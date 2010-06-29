Stoll wins EKS Goldenrace marathon
Steiner victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Stoll (Swi)
|3:31:35
|2
|Frederic Frech (Fra)
|0:10:29
|3
|Friedrich Dalher (Swi)
|0:11:20
|4
|Marco Lang (Swi)
|0:11:51
|5
|Norbert Wyss (Swi)
|0:11:52
|6
|Stefan Roffler (Swi)
|0:15:40
|7
|Marcel Bartholet (Swi)
|0:16:23
|8
|Markus Bless (Swi)
|0:16:29
|9
|Damian Perrin (Swi)
|0:21:56
|10
|Daniel Zucconi (Swi)
|0:23:46
|11
|Tristan Blanchard (Swi)
|0:26:51
|12
|Tobias Paul Bosshart (Swi)
|0:28:33
|13
|Florian Bolt (Swi)
|0:29:14
|14
|Samuel Mollers (Bel)
|0:29:34
|15
|Christian Biffiger (Swi)
|0:32:27
|16
|Olivier Raguideau (Fra)
|0:36:56
|17
|Florian Brugger (Aut)
|0:37:06
|18
|Christoph Cords (Ger)
|0:38:31
|19
|Cecilien Balbeura (Fra)
|0:50:45
|20
|Thomas Heitland (Ger)
|0:54:24
|21
|Georg Voegele (Ger)
|1:01:19
|22
|Philipp Zenklusen (Swi)
|1:07:12
|23
|Cristian Santucci (Ita)
|1:15:21
|DNF
|Adam Ferrari (Swi)
|DNF
|Silvio Busser (Swi)
|DSQ
|Lucien Peterhans (Swi)
|DNS
|Lukas Buchli (Swi)
|DNS
|Hansueli Stauffer (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anita Steiner (Swi)
|4:20:47
|2
|Stefanie Mollnhauer (Ger)
|0:14:40
|3
|Fanny Martinet (Swi)
|0:26:46
|DNS
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|DNS
|Erika Dicht (Swi)
