Dwars door Vlaanderen past winners
Champions 1945 - 2012
|2012
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|2011
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2010
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2009
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|2008
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis - Le Crédit par Téléphone
|2007
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
|2006
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen
|2005
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-T Interim
|2004
|Ludovic Capelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2003
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
|2002
|Baden Cooke (Aus) FDJeux.com
|2001
|Nico Eeckhout (Bel)
|2000
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
|1999
|(2) Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1998
|Tom Steels (Bel)
|1997
|Andrej Tchmil (Mda)
|1996
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
|1995
|(2) Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
|1994
|Carlo Bomans (Bel)
|1993
|Johan Museeuw (Bel)
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
|1991
|(2) Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1990
|Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
|1989
|Dirk De Wolf (Bel)
|1988
|(2) Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1987
|Jelle Nijdam (Bel)
|1986
|Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
|1985
|Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
|1984
|(2) Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1983
|Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
|1982
|Jan Raas (Ned)
|1981
|Frank Hoste (Bel)
|1980
|Johan Van der Meer (Bel)
|1979
|Gustave Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|1978
|Adri Schipper (Ned)
|1977
|Walter Planckaert (Bel)
|1976
|Willy Planckaert (Bel)
|1975
|Cees Priem (Ned)
|1974
|Louis Verreydt (Bel)
|1973
|Roger Loysch (Bel)
|1972
|Marc Demeyer (Bel)
|1970
|(2) Daniel Van Ryckegem (Bel)
|1969
|Eric Leman (Bel)
|1968
|(2) Walter Godefroot (Bel)
|1967
|Daniel Van Ryckegem (Bel)
|1966
|Walter Godefroot (Bel)
|1965
|Albert Hermans (Bel)
|1964
|Piet Van Est (Ned)
|1963
|Clément Roman (Bel)
|1962
|Martin Van Geneugden (Bel)
|1961
|Maurice Meuleman (Bel)
|1960
|Arthur Decabooter (Bel)
|1959
|Roger Baens (Bel)
|1958
|André Vlayen (Bel)
|1957
|Noél Fore (Bel)
|1956
|Lucien Demunster (Bel)
|1955
|(2) Alberic Schotte (Bel)
|1954
|Germain Derijcke (Bel)
|1953
|Alberic Schotte (Bel)
|1952
|André Maelbrancke (Bel)
|1951
|(2) Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1950
|(2) André Rosseel (Bel)
|1949
|Raymond Impanis (Bel)
|1948
|André Rosseel (Bel)
|1947
|Albert Sercu (Bel)
|1946
|Maurice Desimplaere (Bel)
|1945
|b) Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
|1945
|a) Joseph Somers (Bel)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy