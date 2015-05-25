Enduro World Series: Moseley wins round two in Ireland
Chausson second and Ravanel third
Women: County Wicklow - County Wicklow
Tracey Moseley (Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team) won the women's second round of the Enduro World Series in Ireland on Sunday. She took six of the day's seven stages to secure the win ahead of Anne Caroline Chausson (Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team) and Cecile Ravanel (Commencal Vallnord Enduro).
“Anne got the better of me in a few races at the end of last year so it’s nice to kind of finally have toppled her again and to do it here in Ireland - what an amazing event," Moseley said. "It was awesome - it reminded me of a downhill world cup to be racing in front of such a wicked, amazingly enthusiastic crowd. The event organisation was second to none and Niall and his crew have done an amazing job and made great use of a little hill. That’s one of the most fun days I’ve ever had racing enduro.”
Moseley is leading the overall series standings ahead of the third round held in Scotland next weekend. Chausson is in second overall and Ravanel in third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek Factory Racing Enduro Team
|0:32:18
|2
|Anne Caroline Chausson (Fra) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Cecile Ravanel (Fra) Commençal Vallnord Enduro
|0:00:48
|4
|Anneke Beerten (Ned) Specialized Racing
|0:01:31
|5
|Isabeau Courdurier (Fra) Rocky Mountain Urge BP Rally Team
|0:01:56
|6
|Meggie Bichard (GBr) Specialized NZ / Trail Addition
|0:02:26
|7
|Anita Gehrig (Swi) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:02:44
|8
|Carrie Poole (GBr) Flare Clothing Co./ Bike Rehab
|0:03:01
|9
|Katy Winton (GBr) Endura Bergamont Factory Team
|0:03:04
|10
|Raewyn Morrison (NZl)
|0:03:15
|11
|Lorraine Truong (Swi) BMC Factory Trailcrew
|0:03:19
|12
|Carolin Gehrig (Swi) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:03:19
|13
|Ines Thoma (Ger) Canyon Factory Enduro Team
|0:03:33
|14
|Kelli Emmett (USA) Juliana SRAM
|0:04:02
|15
|Anka Martin (NZl) Juliana SRAM
|0:04:28
|16
|Pauline Dieffenthaler (Fra) Cannondale Overmountain Team
|0:04:36
|17
|Julia Hofmann (Ger) Marin/SR Suntour Enduro Team
|0:05:15
|18
|Rachael Walker (GBr) Hope Factory Racing
|0:05:23
|19
|Mary Moncorge (Fra) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:05:44
|20
|Franziska Meyer (Ger) Nicolai Factory Racing
|0:05:50
|21
|Helen Gaskell (GBr) Team Scott UK
|0:06:01
|22
|Valentina Macheda (Ita) Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team
|0:06:03
|23
|Kerstin Koegler (Ger) BMC Factory Trailcrew
|0:06:41
|24
|Cheri Mills (GBr) one planet adventure
|0:06:50
|25
|Roslynn Newman (GBr) Singletrack Bikes/Flare Clothing/Dare2B/Fr
|0:06:56
|26
|Lina Skoglund (Swe) Bikester, POC, Houdini Sportswear
|0:07:54
|27
|Hanna Jonsson (Swe) Maloja / Hope / Bikester / FiveTen
|0:07:58
|28
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Specialized
|0:08:03
|29
|Shona D'arcy (Irl)
|0:08:25
|30
|Rachael Gurney (GBr) Enduro Mountain Bike Magazine
|0:08:29
|31
|Fay Jordan (GBr) SPS Syndicate
|0:08:41
|32
|Laura Konikowski (Ger) n8tive factory enduro team
|0:08:51
|33
|Caitlin Elliott (Irl) velo elsener
|0:09:14
|34
|Kirstin Moynihan (GBr) Creation Cycles
|0:09:35
|35
|Michelle Muldoon (Irl) Connemara MTB/Sweet Protection
|0:16:17
|DNF
|Aleksandra Sieradzka (Irl)
|DNF
|Orla Mcclean (Irl) Giant Dublin
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy