Dutch Valley Food Classic past winners
1985-2011
|2011
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank
|2010
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|2009
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|2008
|Robert Förster (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2007
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Wiesenhof
|2006
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep-Innergetic
|2005
|Paul Van Schalen (Ned) AXA
|2004
|Simone Cadamuro (Ita) De Nardi
|2003
|Leon Van Bon (Ned) Lotto-Domo
|2002
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Rabobank
|2001
|Steven De Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
|2000
|Steven de Jongh (Ned) Rabobank
|1999
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned) TVM-Farm Frites
|1998
|Frank Hoj (Den) Palmans-Ideal
|1997
|Jeroen Blijlevens (Ned) TVM
|1996
|Andrej Tchmil (Mda) Lotto
|1995
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Team Telekom
|1994
|Vjatcheslav Elimov (Rus) WordPerfect
|1993
|Rob Mulders (Ned) WordPerfect
|1992
|Jacques Hangraaf (Ned) Panasonic
|1991
|(2) Wiebren Veenstra (Ned) Buckler
|1990
|Wiebren Veesntra (Ned) Buckler
|1989
|Jean-Paul Van Poppel (Ned) Panasonic
|1988
|Ronny Vlassaks (Bel) Superconfex
|1987
|Johan Capiot (Bel) Roland
|1986
|No race
|1985
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Kwantumhallen
