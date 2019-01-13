Lucinda Brand claims Dutch cyclo-cross title
Vos and Kaptheijns complete podium
Lucinda Brand soloed to victory in the elite women’s race at the Dutch Cyclo-cross Championships in Huijbergen. The Sunweb rider retained her title after she distanced Marianne Vos on the final lap.
Vos claimed the silver medal, while Maud Kaptheijns produced a solid performance to claim bronze. Vos, who was seeking a seventh Dutch cyclo-cross title, hit the front early on in the company of Brand and Denise Betsema, and that trio was later joined by Kaptheijns and Annemarie Worst.
Brand took up the baton shortly afterwards and began to whittle down the leading group, eventually pulling clear to claim the title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned)
|0:43:35
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned)
|0:00:10
|3
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|0:00:23
|4
|Denise Betsema (Ned)
|0:01:10
|5
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:02:04
|6
|Annemarie Worst (Ned)
|0:02:53
|7
|Geerte Hoeke (Ned)
|0:03:19
|8
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:05:00
|9
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
|0:05:29
|10
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:05:46
|11
|Lotte Koopmans (Ned)
|0:05:56
|12
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:06:12
|13
|Elleke Claessen (Ned)
|0:07:46
|14
|Irene Gerritsen (Ned)
|0:08:22
|15
|Lotte Jacobs (Ned)
|0:08:33
|16
|Annet Eendhuizen (Ned)
|17
|Inez Beijer (Ned)
|18
|Marianne Van Leeuwen (Ned)
|19
|Rebecca Cornelisse (Ned)
|20
|Joyce Timmerman (Ned)
|21
|Rienke Ten Have (Ned)
|22
|Eva Van Den Born (Ned)
|23
|Cynthia Van Der Ham (Ned)
|24
|Bianca Broosus (Ned)
|25
|Marielle Rockland (Ned)
|DNS
|Judith Van Maanen (Ned)
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned)
