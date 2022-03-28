Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners

By published

Champions 1945 to 2021

Christophe Laporte, Dylan van Baarle and Tim Merlier on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium in 2021
Christophe Laporte, Dylan van Baarle and Tim Merlier on the Dwars door Vlaanderen podium in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners

YearWinner
2021Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
2020Not held due to pandemic
2019Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
2018Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
2017Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
2016Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
2015Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
2014Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2013Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
2012Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2011Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-SunGard
2010Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2009Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
2008Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
2006Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen
2005Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-T Interim
2004Ludovic Capelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2003Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
2002Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux
2001Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
2000Tristan Hoffman (Ned) Team Memory Card-Jack & Jones
1999Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
1998Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
1997Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass
1996Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
1995Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM-Polis Direct
1994Carlo Bomans (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1993Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
1991Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1990Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
1989Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Hitachi
1988John Talen (Ned) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
1987Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Kwantum-Yoko-Colnago
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Merckx-Agu
1985Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
1984Walter Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
1983Etienne De Wilde (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
1982Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
1981Frank Hoste (Bel) TI-Raleigh
1980Johan van der Meer (Ned) HB Alarmsystemen
1979Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
1978Jos Schipper (Ned) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Mini Flat
1976Willy Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
1975Cees Priem (Ned) Frisol-G.B.C.
1974Louis Verreydt (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
1973Roger Loysch (Bel) Watney-Maes
1972Marc Demeyer (Bel) Beaulieu-Flandria
1971No race held
1970Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1969Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck-Krüger
1968Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
1967Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
1966Walter Godefroot (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
1965Alfons Hermans (Bel) Lamot-Libertas
1964Piet van Est (Ned) Televizier
1963Clément Roman (Bel) Faema-Flandria
1962Martin Van Geneugden (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clément
1961Maurice Meuleman (Bel) Wiel's-Flandria
1960Arthur Decabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1959Roger Baens (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
1958André Vlayen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot-Marvan
1957Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw
1956Lucien Demunster (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
1955Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1954Germain Derycke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1953Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1952André Maelbrancke (Bel) Peugeot-Dunlop
1951Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1950André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1949Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1948André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1947Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
1946Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
1945Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson

 

Related Articles

Dwars door Vlaanderen sets stage for Classics to come - Preview

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cycling News
Cycling News

Latest on Cyclingnews