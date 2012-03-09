Bos wins Dwars door Drenthe
First win following off-season surgery for Dutchman
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:51:49
|2
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|4
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural
|5
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Glud & Marstrand
|6
|Andre Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|7
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|8
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|9
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|10
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Leopard TREK
|12
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|13
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|14
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
|15
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|16
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Project 1t4i
|17
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cycling Team De Rijke
|18
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|19
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Rusvelo
|20
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|22
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|23
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|24
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|26
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|27
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Christina Watches-Onfone
|28
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
|29
|Rob Goris (Bel) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
|30
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Leopard TREK
|31
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|32
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural
|33
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches-Onfone
|34
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|35
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Project 1t4i
|36
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|37
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|38
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Rusvelo
|39
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|41
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|42
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System
|43
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
|44
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|45
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|46
|Christian Moberg Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
|47
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|48
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand
|50
|Julian Kern (Ger) Leopard TREK
|51
|Michael Reihs (Den) Christina Watches-Onfone
|52
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|54
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke
|55
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Vegard Laengen Stake (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto - Belisol Team
|58
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
|59
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|60
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
|62
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto - Ridley Espoirs
|63
|Bert-jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|65
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Project 1t4i
|66
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|67
|Chris Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Presented By Maxxis
|68
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil - DCM Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:00:13
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|71
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:00:28
|72
|Timo Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|73
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|74
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Euphony
|0:01:15
|75
|Bram De Kort (Ned) WV De Jonge Renner
|76
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) NWV Groningen
|0:01:20
|77
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:01:37
|78
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|79
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent.jobs – Willems Veranda’s
|0:01:39
|80
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:02:11
|81
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:02:20
|82
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|83
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) WTC De Amstel
|84
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
