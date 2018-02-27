Image 1 of 45 Niki Terpstra wins Le Samyn for the second time in his career (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 2 of 45 Niki Terpstra wins the 2018 Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 45 Niki Terpstra wins the 2018 Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 45 Quick-Step ride the front during Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 45 Florian Senechal at the Quick-Step car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 45 Quentin Jauregui (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 45 Niki Terpstra wins the 2018 Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 45 Alex Kirsch, Philippe Gilbert and Quentin Jauregui (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 45 Quick-Step take control of Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 45 Florian Senechal works the front of Le Samyn for Quick-Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 45 Florian Senechal deals with a puncture during Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 45 Edward Planckaert loses some clothing during Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 45 Julien Duval (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 45 An AG2R rider is bundles up against the cold (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 45 Victor Campanaerts (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 45 Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 45 2017 winner Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 45 Philippe Gilbert on his way to second place at Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 45 Niki Terpstra on his way to winning 2018 Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 45 Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 45 Julien Duval (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 45 Zdenek Stybar talks with director Wilfried Peeters at the Quick-Step team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 45 Florian Senechal works the front of Le Samyn for Quick-Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 45 Alexis Gougeard made the final selection with Gilbert and Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 45 Quick-Step Floors control the front of the race at Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 45 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 45 Nico Denz (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 45 Stijn Vandenbergh (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 45 Nans Peters (AG2R) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 45 Franklin Six (WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 45 Fabio Jakobssen deals with a puncture (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 45 Benjamin Declercq (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 45 Nico Denz (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 45 Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert, Zdenek Stybar and Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 45 Tim Declercq (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 45 Zdenek Stbar (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 45 Niki Terpstra takes a drink of a well-derserved winner's beer at Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 45 Philippe Gilbert attacks at Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 45 The desisive breakaway with Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step) and Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 45 Niki Terpstra and Philippe Gilbert give Quick-Step 1-2 at Le Samyn (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 45 Tim Declerq (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 42 of 45 Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 43 of 45 Quick-Step Floors leads the way (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 44 of 45 The early breakaway at Le Samyn (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling) Image 45 of 45 Riders had to layer up against the cold weather (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)

Le Samyn was Quick-Step Floor's race to lose, and they didn't. Niki Terpstra jumped and cleared the final three-man breakaway, and muscled his way around the day's gruelling, cobbled circuit before finishing with his second victory in Dour.

It was a case of classic tactics as Quick-Step's Philippe Gilbert, also in the final move, as he backed lone rival Damien Gaudin (Direct Energie) into the unfortunate position of having to perform a futile chase only to finish third as Gilbert rode around him on the run-in to the finish line for second place.

"I am very happy, but must say we suffered today with every kilometer, because the cold made use spend a lot of energy," Terpstra said. "It wasn't easy to race in these conditions, but fortunately it worked out well for us at the end of the day. We knew the break was strong and the responsibility was on us, so that's why we attacked in the crosswinds from afar.

"We went full gas and turned everything into an elimination race, with more and more guys getting tired and dropped. The team rode a textbook race, Philippe was perfect in the finale and we just made use of our numerical advantage, so that I could get away and take this beautiful win."

The peloton had a chance to stretch its legs during Belgium's 'opening weekend' with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, where Quick-Step Floors came up empty-handed. And so, perhaps out of sheer frustration, they came out swinging mid-week for Le Samyn's 200km race between Quaregon and Dour.

The parcours was unforgiving, featuring four bergs in the first half. It was tough enough for an early split with Gaudin, Maxime Daniel (Fortuneo), Tom Devriendt (Wany Groupe-Gobert), Quentin Jauregui (AG2R-La Mondiale), Johan Le Bon (Vital Concept), Casper Pedersen (Aqua Blue), Franklin Six and Alex Kirsch (WB Aqua Sport) clearing the field.

Once the climbs were out of the way, Quick-Step Floors amassed at the front of the peloton with a pace so fast that it forced a split with 10 chasers - six of those were from Quick-Step.

Former winners Gilbert and Terpstra along with Tim Declercq, Davide Martinelli, Florian Sénéchal, and Zdenek Stybar controlled the chase; hell-bent on catching the breakaway, while Boris Vallée (Wanty Group-Gobert), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal) and Maxime Daniel (Fortuneo) sat tight on the back. They made the catch.

At the half-way mark, the parcours entered the final four circuits, and the now 16-rider lead group held on to a 40-second lead, neither here nor there because Quick-Step planned to further blow the race apart over the four cobbled sectors on each lap.

They shelled riders one by one; first, it was Six followed by Vallée and then Quick-Step's own Declercq, understandably tired after his efforts to drive the move earlier on.

Only the strongest survived, Gilbert and Terpstra led, while Gaudin, Van der Sande and Kirsch followed, building out 46 seconds on the dropped riders and 1:15 ahead of the field with 50km (2 laps) remaining.

Terpstra and Gilbert pushed hard over the cobblestones, often moving over to the dirt gutters for fast, smooth pedalling, and their efforts eventually shed Van der Sande and Kirsch.

Van der Sande and Kirsch tried desperately to regain contact with the trio. Reinforcement arrived as defending champion Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Wanty Groupe -Gobert), who wasn't willing to hand over the race to Quick-Step, along with Adrien Petit (Direct Energie) and Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), latched on. By that time, however, the gap to the leaders had swelled to an almost unbridgeable 50 seconds.

Trapped in the uncomfortable position of not wanting to help his Quick-Step rivals but wanting to reap some small reward for his huge effort, Gaudin swapped equal pulls with Terpstra and Gilbert on the last lap.

Quick-Step's inevitable attack on Gaudin began inside 15km to go; first, Gilbert went, and then it only took one counter attack from Terpstra to break the Frenchman. Gaudin conceded the first place prize to Terpstra, and then second to Gilbert, but he kept the third place - a small reward for such a big effort.

