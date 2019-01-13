Trending

Lucinda Brand claims Dutch cyclo-cross title

Vos and Kaptheijns complete podium

Lucinda Brand on her way to winning 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series

Lucinda Brand on her way to winning 2018 Azencross part of the DVV trophy series
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand soloed to victory in the elite women’s race at the Dutch Cyclo-cross Championships in Huijbergen. The Sunweb rider retained her title after she distanced Marianne Vos on the final lap.

Vos claimed the silver medal, while Maud Kaptheijns produced a solid performance to claim bronze. Vos, who was seeking a seventh Dutch cyclo-cross title, hit the front early on in the company of Brand and Denise Betsema, and that trio was later joined by Kaptheijns and Annemarie Worst.

Brand took up the baton shortly afterwards and began to whittle down the leading group, eventually pulling clear to claim the title.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned)0:43:35
2Marianne Vos (Ned)0:00:10
3Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)0:00:23
4Denise Betsema (Ned)0:01:10
5Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:02:04
6Annemarie Worst (Ned)0:02:53
7Geerte Hoeke (Ned)0:03:19
8Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:05:00
9Monique Van De Ree (Ned)0:05:29
10Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:05:46
11Lotte Koopmans (Ned)0:05:56
12Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:06:12
13Elleke Claessen (Ned)0:07:46
14Irene Gerritsen (Ned)0:08:22
15Lotte Jacobs (Ned)0:08:33
16Annet Eendhuizen (Ned)
17Inez Beijer (Ned)
18Marianne Van Leeuwen (Ned)
19Rebecca Cornelisse (Ned)
20Joyce Timmerman (Ned)
21Rienke Ten Have (Ned)
22Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
23Cynthia Van Der Ham (Ned)
24Bianca Broosus (Ned)
25Marielle Rockland (Ned)
DNSJudith Van Maanen (Ned)
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews