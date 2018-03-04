Trending

Cavagna wins Dwars door West-Vlaanderen

Senechal second as Quick-Step place four riders in the top 7

Florian Senechal made it a Quick-Step Floors 1-2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Remi Cavagna celebrates with some beer after winning Dwars door West-Vlaanderen

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Remi Cavagna landed his first victory as a professional as Quick-Step Floors dominated their second Belgian semi-classic in the space of a week.

"It was super hard and cold today, but I felt good since the start of the race," Cavagna said. "Actually, I have been feeling good since last season and have waited for this victory for a long time. I wanted this win so badly, I can’t tell you how important it’s for me to finally get it. I have made mistakes in the past, attacking too early, so today I said to myself'‘Don’t attack, wait, wait, wait!' and it worked out perfectly in the end."

After Niki Terpstra won Le Samyn in a one-two with Philippe Gilbert, Cavagna did the same with compatriot Florian Senechal. 

When the race came to life with just under 50km remaining, the duo went clear together in a three-man group alongside Lotto Soudal's Frederik Frison. They made the move work and there was little Frison could do when Cavagna, 22, went it alone with 7km to go. 

Senechal left Frison in sight of the line to make it a Quick-Step one-two, while neo-pro Fabio Jakobsen took fourth from the next group of four, which also contained fellow neo-pro Jhonatan Narvaez.

"We had the upper hand in that group, but Frison was really strong and at one point I even got dropped on the cobbles, but kept calm, knowing I had enough left in the tank," Cavagna explained. "My legs were really hurting, but I ignored the pain and managed to come back, and then I launched a now-or-never attack, powering ahead with all I had. I needed this win and it gives me a huge boost of confidence and even more motivation for the next races."

1Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors4:28:29
2Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
3Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:10
4Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:55
5Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
7Jhonatan Narvaez (Ecu) Quick-Step Floors
8Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:59
9Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
10Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
11Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
12Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
13Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
14Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
16Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
18Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town
19Peter Lenderink (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
20Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
21Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
22Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
23Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept Club
25Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
26Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
29Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Peter Schulting (Ned) Monkey Town
31Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
33Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
34Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
35Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:02:35
36Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:02:41
37Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:02:42
38Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
40Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
42Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
43Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
44Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
45Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept Club
46Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
47Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
48Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:03:58
49Arjen Livyns (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
50Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:04:38
51Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
52Ide Schelling (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
53Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
54Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
55Jason van Dalen (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:04:42
56Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
58Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
59Justin Timmermans (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
60Gijs Meijer (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
61David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
62Rens Tulner (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:05:00
63Marten Kooistra (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
64Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors0:10:00
65Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
66Sven van Luijk (Ned) Monkey Town
67Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
68Bas Tietema (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
69Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
70Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto-Isorex
71Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
72Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
73Julius van Den Berg (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
74Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo-Oscaro
75Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
77Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
78Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFMathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFMaxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMichael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFLachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare
DNFTravis Mccabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare
DNFEric Marcotte (USA) UnitedHealthcare
DNFDaniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare
DNFYohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAlexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare
DNFAidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFBenjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFSenne Leysen (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFCarlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFWesley Van Dyck (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFPeter Lenderink (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFEamon Lucas (USA) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
DNFWim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFJoey Van Rhee (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFMaarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
DNFAksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFHerman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFAlexander Maes (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFMarkus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFYlber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFMartijn Budding (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFPatrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCarl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFNahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
DNFFlorian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFBram Welten (Ned) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFAlan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFFrantisek Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFEvgeny Kobernyak (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNFPolychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFDaniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFAlex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFMaxim Rusnac (Mda) Team Differdange Losch
DNFRick Stemper (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
DNFJoshua Teasdale (GBr) Team Differdange Losch
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
DNFLarry Valvasori (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Team Differdange Losch
DNFJan Petelin (Lux) Team Differdange Losch
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom–Rusvelo
DNSMaxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
DNSZico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNSAndre Looij (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team

Latest on Cyclingnews