Bos wins Dutch Food Valley Classic
Sagan, Renshaw on the podium
Theo Bos (Rabobank) claimed a repeat victory in the Dutch Food Valley Classic in Veenendaal ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and teammate Mark Renshaw.
It was the fifth win of the season for the Dutch rider, who last won a stage in the Eneco Tour, two stages of the Presidential Tour of Turkey and the Dwars door Drenthe.
As defending champion, Bos admitted he felt some pressure to win. "At the start of a race, you're relaxed but alert, and as you close in on the finale, you get more nervous. But that's the healthy kind of nervousness that you need in order to get a top finish. But I'm on form right now and that paid off in a nice victory. I am very happy with this," Bos said.
"We dominated here last year and Theo just showed in the Eneco Tour that he's on form," said Rabobank director Nico Verhoeven. "So then you're the top rider of the day and everyone watches you closely. Winning's easier said than done. And Sagan's no pushover. But it worked out. Everyone on the team did his job outstandingly and it all went according to plan. And a podium with Theo at the top, flanked by Sagan and Mark? Now, that's a nice podium."
Bos will now head to the Vattenfall Cyclassic in Hamburg. "I've never ridden the race, but I reckon it'll be a more difficult race than you think," Bos said. "But we've got Michael Matthews on the squad. I think it's a better race for someone like him. But it's all going well for me, and you never know. We'll just have to see on Sunday!"
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:35:32
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|5
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
|7
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|10
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe)
|13
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|14
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|15
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Raiko Stölting
|19
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|20
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|21
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|22
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
|23
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|24
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|25
|Mike Teunissen (Ned)
|26
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
|27
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|28
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|29
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|31
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
|33
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|34
|Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|35
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
|37
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|38
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|39
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned)
|40
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|41
|Daan Meijers (Ned)
|42
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|43
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|44
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|45
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|46
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|47
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:09
|48
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|49
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|50
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|51
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|52
|Wesley Kreder (Ned)
|53
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:14
|54
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Yannick Janssen (Ned)
|56
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|57
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
|58
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|59
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|60
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|62
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
|63
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|65
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|67
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|68
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|69
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|70
|James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
|71
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
|72
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|73
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|74
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|75
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|76
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
|77
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:30
|78
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:00:34
|79
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|0:00:45
|80
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:04
|81
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|82
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:18
|83
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:01:36
|85
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|86
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|0:01:59
|87
|Sven De Weerdt (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|88
|Matt Green (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|89
|Peter Schep (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|90
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|91
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|93
|Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|0:02:48
|94
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|0:03:26
|95
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:53
|96
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:17
|97
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:40
|98
|Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:05:24
|99
|Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:05:40
|100
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|101
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:05:55
|102
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:06:06
|104
|Bram De Kort (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|105
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|0:07:17
|106
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|107
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|108
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|109
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
|110
|André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
|111
|Chris Bartlett (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:10:57
|112
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|113
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|114
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|115
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Quentin Tanis (Fra) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
|117
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
