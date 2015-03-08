Trending

Van Poppel wins final stage of Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen

Lampaert wins overall

Danny Van Poppel (Trek)

Danny Van Poppel (Trek)
Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)
Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep)
Danny Van Poppel (Trek) wins the final stage

Danny Van Poppel (Trek) wins the final stage

Trek's Danny van Poppel scored his first victory of the season, winning the final stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen ahead of Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) and Michael Van Staeyen (Cofidis).

New Etixx-Quickstep recruit Yves Lampaert finished safely in the front peloton on the lumpy stage to secure the overall victory, the sprint classification and best young rider classification.

"We were in control the entire day, it was impressive," Lampaert said. "I'm really happy for the win. When you consider what we did over a three-day period, it was excellent. The team worked really well and I am proud to be able to finish their job.

"For me it's the first time I won a stage race. Last night I slept really well. I was confident in the team. But you never know what can happen in cycling and we we have respect for every rider and team. So today we were attentive and motivated. We did our best to win the race and I think this is a team victory more than just my victory. The team did so well and I want to thank them for supporting me. We are thrilled as a group, and can look to the next races with optimism and satisfaction with what we did here."

The overall was never secure for Lampaert, who came into the stage with an eight second lead over Katusha's Anton Vorobyev and faced a number of tough climbs mid-stage that included the steep ascent of the Kemmelberg.

The race stayed together until the first intermediate sprint, which was won by Tim Kerhof (Roompot). Then, seven riders formed a breakaway, with Europcar's Jimmy Engoulvent the biggest threat at 34 seconds on GC. He was joined by Louis Verhelst (Cofidis), Riccardo Stacchiotti (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Tim Kerkhof (Team Roompot), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Edwig Cammaerts (Veranclassic - Ekoi) and Stef Van Zummeren (Verandas Willems).

The seven riders gained four minutes on the bunch until they hit the series of bergs at kilometer 70. After climbing the Goberg, Rodeberg, Monteberg and Kemmelberg in 15 kilometers, their lead was halved, and attacks came from the peloton behind.

Once the main bunch settled down, the seven leaders extended their advantage to three minutes, but never got much more as the fight for the general classification was in the minds of Etixx, Katusha and Trek.

When the race reached the 11.5km finishing circuit, a flurry of attacks came, and combined with the aggressive field and the circuit, which included the Keiberg and Ruidenberg and the cobbled Fonteinstraat, the advantage of the breakaway fell quickly.

With 34km to go, the seven had been joined by an attack of 10 from the field, with more small groups bridging across over the course of the next 10km to make a 24-man group with two laps to go.

A furious chase from Trek brought Van Poppel back into contention for the stage win, and Jesse Sergent back to keep third overall, making a front peloton of 52 riders with the rest of the fractured peloton chasing at more than a minute behind.

“It was not easy to bring the break back, and on the local laps we could see [the breakway] the whole time and I said to some of the guys to wait, and not work too much, and just let Stijn [Devolder] pull,” Danny van Poppel said. “On the last lap the GC teams helped and we got them back. On the finale the guys did a great lead out, especially Boy [van Poppel] at the very end. This is a dream for two brothers! I am very happy!”

Lampaert was kept safely up front by his Etixx team, as were all of the riders in the top 10 on GC. Van Poppel moved up into the top 10 thanks to the time bonus on the line, slotting into sixth overall and knocking Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) out of the top 10.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:21:52
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
14Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
15Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
16Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
19Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
20Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
22Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
23Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
25Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
27Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
29Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
30Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
31Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
32Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
33Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
36James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
38Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
40Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
43Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
44Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
45Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
47Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:15
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
52Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:08
53Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
55Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi
56Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
58Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
59Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:18
61Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:46
62Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
64Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
65Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
66Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
67Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
68Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:55
69Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:38
70Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
71Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:43
72Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
73Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team
74Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:48
75Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
77Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:59
78Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
79Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:08
80Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:22
81Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:24
82Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18
83Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
84Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
85Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
86Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
87Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
88Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
89Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
90Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
91Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
92Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
94Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
96Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
97Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
99Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
100Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
101Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
102Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
103Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
104Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
105Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
106Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
107Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
109Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
110Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
111Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
113Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
114Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
115Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
116Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
117Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:00
118Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:07:35
119David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
120Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
121Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
122Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
123Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
124Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:35
125José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
126André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
127Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
128Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
129Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
130Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
131Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:25
132Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:54
DNFGert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLoïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCampbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFLorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFTom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFOmar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFFernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFCarlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFGustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFRasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFSerge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFShiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAntonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFIvar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFMarco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFDanilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFKRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFAlexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFPaulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFTimothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFJeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFKevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
DNFJustin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
DNFElias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
DNSDanilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNSTyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot3pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
3Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot3pts
2Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
3Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3pts
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing15pts
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team7
5Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
6Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
8Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
10Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing4:21:52
2Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
3Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
9Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
10Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
11Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
15Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
17Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
20Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
22Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
23Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
25Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:15
27Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:08
28Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:46
31Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
33Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
34Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:55
35Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:43
36Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
37Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:48
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:08
40Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:22
41Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:24
42Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
43Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
44Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
46Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
47Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
48VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
49Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
53Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:07:35
54Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
55Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:08:35
56André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
57Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
58Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
59Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:54

Regional riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step4:21:52
2Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
4James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:15
8Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:17
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:08
10Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole0:01:46
13Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
14Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:48
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
16Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:03:24
17Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
18Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
19Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
20Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:00

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits13:05:36
2Trek Factory Racing
3Lotto Soudal
4AG2R La Mondiale
5BMC Racing Team
6Etixx - Quick-Step
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Team Roompot0:01:08
9Team Katusha
10TVS
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:18
12Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:46
13Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:02:43
14Team Europcar0:02:59
15Roubaix Lille Metropole0:03:32
16An Post - Chainreaction0:03:39
17Bora-Argon 180:04:24
18MTN - Qhubeka0:06:48
19Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
20FDJ.fr
21Veranclassic - Ekoi0:07:56
22Nippo - Vini Fantini
23Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:10:12
24Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:59

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8:24:37
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:08
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:00:12
4Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:17
8Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
10Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
11Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
12Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:22
13Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
14Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:25
15Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
16Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
17Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
19Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
20Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
21Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
22Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:31
23Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
24Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
25Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
26Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
27Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:35
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
30Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:36
31Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:38
32Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
33Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:43
35Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
37Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:45
38Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:46
39Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:47
40Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:49
41Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:52
42Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:54
43Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
44Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:58
45Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
46Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:04
47James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:12
48Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
49Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:28
50Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:44
51Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:47
52Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:50
53Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:06
54Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:09
55Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:16
56Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
57Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:17
58Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:24
59Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi0:02:25
60Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:02:29
61Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:35
62Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole0:02:38
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:02:40
65Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:49
66Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:56
67Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:07
68Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:11
69Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:12
70Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team0:03:19
71Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:21
72Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:26
73Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:27
74Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:33
75Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:38
76Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:44
77Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:48
78Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:49
79Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:50
80Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:51
81Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:52
82John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:03:55
83Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:57
84Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
85Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:04
86Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
87Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:04:08
88Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
89Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
90Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
91Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:10
92Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:04:11
93Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:04:12
94Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:13
95Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:16
96Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:04:17
97Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:04:18
98Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:19
99Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:20
100Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:23
102Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar0:04:25
103Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:31
104Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
105Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:33
106Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:37
107VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
108Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:52
109Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:12
110Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:05:23
111Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:43
112Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:06:15
113Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:18
114David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:09
115Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:20
116Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:08:21
117Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:08:40
118Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:08:42
119José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:12
120Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar0:09:27
121Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:37
122Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:38
123Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
124Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:41
125André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:49
126Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon180:09:50
127Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:09:51
128Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:27
129Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:23
130Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
131Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:11:46
132Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:27

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step24pts
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20
3Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha15
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal15
5Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team13
7Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing12
8Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
9Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 1811
10Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace10
11Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits10
12Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
13Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert7
14Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
15Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot6
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team5
17Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi5
18Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
19Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
20Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
21Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
22Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
23Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
24Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
25Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
26Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
27Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole1
28Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step1
29Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot1
30Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot6pts
2Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi5
3Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
4Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
5Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
6Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
7Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team2
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step2
9Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
10Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar2
11Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 181
12Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
13Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step8:24:37
2Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:08
3Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:14
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:16
5Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:20
6Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:21
7Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
8Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:26
9Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:27
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:28
12Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:32
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:35
15Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
16Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:36
17Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:38
18Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
19Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
20Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:46
21Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot0:00:47
22Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:52
23Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:54
24Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction0:00:58
25Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:47
26Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:16
27Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:02:29
29Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:35
30Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole0:02:38
31Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:02:49
32Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot0:02:56
33Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:11
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:12
35Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot0:03:26
36Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:27
37Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:33
38Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:44
39Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:48
40Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:50
41Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:51
42Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:57
43Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:04:04
44Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:08
45Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:10
46Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:04:17
47Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:19
48Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:31
49VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco0:04:37
50Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:12
51Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:06:18
52Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction0:08:20
53Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi0:08:21
54Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:09:38
55André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot0:09:49
56Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:09:51
57Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:27
58Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction0:11:23
59Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:27

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step25:14:48
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Trek Factory Racing0:00:08
5Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:15
6Lotto Soudal0:00:20
7Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:34
8Team Katusha0:01:20
9TVS0:01:30
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:02:22
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:25
12Team Roompot0:02:41
13Verandas Willems Cycling Team0:03:28
14Team Europcar0:03:37
15Roubaix Lille Metropole0:04:32
16Bora-Argon 180:04:42
17An Post - Chainreaction0:05:04
18FDJ.fr0:07:45
19Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:08:00
20MTN - Qhubeka0:08:22
21Veranclassic - Ekoi0:09:09
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:09:36
23Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:11:24
24Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:48

 

