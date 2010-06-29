Trending

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Stoll (Swi)3:31:35
2Frederic Frech (Fra)0:10:29
3Friedrich Dalher (Swi)0:11:20
4Marco Lang (Swi)0:11:51
5Norbert Wyss (Swi)0:11:52
6Stefan Roffler (Swi)0:15:40
7Marcel Bartholet (Swi)0:16:23
8Markus Bless (Swi)0:16:29
9Damian Perrin (Swi)0:21:56
10Daniel Zucconi (Swi)0:23:46
11Tristan Blanchard (Swi)0:26:51
12Tobias Paul Bosshart (Swi)0:28:33
13Florian Bolt (Swi)0:29:14
14Samuel Mollers (Bel)0:29:34
15Christian Biffiger (Swi)0:32:27
16Olivier Raguideau (Fra)0:36:56
17Florian Brugger (Aut)0:37:06
18Christoph Cords (Ger)0:38:31
19Cecilien Balbeura (Fra)0:50:45
20Thomas Heitland (Ger)0:54:24
21Georg Voegele (Ger)1:01:19
22Philipp Zenklusen (Swi)1:07:12
23Cristian Santucci (Ita)1:15:21
DNFAdam Ferrari (Swi)
DNFSilvio Busser (Swi)
DSQLucien Peterhans (Swi)
DNSLukas Buchli (Swi)
DNSHansueli Stauffer (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anita Steiner (Swi)4:20:47
2Stefanie Mollnhauer (Ger)0:14:40
3Fanny Martinet (Swi)0:26:46
DNSEsther Süss (Swi)
DNSErika Dicht (Swi)

