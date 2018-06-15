Trending

Neilands wins Dwars door het Hageland

First big win for Latvian champion

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy)

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) scored the biggest win of his career, taking out a daring solo victory in the Dwars door het Hageland. The Latvian champion escaped on a section of gravel with Veranda's Willems-Crelan rider Sean De Bie, but when the Belgian punctured, Neilands was forced to go it alone.

Neilands also punctured with 20km to go, but still managed to hold onto a 33-second advantage at the line - plenty of time to put on an extended victory salute - to take the win.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) distanced Gianni Vermeersch (Beobank-Corendon) to claim second place.

"What a day, what can I say - it was a great day for the team, and we rode really strong today. I felt really good. It's one of the best days of my career," Neilands said.

The Latvian was part of a large breakaway that went early in the race, and still with 50km to go, he went on the attack.

"The first part was really hard for me, and I didn't know how it would be later," Neilands said. "But I felt better and better. We were there around 15 to 20 guys in the last two hours, and then Sean De Bie attacked, and I saw that the guys were not interested to work in the breakaway - so I saw him attack and said I would follow."

While De Bie's puncture on a gravel sector spelled the end of his time out front, Neilands managed to get a quick wheel change when he flatted and lost only a fraction of his minute's lead.

Viviani, who like Neilands raced the Giro d'Italia, said he was really targeting the race and was impressed that Neilands managed to stay away.

"The two guys in front were really strong," Viviani said. The guy who won today was really impressive, because he punctured with 20km to go and he still arrived with 35 seconds. Behind we were all at the limit and there wasn't a real collaboration. Chapeau to him because he did a real number today."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy4:34:47
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:33
3Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
4Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
6Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:43
7Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:53
8Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:00
9Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:01
10Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:19
11Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
12Julius van Den Berg (Ned) SEG Racing Academy0:01:28
13Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:51
14Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij2:02:05
15Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:05
16Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:13
17Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:15
18Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:23
19Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:02:26
20Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:03:48
21Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
22Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:03:52
23Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
24Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
25Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:58
27Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
28Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:05
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
30Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:15
31Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
32Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
33Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:04:17
34Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
35Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:04:21
36Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:23
37Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:25
38Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
39Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy0:04:27
40Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:04:31
41Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
42Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia0:05:10
43Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:05:19
44Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club0:08:44
45Jasper de Laat (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
46Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
47Ruben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:08:46
48Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA0:09:11
49Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
50Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
51August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
52Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
53Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
55Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFSeppe Rombouts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFJos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFFloris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFLudovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFYannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFRobbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBrian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFBen Turner (GBr) Corendon-Circus
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFStan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFPiet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMaxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFMark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFMarcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
DNFDavid van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
DNFMathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFDiether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFWietse Bosmans (Bel) ERA
DNFJarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFBrecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFRobby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFGiorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy
DNFCees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFPeter Lenderink (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFMarten Kooistra (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFMinne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFJelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFArne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFJelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFAitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFJasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
DNFDanny Maas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFTijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
DNFRobbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
DNFJim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
DNFEli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFKevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFThomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFAngelo De Clercq (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFTijl Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
DNFSander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFMichel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFCasper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFAnder Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFJulen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFEnrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFGotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
DNFDennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFAdrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFLuca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFEugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFSimone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
DNFDaan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFNahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
DNFDaniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy

