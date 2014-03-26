Image 1 of 61 Riders await the start of the 2014 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 61 No rain or snow in today's race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 61 Klara Verzele (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 61 Botur Bozic (Astana) was third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 61 Stijn Devolder (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 61 Stijn Devolder (Trek) in the four-man break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 61 Niki Terpstra takes the smoother route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 61 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 61 Milano-San Remo winner Alex Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 61 Alex Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 61 Naughty Niki Terpstra sprays the podium hostess with champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 61 Nikolai Trusov might have to file an insurance claim after crashing through the rear window of a parked car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 61 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 61 A second Dwars door Vlaanderen trophy for Niki Terpstra (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 61 Stijn Devolder (Trek) on a tear in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 61 Stijn Devolder crashed earlier in the stage but still put in a good showing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 61 Stijn Devolder leads the chasers at Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 61 Tyler Farrar wins the bunch sprint for second in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 61 Katusha leads the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 61 Alexander Kristoff started for Katusha, but suffered from his winning Milan-San Remo effort (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 61 Riders pick themselves up after a crash in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 61 The Dwars door Vlaanderen podium: Tyler Farrar, Niki Terpstra and Borut Bozic (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 61 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 61 Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the peloton up the Oude Kwaremont (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 61 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 61 The peloton avoids the cobbles on the side path of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 61 The Dwars door Vlaanderen peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 61 The Dwars door Vlaanderen peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 61 Nicki Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the chase group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 61 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) put on a good show in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 61 Terpstra, Farrar and Bozic get cleaned up for the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 61 Valverde, Devolder and Sorensen had to do the chasing without help from Steegmans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 61 The start of the Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 61 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 61 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) powers away in Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 61 Sam Bennett (Team NetApp - Endura (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 61 A rider makes a final adjustment before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 61 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 61 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 61 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 61 Podium: Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp), Borut Bozic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 61 Podium: Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep), Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Sharp), Borut Bozic (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 61 Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) wins Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 61 Who knew that US President Obama was a Spring Classics fan? Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) soloed to victory in Dwars door Vlaanderen to win the Belgian classic for the second time in three years. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) won the sprint for second ahead of Borut Bozic (Astana) 19 seconds later.

"I was very motivated for this race," Terpstra said. "I trained really well for this, put a lot of effort into this. When it pays off, it's a great feeling."

The Dutchman bridged to an eight-man break at the top of the Paterberg at 30km to go and rode right past the escapees into a solo lead. While a four-man chase group of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar Team), Nicki Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing) and Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) closed to within 15 seconds, they could not catch the flying Dutchman.

The four chasers would be swept up at 1.5km remaining as Terpstra's lead grew back to 30 seconds. With Terpstra's advantage unassailable, the peloton set up their sprint for the final two podium places.

Since the race is not on the World Tour calendar, riders did not have radios to allow Terpstra to know what was going on behind, but the former Dutch champion has faith that his team would protect his lead.

"I knew the team was behind me to defend my attack. So, it gave me a lot of morale," Terpstra said. "I put myself in time trial mode and went to the finish. This was actually a long time trial for me. It was all headwind until the finish. I gave the best I could and in the end I still had a lot of power in my legs."

"In the last kilometer I couldn't see the gap behind me. But on the last 600 meters I could see they weren't behind me. It gave me a good feeling, but you never know until you cross the finish line.

"I was able to finish the job of the whole team and I am happy with my condition."

How it unfolded

The start in Roeselare was not only overshadowed by U.S. President Barack Obama's visit but also by several rain clouds. As soon as the peloton left the main square in Roeselare, however, the precipitation stopped. A fast first hour of racing wore many riders down with a large lead group of 21 riders eventually going clear and animating the first half of the race.

In the peloton Orica-GreenEdge and Movistar, two of the three teams who missed the move, did most of the work to keep the group under control. The time gap between the two groups never grew extended beyond three minutes.

When approaching the Eikenberg at 58km from the finish the Garmin-Sharp team upped the pace in the peloton to bring the gap down to approximately one minute. The lead group briefly split apart on the Eikenberg and a little later Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) featured in front of the peloton over the cobbled climb which often kicks off the finale.

In the gutter of the Taaienberg Kenneth Van Bilsen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) showed off his good legs in the lead group while Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) did the same in the peloton, closely being marked by Jens Keukeleire (Orica GreenEdge) and Steve Chainel (AG2R La Mondiale).

When approaching the Oude Kwaremont climb the gap between the lead group, now reduced to eight riders, and the peloton was half a minute. The eight leaders included Markel Irizar Aranburu (Trek Factory Racing), Kenneth Van Bilsen and Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Jos van Emden (Belkin Pro Cycling Team), Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Aleksejs Saramotins (IAM Cycling) and Romain Zingle (Cofidis, Solutions Credits).

On the 2.2km-long cobbled climb at 35km from the finish in Waregem Keukeleire and Ian Stannard (Sky) led the peloton which completely split apart. In the few kilometres towards the short but steep Paterberg the first part of the peloton closed the final gap on the leaders, being led by Terpstra and Stannard.

Just over the top Terpstra accelerated and he quickly gained a good gap. On the cobbles of the Varent the riders from Trek Factory Racing tried to keep Terpstra in check but instead he increased his lead up to half a minute.

"The attack on the Paterberg wasn't planned, but in the final we know we have to be in front when we reach that point. I passed the front group on the Paterberg, I accelerated, and then I was alone," Terpstra said.

Twenty kilometres from the finish Devolder attacked the peloton on the Vossenhol climb with Nicki Sørensen (Tinkoff-Saxo), Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) marking his wheel.

With Steegmans marking the move and not contributing to the chase, the remaining three riders closed to within 15 seconds of Terpstra, but would be unable to come any closer to the powerhouse Dutchman.

Full Results