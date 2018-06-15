Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy) scored the biggest win of his career, taking out a daring solo victory in the Dwars door het Hageland. The Latvian champion escaped on a section of gravel with Veranda's Willems-Crelan rider Sean De Bie, but when the Belgian punctured, Neilands was forced to go it alone.

Neilands also punctured with 20km to go, but still managed to hold onto a 33-second advantage at the line - plenty of time to put on an extended victory salute - to take the win.

Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) distanced Gianni Vermeersch (Beobank-Corendon) to claim second place.

"What a day, what can I say - it was a great day for the team, and we rode really strong today. I felt really good. It's one of the best days of my career," Neilands said.

The Latvian was part of a large breakaway that went early in the race, and still with 50km to go, he went on the attack.

"The first part was really hard for me, and I didn't know how it would be later," Neilands said. "But I felt better and better. We were there around 15 to 20 guys in the last two hours, and then Sean De Bie attacked, and I saw that the guys were not interested to work in the breakaway - so I saw him attack and said I would follow."

While De Bie's puncture on a gravel sector spelled the end of his time out front, Neilands managed to get a quick wheel change when he flatted and lost only a fraction of his minute's lead.

Viviani, who like Neilands raced the Giro d'Italia, said he was really targeting the race and was impressed that Neilands managed to stay away.

"The two guys in front were really strong," Viviani said. The guy who won today was really impressive, because he punctured with 20km to go and he still arrived with 35 seconds. Behind we were all at the limit and there wasn't a real collaboration. Chapeau to him because he did a real number today."

