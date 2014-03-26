Trending

Terpstra solos to Dwars door Vlaanderen victory

Farrar wins sprint for second

Image 1 of 61

Riders await the start of the 2014 Dwars door Vlaanderen

Riders await the start of the 2014 Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 61

No rain or snow in today's race

No rain or snow in today's race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Klara Verzele

Klara Verzele

Klara Verzele
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 61

Botur Bozic (Astana) was third

Botur Bozic (Astana) was third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 61

Stijn Devolder (Trek)

Stijn Devolder (Trek)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 61

Stijn Devolder (Trek) in the four-man break

Stijn Devolder (Trek) in the four-man break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 61

Niki Terpstra takes the smoother route

Niki Terpstra takes the smoother route
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 61

Milano-San Remo winner Alex Kristoff (Katusha)

Milano-San Remo winner Alex Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 61

Alex Kristoff (Katusha)

Alex Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 61

Naughty Niki Terpstra sprays the podium hostess with champagne

Naughty Niki Terpstra sprays the podium hostess with champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 61

Nikolai Trusov might have to file an insurance claim after crashing through the rear window of a parked car

Nikolai Trusov might have to file an insurance claim after crashing through the rear window of a parked car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 61

A second Dwars door Vlaanderen trophy for Niki Terpstra

A second Dwars door Vlaanderen trophy for Niki Terpstra
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 61

Stijn Devolder (Trek) on a tear in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Stijn Devolder (Trek) on a tear in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 61

Stijn Devolder crashed earlier in the stage but still put in a good showing

Stijn Devolder crashed earlier in the stage but still put in a good showing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 61

Stijn Devolder leads the chasers at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Stijn Devolder leads the chasers at Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 61

Tyler Farrar wins the bunch sprint for second in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Tyler Farrar wins the bunch sprint for second in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 61

Katusha leads the chase

Katusha leads the chase
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 61

Alexander Kristoff started for Katusha, but suffered from his winning Milan-San Remo effort

Alexander Kristoff started for Katusha, but suffered from his winning Milan-San Remo effort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 61

Riders pick themselves up after a crash in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Riders pick themselves up after a crash in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 61

The Dwars door Vlaanderen podium: Tyler Farrar, Niki Terpstra and Borut Bozic

The Dwars door Vlaanderen podium: Tyler Farrar, Niki Terpstra and Borut Bozic
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 61

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the peloton up the Oude Kwaremont

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the peloton up the Oude Kwaremont
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 61

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the bunch

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 61

The peloton avoids the cobbles on the side path of Dwars door Vlaanderen

The peloton avoids the cobbles on the side path of Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 61

The Dwars door Vlaanderen peloton

The Dwars door Vlaanderen peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 61

The Dwars door Vlaanderen peloton

The Dwars door Vlaanderen peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 61

Nicki Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the chase group

Nicki Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the chase group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 61

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) put on a good show in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) put on a good show in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 61

Terpstra, Farrar and Bozic get cleaned up for the podium

Terpstra, Farrar and Bozic get cleaned up for the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 61

Valverde, Devolder and Sorensen had to do the chasing without help from Steegmans

Valverde, Devolder and Sorensen had to do the chasing without help from Steegmans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 61

The start of the Dwars door Vlaanderen

The start of the Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dwars door Vlaanderen

Dwars door Vlaanderen

Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) powers away in Dwars door Vlaanderen

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) powers away in Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 61

Sam Bennett (Team NetApp - Endura

Sam Bennett (Team NetApp - Endura
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 61

A rider makes a final adjustment before the start

A rider makes a final adjustment before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 61

Podium: Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp), Borut Bozic (Astana)

Podium: Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp), Borut Bozic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 61

Podium: Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp), Borut Bozic (Astana)

Podium: Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp), Borut Bozic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 61

Who knew that US President Obama was a Spring Classics fan?

Who knew that US President Obama was a Spring Classics fan?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) put in a massive solo effort to win Dwars door Vlaanderen

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) put in a massive solo effort to win Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 61

2014 Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

2014 Dwars door Vlaanderen winner Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 61

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) tests his legs on the Taaienberg

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) tests his legs on the Taaienberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 61

Niki Terpstra attacked from the field, catching and leaping clear of the breakaway

Niki Terpstra attacked from the field, catching and leaping clear of the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 61

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) marked the attack of Tom Boonen

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) marked the attack of Tom Boonen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 61

Tom Boonen attacks on the Taaienberg

Tom Boonen attacks on the Taaienberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 61

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) goes on the attack

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides through the fields of Flanders

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) rides through the fields of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his second Dwars door Vlaanderen win

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates his second Dwars door Vlaanderen win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 61

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Nicki Sorensen

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) leads Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Nicki Sorensen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 61

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen
(Image credit: AFP)

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) soloed to victory in Dwars door Vlaanderen to win the Belgian classic for the second time in three years. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) won the sprint for second ahead of Borut Bozic (Astana) 19 seconds later.

"I was very motivated for this race," Terpstra said. "I trained really well for this, put a lot of effort into this. When it pays off, it's a great feeling."

The Dutchman bridged to an eight-man break at the top of the Paterberg at 30km to go and rode right past the escapees into a solo lead. While a four-man chase group of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Nicki Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) closed to within 15 seconds, they could not catch the flying Dutchman.

The four chasers would be swept up at 1.5km remaining as Terpstra's lead grew back to 30 seconds. With Terpstra's advantage unassailable, the peloton set up their sprint for the final two podium places.

Since the race is not on the World Tour calendar, riders did not have radios to allow Terpstra to know what was going on behind, but the former Dutch champion has faith that his team would protect his lead.

"I knew the team was behind me to defend my attack. So, it gave me a lot of morale," Terpstra said. "I put myself in time trial mode and went to the finish. This was actually a long time trial for me. It was all headwind until the finish. I gave the best I could and in the end I still had a lot of power in my legs."

"In the last kilometer I couldn't see the gap behind me. But on the last 600 meters I could see they weren't behind me. It gave me a good feeling, but you never know until you cross the finish line.

"I was able to finish the job of the whole team and I am happy with my condition."

How it unfolded

The start in Roeselare was not only overshadowed by U.S. President Barack Obama's visit but also by several rain clouds. As soon as the peloton left the main square in Roeselare, however, the precipitation stopped. A fast first hour of racing wore many riders down with a large lead group of 21 riders eventually going clear and animating the first half of the race.

In the peloton Orica-GreenEdge and Movistar, two of the three teams who missed the move, did most of the work to keep the group under control. The time gap between the two groups never grew extended beyond three minutes.

When approaching the Eikenberg at 58km from the finish the Garmin-Sharp team upped the pace in the peloton to bring the gap down to approximately one minute. The lead group briefly split apart on the Eikenberg and a little later Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) featured in front of the peloton over the cobbled climb which often kicks off the finale.

In the gutter of the Taaienberg Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) showed off his good legs in the lead group while Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) did the same in the peloton, closely being marked by Jens Keukeleire (Orica GreenEdge) and Steve Chainel (AG2R La Mondiale).

When approaching the Oude Kwaremont climb the gap between the lead group, now reduced to eight riders, and the peloton was half a minute. The eight leaders included Markel Irizar Aranburu (Trek Factory Racing), Kenneth Van Bilsen and Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Jos van Emden (Belkin Pro Cycling Team), Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) and Romain Zingle (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).

On the 2.2km-long cobbled climb at 35km from the finish in Waregem Keukeleire and Ian Stannard (Sky) led the peloton which completely split apart. In the few kilometres towards the short but steep Paterberg the first part of the peloton closed the final gap on the leaders, being led by Terpstra and Stannard.

Just over the top Terpstra accelerated and he quickly gained a good gap. On the cobbles of the Varent the riders from Trek Factory Racing tried to keep Terpstra in check but instead he increased his lead up to half a minute.

"The attack on the Paterberg wasn't planned, but in the final we know we have to be in front when we reach that point. I passed the front group on the Paterberg, I accelerated, and then I was alone," Terpstra said.

Twenty kilometres from the finish Devolder attacked the peloton on the Vossenhol climb with Nicki Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) marking his wheel.

With Steegmans marking the move and not contributing to the chase, the remaining three riders closed to within 15 seconds of Terpstra, but would be unable to come any closer to the powerhouse Dutchman.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:31:43
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:17
3Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
9Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica Greenedge
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) AG2R La Mondiale
11Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
16Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
20Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
23Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
26Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
28Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
29Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
30Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
32Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
34Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
35Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
36Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
37Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin Sharp
38Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
40Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
41Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
43Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
44Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
45Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
47Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Nicki Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
50Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
52Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
53Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:28
56Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:04:32
57Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
58Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
59Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
60Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
61Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
63Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
64Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
65Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
66Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
67Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
68Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
69Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
70Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
73Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:38
75Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
77Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
78Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica Greenedge
79Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:15
80Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
82Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
83Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
85James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
88Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin Sharp
90Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
91Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
93Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
94Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
97Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
98Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
99Vegard Breen (Nor) Lotto Belisol
100Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
101Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
103Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
104Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
105Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
106Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
107Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
108Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
109Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
111Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
112Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:16:04
113Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
114Edward King (USA) Cannondale
115Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
117Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
118Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
119John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
120Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
121Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMatthias Krizek (Aut) Cannondale
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFBenat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFGabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Sky
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFSebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
DNFDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin Sharp
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
DNFDaniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFMichael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
DNFAliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
DNFAlexander Rybakov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFRick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFDominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFMatteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNFLouis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCarlos Jose Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
DNFNicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSongezo Jim (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFBlaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFKen Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFLuke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
DNFDaniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team

 

