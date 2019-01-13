Lucinda Brand on her way to winning 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand soloed to victory in the elite women’s race at the Dutch Cyclo-cross Championships in Huijbergen. The Sunweb rider retained her title after she distanced Marianne Vos on the final lap.

Vos claimed the silver medal, while Maud Kaptheijns produced a solid performance to claim bronze. Vos, who was seeking a seventh Dutch cyclo-cross title, hit the front early on in the company of Brand and Denise Betsema, and that trio was later joined by Kaptheijns and Annemarie Worst.

Brand took up the baton shortly afterwards and began to whittle down the leading group, eventually pulling clear to claim the title.

