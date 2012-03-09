Trending

Bos wins Dwars door Drenthe

First win following off-season surgery for Dutchman

The peloton heads over one of the distinctive bridges of the region

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Race winner, Theo Bos (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Dwars Door Drenthe podium 2012: Barry Markus (Vacansoleil - DCM), Theo Bos (Rabobank), Daniele Colli (Team Type 1 - Sanofi)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The break of the day

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Jetse Bol leads the way for Rabobank

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Jetse Bol leads the way for Rabobank

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Local riders Coen Vermeltfoort and Bert Jan Lindeman

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Frederique Robert (Lotto - Belisol)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Coen Vermeltfoot (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Tom Leezer (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:51:49
2Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
4Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
5Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand
6Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
7Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
8Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
9Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
10Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard TREK
12Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
13Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
14Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
15Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
16Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
17Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
18Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
19Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Rusvelo
20Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
22Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
23Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
24Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
26Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
27Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Onfone
28Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
29Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
30Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Leopard TREK
31Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
32Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
33Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone
34Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
35Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
36Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
37Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
38Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Rusvelo
39Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
41Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
42Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
43Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
44Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
45Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
46Christian Moberg Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
47Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
48Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
50Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard TREK
51Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
52Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
54Rick Ottema (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
55Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
56Vegard Laengen Stake (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
58Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
59Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
60Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
62Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs
63Bert-jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
65Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
66Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
67Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
68Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
69Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:00:13
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
71Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:00:28
72Timo Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
73Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:31
74Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony0:01:15
75Bram De Kort (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
76Adrie Lindeman (Ned) NWV Groningen0:01:20
77Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:37
78Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
79Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s0:01:39
80Stefan Ganser (Ger) Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:02:11
81Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:02:20
82Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
83Dion Beukeboom (Ned) WTC De Amstel
84Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec Cycling Team

