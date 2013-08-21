Trending

Leukemans wins Druivenkoers Overijse

Van Goolen, Vanbilsen round out all-Belgian podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:46:54
2Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
3Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:03
4Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:20
5Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
11Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs-Wanty
12Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
13Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
14Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
15Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
16Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
17Kevin Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
20Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
21Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
22Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Team Differdange - Losch
23Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
24Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
25Ian Vansumere (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
26Nikola Aistrup (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
27Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
28Kévin Thome (Bel) Verandas Willems
29Wouter Wippert (Ned) Team 3M
30Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Bram Nolten (Ned) Doltcini - Flanders
32Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
33Louis Convens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
34Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
35Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini - Flanders
36Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
37Takenouchi Yu (Jpn) Colba-Superano Ham
38Fraser Gough (NZl) Doltcini - Flanders
39Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
40Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
41Martin Mortensen (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
42Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
43Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Crelan-Euphony
44Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
45Kieran Hambrook (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
46Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
47Kerf Erwin De (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
48Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
49Quentin Borcy (Bel) Verandas Willems
50Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
51Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
52Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
53Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
54Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
56César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
57Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Lotto Belisol
58Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
59Ibon Zugasti Arrese (Spa) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
60Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
61Sergio Ferrari (Bel) Verandas Willems
62Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
63Jean-Albert Carnevali (Bel) Verandas Willems
64Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
65Witte Jonathan De (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
66Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
67Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
68Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
69Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Greef Robbert De (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
71Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
72Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:00:41
74Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:43
75Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Crelan-Euphony0:00:46
76Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks0:03:54
77Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles0:04:55
78Vries Berden De (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:06:24
DNFDavy Commeyne (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFTimothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
DNFWillem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFFrederik Verkinderen (Bel) Team 3M
DNFLewis Rigaux (Bel) Team 3M
DNFSibrecht Pieters (Bel) Team 3M
DNFGarrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFGertjan De Vos (Bel) Team 3M
DNFDieter Uyttersprot (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFJérôme Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFRaymond Werst (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFJustin Wolf (Ger) Team Quantec - Indeland
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoaquim Durant (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFQuentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFDimitri Fauville (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFEvert Vandromme (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFTim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
DNFThomas Op´T Eynde (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
DNFJeroen Lepla (Bel) Ventilair - Steria Cycling Team
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol
DNFWaeter Sean Van De (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFWouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFKenn Simon (Bel) To Win - Josan Cycling Team
DNFMaxime Anciaux (Bel) Wallonie-Bruxelles
DNFFrancesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Ventilair-Steria Cycling Team
DNFGaëtan Pons (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFBuyst Jasper De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Doltcini - Flanders
DNFIan Bibby (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFDean Downing (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFDominic Jelfs (Irl) Madison Genesis
DNFAlex Peters (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJack Pullar (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFBrennan Townshend (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFRuben Caseny Catala (Spa) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFMauricio Frazer (Arg) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFEfren Ortega (PuR) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFJohnatan Fe Sarmiento Pachecco (Col) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFRobbe Vangheluwe (Bel) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFChris Jory (Aus) Doltcini - Flanders
DNFMartin Herbæk Grøn (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFGediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFChristian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFSjef De Wilde (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFSalvador Guardiola Tora (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
DNFBrandon Zavala Borges (PuR) Start - Trigon Cycling Team
DNFMartin Lind (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
DNFJonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMichael Berling (Den) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
DNFLars Andersson (Swe) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
DNFAndrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFTom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFJulien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFHenryk Cardoen (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFChristopher Stevenson (Swe) Concordia Forsikring - Riwal
DNFSven Jodts (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFFrédéric Amorison (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFAlexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFRussell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFBlaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFLuc Loozen (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFAndré Benoit (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFJarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFSean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFJim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFFrank Niewold (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJohim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFKai Reus (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFRonan Mclaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFMats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFLaurent Vanden Bak (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFJames Mowatt (Aus) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFQuentin Tanis (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFAron Kremer (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFVictor Fobert (Fra) Colba-Superano Ham
DNFAndy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs-Wanty
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks

