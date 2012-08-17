Trending

Bos wins Dutch Food Valley Classic

Sagan, Renshaw on the podium

Image 1 of 3

Rabobank's sprinter Theo Bos wins the Dutch Food Valley Classic

Rabobank's sprinter Theo Bos wins the Dutch Food Valley Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Bos and Renshaw finished 1st and 3rd

Bos and Renshaw finished 1st and 3rd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Theo Bos Rabobank) after his win in the Dutch Food Valley Classic

Theo Bos Rabobank) after his win in the Dutch Food Valley Classic
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos (Rabobank) claimed a repeat victory in the Dutch Food Valley Classic in Veenendaal ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and teammate Mark Renshaw.

It was the fifth win of the season for the Dutch rider, who last won a stage in the Eneco Tour, two stages of the Presidential Tour of Turkey and the Dwars door Drenthe.

As defending champion, Bos admitted he felt some pressure to win. "At the start of a race, you're relaxed but alert, and as you close in on the finale, you get more nervous. But that's the healthy kind of nervousness that you need in order to get a top finish. But I'm on form right now and that paid off in a nice victory. I am very happy with this," Bos said.

"We dominated here last year and Theo just showed in the Eneco Tour that he's on form," said Rabobank director Nico Verhoeven. "So then you're the top rider of the day and everyone watches you closely. Winning's easier said than done. And Sagan's no pushover. But it worked out. Everyone on the team did his job outstandingly and it all went according to plan. And a podium with Theo at the top, flanked by Sagan and Mark? Now, that's a nice podium."

Bos will now head to the Vattenfall Cyclassic in Hamburg. "I've never ridden the race, but I reckon it'll be a more difficult race than you think," Bos said. "But we've got Michael Matthews on the squad. I think it's a better race for someone like him. But it's all going well for me, and you never know. We'll just have to see on Sunday!"

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4:35:32
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
7Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
10Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
12Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe)
13Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
14Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
15Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Jesper Asselman (Ned) Raiko Stölting
19Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
20Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
21Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
22Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
23Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
24Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
25Mike Teunissen (Ned)
26René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP - Ghost
27Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
28Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
29Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
31Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
33Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
34Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Team
35Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Jake Tanner (GBr) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
37Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
38Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
39Jasper Ockeloen (Ned)
40Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
41Daan Meijers (Ned)
42Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
43Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
44Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
45Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
46Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
47Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:09
48Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
49Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
50Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
51Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
52Wesley Kreder (Ned)
53Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:14
54Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Yannick Janssen (Ned)
56Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:00:17
57Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac Cycling
58Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
59Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
60Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
61Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
62Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned)
63Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:19
65Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
67Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
68Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
69Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
70James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
71Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
72Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
73Peter Koning (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
74Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
75Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
76Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Argos-Shimano
77Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:30
78Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp0:00:34
79Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam0:00:45
80Albert Timmer (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:01:04
81Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:11
82Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam0:01:18
83Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team NetApp0:01:36
85Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:54
86Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam0:01:59
87Sven De Weerdt (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Team
88Matt Green (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team
89Peter Schep (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:02:01
90Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
91Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
92Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
93Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam0:02:48
94Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus0:03:26
95Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:53
96Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:17
97Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:40
98Alexey Markov (Rus) RusVelo0:05:24
99Jesper Schipper (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:05:40
100Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
101Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:05:55
102Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:06:06
104Bram De Kort (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
105Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos-Shimano0:07:17
106Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
107Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
108Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
109Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP - Ghost
110André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
111Chris Bartlett (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:10:57
112Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Team
113Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
114Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
115Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
116Quentin Tanis (Fra) Geofco - Ville d'Alger
117Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam

 

