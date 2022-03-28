Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners
Champions 1945 to 2021
Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners
|Year
|Winner
|2021
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|2020
|Not held due to pandemic
|2019
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|2018
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2017
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|2016
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto–Soudal
|2015
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2014
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2013
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|2012
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2011
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank-SunGard
|2010
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|2008
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis
|2007
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step-Innergetic
|2006
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen
|2005
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-T Interim
|2004
|Ludovic Capelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2003
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
|2002
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Française des Jeux
|2001
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) Lotto-Adecco
|2000
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned) Team Memory Card-Jack & Jones
|1999
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Mapei-Quick Step
|1998
|Tom Steels (Bel) Mapei-Bricobi
|1997
|Andrei Tchmil (Bel) Lotto-Mobistar-Isoglass
|1996
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
|1995
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) TVM-Polis Direct
|1994
|Carlo Bomans (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
|1993
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
|1991
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
|1990
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel) Buckler-Colnago-Decca
|1989
|Dirk De Wolf (Bel) Hitachi
|1988
|John Talen (Ned) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
|1987
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Kwantum-Yoko-Colnago
|1986
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel) Panasonic-Merckx-Agu
|1985
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
|1984
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Panasonic-Raleigh
|1983
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel) La Redoute-Motobécane
|1982
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1981
|Frank Hoste (Bel) TI-Raleigh
|1980
|Johan van der Meer (Ned) HB Alarmsystemen
|1979
|Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck (Bel) IJsboerke-Warncke
|1978
|Jos Schipper (Ned) Marc Zeepcentrale-Superia
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Mini Flat
|1976
|Willy Planckaert (Bel) Maes-Rokado
|1975
|Cees Priem (Ned) Frisol-G.B.C.
|1974
|Louis Verreydt (Bel) IJsboerke-Colner
|1973
|Roger Loysch (Bel) Watney-Maes
|1972
|Marc Demeyer (Bel) Beaulieu-Flandria
|1971
|No race held
|1970
|Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1969
|Eric Leman (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck-Krüger
|1968
|Walter Godefroot (Bel) Flandria-De Clerck
|1967
|Daniël Vanryckeghem (Bel) Mann-Grundig
|1966
|Walter Godefroot (Bel) Wiel's-Groene Leeuw
|1965
|Alfons Hermans (Bel) Lamot-Libertas
|1964
|Piet van Est (Ned) Televizier
|1963
|Clément Roman (Bel) Faema-Flandria
|1962
|Martin Van Geneugden (Bel) Flandria-Faema-Clément
|1961
|Maurice Meuleman (Bel) Wiel's-Flandria
|1960
|Arthur Decabooter (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1959
|Roger Baens (Bel) Peugeot-BP-Dunlop
|1958
|André Vlayen (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot-Marvan
|1957
|Noël Foré (Bel) Groene Leeuw
|1956
|Lucien Demunster (Bel) Elvé-Peugeot
|1955
|Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1954
|Germain Derycke (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1953
|Briek Schotte (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1952
|André Maelbrancke (Bel) Peugeot-Dunlop
|1951
|Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1950
|André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1949
|Raymond Impanis (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1948
|André Rosseel (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1947
|Albert Sercu (Bel) Bertin-Wolber
|1946
|Maurice Desimpelaere (Bel) Alcyon-Dunlop
|1945
|Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel) Mercier-Hutchinson
