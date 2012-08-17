Image 1 of 3 Rabobank's sprinter Theo Bos wins the Dutch Food Valley Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Bos and Renshaw finished 1st and 3rd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Theo Bos Rabobank) after his win in the Dutch Food Valley Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Theo Bos (Rabobank) claimed a repeat victory in the Dutch Food Valley Classic in Veenendaal ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and teammate Mark Renshaw.

It was the fifth win of the season for the Dutch rider, who last won a stage in the Eneco Tour, two stages of the Presidential Tour of Turkey and the Dwars door Drenthe.

As defending champion, Bos admitted he felt some pressure to win. "At the start of a race, you're relaxed but alert, and as you close in on the finale, you get more nervous. But that's the healthy kind of nervousness that you need in order to get a top finish. But I'm on form right now and that paid off in a nice victory. I am very happy with this," Bos said.

"We dominated here last year and Theo just showed in the Eneco Tour that he's on form," said Rabobank director Nico Verhoeven. "So then you're the top rider of the day and everyone watches you closely. Winning's easier said than done. And Sagan's no pushover. But it worked out. Everyone on the team did his job outstandingly and it all went according to plan. And a podium with Theo at the top, flanked by Sagan and Mark? Now, that's a nice podium."

Bos will now head to the Vattenfall Cyclassic in Hamburg. "I've never ridden the race, but I reckon it'll be a more difficult race than you think," Bos said. "But we've got Michael Matthews on the squad. I think it's a better race for someone like him. But it's all going well for me, and you never know. We'll just have to see on Sunday!"

Full Results