Lucinda Brand fights the pain to win Dutch elite women's cyclocross title
Puck Pieterse takes silver, Annemarie Worst the bronze
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) overcame the pain of a recent broken nose to dominant the Dutch national championships.
Brand won the national tile for a third time in her distinguished career, soon distancing Puck Pieterse. Annemarie Worst caught and passed Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado to take the bronze model.
More to come.
