image credit: Matt Wragg)

Tracey Moseley (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) won the women's second round of the Enduro World Series in Ireland on Sunday. She took six of the day's seven stages to secure the win ahead of Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team) and Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro).

“Anne got the better of me in a few races at the end of last year so it’s nice to kind of finally have toppled her again and to do it here in Ireland - what an amazing event," Moseley said. "It was awesome - it reminded me of a downhill world cup to be racing in front of such a wicked, amazingly enthusiastic crowd. The event organisation was second to none and Niall and his crew have done an amazing job and made great use of a little hill. That’s one of the most fun days I’ve ever had racing enduro.”

Moseley is leading the overall series standings ahead of the third round held in Scotland next weekend. Chausson is in second overall and Ravanel in third.

