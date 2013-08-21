Leukemans wins Druivenkoers Overijse
Van Goolen, Vanbilsen round out all-Belgian podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:46:54
|2
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|3
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:03
|4
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:20
|5
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|11
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|12
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|13
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|14
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|15
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|16
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|20
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|21
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|22
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
|23
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|24
|Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|25
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|26
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|27
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|28
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Verandas Willems
|29
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
|30
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini - Flanders
|32
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|33
|Louis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|34
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|35
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
|36
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|37
|Takenouchi Yu (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham
|38
|Fraser Gough (NZl) Doltcini - Flanders
|39
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
|40
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|41
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|42
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|43
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
|44
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|45
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|46
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|47
|Kerf Erwin De (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|48
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|49
|Quentin Borcy (Bel) Verandas Willems
|50
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|51
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|52
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|53
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|54
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|56
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|57
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|59
|Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|60
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|61
|Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
|62
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|63
|Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
|64
|Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
|65
|Witte Jonathan De (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|66
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|67
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|68
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|69
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Greef Robbert De (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|71
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|72
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|0:00:41
|74
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:43
|75
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|0:00:46
|76
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|0:03:54
|77
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|0:04:55
|78
|Vries Berden De (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:06:24
|DNF
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Lewis Rigaux (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Raymond Werst (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Justin Wolf (Ger) Team Quantec - Indeland
|DNF
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Evert Vandromme (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Op´T Eynde (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeroen Lepla (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Waeter Sean Van De (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Kenn Simon (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
|DNF
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Buyst Jasper De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini - Flanders
|DNF
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Dean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Dominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Alex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Brennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Ruben Caseny Catala (Spa) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mauricio Frazer (Arg) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Johnatan Fe Sarmiento Pachecco (Col) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robbe Vangheluwe (Bel) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chris Jory (Aus) Doltcini - Flanders
|DNF
|Martin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Salvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|DNF
|Brandon Zavala Borges (PuR) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Martin Lind (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|DNF
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Michael Berling (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|DNF
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|DNF
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Tom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Christopher Stevenson (Swe) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
|DNF
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Luc Loozen (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Frank Niewold (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Kai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Ronan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Laurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Aus) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Quentin Tanis (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Aron Kremer (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Victor Fobert (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
|DNF
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
