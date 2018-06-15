Neilands wins Dwars door het Hageland
First big win for Latvian champion
Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) scored the biggest win of his career, taking out a daring solo victory in the Dwars door het Hageland. The Latvian champion escaped on a section of gravel with Veranda's Willems-Crelan rider Sean De Bie, but when the Belgian punctured, Neilands was forced to go it alone.
Neilands also punctured with 20km to go, but still managed to hold onto a 33-second advantage at the line - plenty of time to put on an extended victory salute - to take the win.
Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) distanced Gianni Vermeersch (Beobank-Corendon) to claim second place.
"What a day, what can I say - it was a great day for the team, and we rode really strong today. I felt really good. It's one of the best days of my career," Neilands said.
The Latvian was part of a large breakaway that went early in the race, and still with 50km to go, he went on the attack.
"The first part was really hard for me, and I didn't know how it would be later," Neilands said. "But I felt better and better. We were there around 15 to 20 guys in the last two hours, and then Sean De Bie attacked, and I saw that the guys were not interested to work in the breakaway - so I saw him attack and said I would follow."
While De Bie's puncture on a gravel sector spelled the end of his time out front, Neilands managed to get a quick wheel change when he flatted and lost only a fraction of his minute's lead.
Viviani, who like Neilands raced the Giro d'Italia, said he was really targeting the race and was impressed that Neilands managed to stay away.
"The two guys in front were really strong," Viviani said. The guy who won today was really impressive, because he punctured with 20km to go and he still arrived with 35 seconds. Behind we were all at the limit and there wasn't a real collaboration. Chapeau to him because he did a real number today."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|4:34:47
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:33
|3
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|4
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|6
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:43
|7
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|8
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:00
|9
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:01
|10
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:19
|11
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|12
|Julius van Den Berg (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:01:28
|13
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:51
|14
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|2:02:05
|15
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:05
|16
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:13
|17
|Emiel Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:15
|18
|Dennis van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:23
|19
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:26
|20
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:03:48
|21
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|22
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:52
|23
|Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|24
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|25
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|26
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:58
|27
|Michael Boros (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|28
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:05
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|30
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:04:15
|31
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto-Isorex
|32
|Jan Willem van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:17
|34
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|35
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:04:21
|36
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:23
|37
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:25
|38
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|39
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:04:27
|40
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:04:31
|41
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|42
|Jacopo Mosca (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|0:05:10
|43
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:05:19
|44
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|0:08:44
|45
|Jasper de Laat (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|46
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|47
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:08:46
|48
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) ERA
|0:09:11
|49
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Alvaro Hodeg (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|51
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
|53
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|54
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|55
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Ben Turner (GBr) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sergio Rodriguez Reche (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|David van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) ERA
|DNF
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Brecht Ruyters (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Giorgios Stavrakakis (Gre) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Cees Bol (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Minne Verboom (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Jelle Cant (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Aitor Gonzalez Prieto (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Danny Maas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Robbie van Bakel (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux-Bingoal
|DNF
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Ander Barrenetxea Uriarte (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Gotzon Udondo Santamaria (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Johannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Simone Bevilacqua (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Nahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
