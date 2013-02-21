Trending

2012Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
2011Nick Nuyens (Bel) Saxo Bank Sungard
2010Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
2009Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
2008Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Cofidis - Le Crédit par Téléphone
2007Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep - Innergetic
2006Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-Topsport Vlaanderen
2005Nico Eeckhout (Bel) Chocolade Jacques-T Interim
2004Ludovic Capelle (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
2003Robbie McEwen (Aus) Lotto-Domo
2002Baden Cooke (Aus) FDJeux.com
2001Nico Eeckhout (Bel)
2000Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
1999(2) Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1998Tom Steels (Bel)
1997Andrej Tchmil (Mda)
1996Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
1995(2) Jelle Nijdam (Ned)
1994Carlo Bomans (Bel)
1993Johan Museeuw (Bel)
1992Olaf Ludwig (Ger)
1991(2) Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1990Edwig Van Hooydonck (Bel)
1989Dirk De Wolf (Bel)
1988(2) Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1987Jelle Nijdam (Bel)
1986Eric Vanderaerden (Bel)
1985Eddy Planckaert (Bel)
1984(2) Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1983Etienne De Wilde (Bel)
1982Jan Raas (Ned)
1981Frank Hoste (Bel)
1980Johan Van der Meer (Bel)
1979Gustave Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
1978Adri Schipper (Ned)
1977Walter Planckaert (Bel)
1976Willy Planckaert (Bel)
1975Cees Priem (Ned)
1974Louis Verreydt (Bel)
1973Roger Loysch (Bel)
1972Marc Demeyer (Bel)
1970(2) Daniel Van Ryckegem (Bel)
1969Eric Leman (Bel)
1968(2) Walter Godefroot (Bel)
1967Daniel Van Ryckegem (Bel)
1966Walter Godefroot (Bel)

Dwars door Belgie
1965Albert Hermans (Bel)
1964Piet Van Est (Ned)
1963Clément Roman (Bel)
1962Martin Van Geneugden (Bel)
1961Maurice Meuleman (Bel)
1960Arthur Decabooter (Bel)
1959Roger Baens (Bel)
1958André Vlayen (Bel)
1957Noél Fore (Bel)
1956Lucien Demunster (Bel)
1955(2) Alberic Schotte (Bel)
1954Germain Derijcke (Bel)
1953Alberic Schotte (Bel)
1952André Maelbrancke (Bel)
1951(2) Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1950(2) André Rosseel (Bel)
1949Raymond Impanis (Bel)
1948André Rosseel (Bel)
1947Albert Sercu (Bel)
1946Maurice Desimplaere (Bel)
1945b) Rik Van Steenbergen (Bel)
1945a) Joseph Somers (Bel)

