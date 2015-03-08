Van Poppel wins final stage of Driedaagse van West Vlaanderen
Lampaert wins overall
Trek's Danny van Poppel scored his first victory of the season, winning the final stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen ahead of Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) and Michael Van Staeyen (Cofidis).
New Etixx-Quickstep recruit Yves Lampaert finished safely in the front peloton on the lumpy stage to secure the overall victory, the sprint classification and best young rider classification.
"We were in control the entire day, it was impressive," Lampaert said. "I'm really happy for the win. When you consider what we did over a three-day period, it was excellent. The team worked really well and I am proud to be able to finish their job.
"For me it's the first time I won a stage race. Last night I slept really well. I was confident in the team. But you never know what can happen in cycling and we we have respect for every rider and team. So today we were attentive and motivated. We did our best to win the race and I think this is a team victory more than just my victory. The team did so well and I want to thank them for supporting me. We are thrilled as a group, and can look to the next races with optimism and satisfaction with what we did here."
The overall was never secure for Lampaert, who came into the stage with an eight second lead over Katusha's Anton Vorobyev and faced a number of tough climbs mid-stage that included the steep ascent of the Kemmelberg.
The race stayed together until the first intermediate sprint, which was won by Tim Kerhof (Roompot). Then, seven riders formed a breakaway, with Europcar's Jimmy Engoulvent the biggest threat at 34 seconds on GC. He was joined by Louis Verhelst (Cofidis), Riccardo Stacchiotti (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Tim Kerkhof (Team Roompot), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Edwig Cammaerts (Veranclassic - Ekoi) and Stef Van Zummeren (Verandas Willems).
The seven riders gained four minutes on the bunch until they hit the series of bergs at kilometer 70. After climbing the Goberg, Rodeberg, Monteberg and Kemmelberg in 15 kilometers, their lead was halved, and attacks came from the peloton behind.
Once the main bunch settled down, the seven leaders extended their advantage to three minutes, but never got much more as the fight for the general classification was in the minds of Etixx, Katusha and Trek.
When the race reached the 11.5km finishing circuit, a flurry of attacks came, and combined with the aggressive field and the circuit, which included the Keiberg and Ruidenberg and the cobbled Fonteinstraat, the advantage of the breakaway fell quickly.
With 34km to go, the seven had been joined by an attack of 10 from the field, with more small groups bridging across over the course of the next 10km to make a 24-man group with two laps to go.
A furious chase from Trek brought Van Poppel back into contention for the stage win, and Jesse Sergent back to keep third overall, making a front peloton of 52 riders with the rest of the fractured peloton chasing at more than a minute behind.
“It was not easy to bring the break back, and on the local laps we could see [the breakway] the whole time and I said to some of the guys to wait, and not work too much, and just let Stijn [Devolder] pull,” Danny van Poppel said. “On the last lap the GC teams helped and we got them back. On the finale the guys did a great lead out, especially Boy [van Poppel] at the very end. This is a dream for two brothers! I am very happy!”
Lampaert was kept safely up front by his Etixx team, as were all of the riders in the top 10 on GC. Van Poppel moved up into the top 10 thanks to the time bonus on the line, slotting into sixth overall and knocking Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) out of the top 10.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:21:52
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|16
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|19
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|21
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|23
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|27
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|29
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|30
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|31
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|33
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|36
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|38
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|40
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|45
|Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|47
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:15
|51
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|52
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|53
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi
|56
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|57
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|58
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|59
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|61
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:46
|62
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|64
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|65
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|66
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|67
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|68
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:55
|69
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:38
|70
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:43
|72
|Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|73
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team
|74
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:48
|75
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|77
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:59
|78
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|79
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:08
|80
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:22
|81
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:24
|82
|Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18
|83
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|84
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|85
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|88
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|89
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|90
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|91
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|92
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|94
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|97
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|99
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|100
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|101
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|102
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|103
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|104
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|106
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|107
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
|109
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|110
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|111
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|113
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|116
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|117
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:00
|118
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:07:35
|119
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|120
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|121
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|122
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|123
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|124
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:35
|125
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|126
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|127
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|128
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|129
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|130
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|131
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:25
|132
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:54
|DNF
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|KRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|DNF
|Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|DNS
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|3
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|3
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|3
|pts
|2
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|pts
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|3
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|5
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|6
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|8
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|10
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|4:21:52
|2
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|9
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|11
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|18
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|22
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|25
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:15
|27
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:08
|28
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:46
|31
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|33
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|34
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:55
|35
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:43
|36
|Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|37
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:48
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:08
|40
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:22
|41
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:24
|42
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|43
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|44
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|46
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|48
|VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
|49
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|53
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:07:35
|54
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|55
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:35
|56
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|57
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|58
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|59
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:21:52
|2
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|6
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:15
|8
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:17
|9
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:08
|10
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|0:01:46
|13
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|14
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:48
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:03:24
|17
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|18
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|19
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|20
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:05:36
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|Team Roompot
|0:01:08
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|TVS
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|12
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:46
|13
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:02:59
|15
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:03:32
|16
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:03:39
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:24
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:48
|19
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|20
|FDJ.fr
|21
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:07:56
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:10:12
|24
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8:24:37
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:12
|4
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:16
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|8
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|10
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:22
|13
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|14
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:25
|15
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|16
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:27
|17
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|20
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|21
|Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|22
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:31
|23
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|24
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|25
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|26
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|27
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:35
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:36
|31
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|32
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:40
|33
|Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:43
|35
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|37
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:45
|38
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|39
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:47
|40
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:49
|41
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|42
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:54
|43
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|44
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:58
|45
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|46
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:04
|47
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:12
|48
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|49
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:28
|50
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:44
|51
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:47
|52
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:50
|53
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:06
|54
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:09
|55
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:16
|56
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:17
|58
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:24
|59
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:02:25
|60
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:29
|61
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:35
|62
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|0:02:38
|63
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:02:40
|65
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:49
|66
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:56
|67
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:07
|68
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:11
|69
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:12
|70
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team
|0:03:19
|71
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:21
|72
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:26
|73
|Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|74
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:33
|75
|Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:38
|76
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:44
|77
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:48
|78
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:49
|79
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:50
|80
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:51
|81
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:52
|82
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:03:55
|83
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:57
|84
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|85
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|86
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|87
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:04:08
|88
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|89
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|91
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:10
|92
|Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:04:11
|93
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|94
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:13
|95
|Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:16
|96
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:04:17
|97
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|98
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:19
|99
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:20
|100
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:23
|102
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:04:25
|103
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:31
|104
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|105
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:33
|106
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:37
|107
|VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
|108
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:52
|109
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:12
|110
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:05:23
|111
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:43
|112
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:06:15
|113
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:18
|114
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:09
|115
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:20
|116
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:08:21
|117
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:08:40
|118
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:08:42
|119
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:12
|120
|Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar
|0:09:27
|121
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:37
|122
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:38
|123
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|124
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:41
|125
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:49
|126
|Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18
|0:09:50
|127
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:09:51
|128
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:27
|129
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:23
|130
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|131
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:11:46
|132
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|pts
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|3
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|5
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|13
|7
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|8
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|9
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|10
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|10
|11
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|12
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|13
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|14
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|15
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|5
|18
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|19
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|20
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|21
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|22
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|23
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|24
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|25
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|26
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|27
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|28
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|29
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|30
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|pts
|2
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|5
|3
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|4
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|5
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|6
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|7
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|2
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|9
|Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|10
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|11
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|12
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|13
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8:24:37
|2
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|3
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:14
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:16
|5
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:20
|6
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|7
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:23
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:26
|9
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:27
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:28
|12
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:35
|15
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:36
|17
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|18
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|19
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|20
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:46
|21
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:00:47
|22
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|23
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:54
|24
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:00:58
|25
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:47
|26
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:16
|27
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|28
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:29
|29
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:35
|30
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole
|0:02:38
|31
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:02:49
|32
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:02:56
|33
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:11
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:12
|35
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:03:26
|36
|Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|37
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:33
|38
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:44
|39
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:48
|40
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:50
|41
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:51
|42
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:57
|43
|Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|44
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:08
|45
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:10
|46
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:04:17
|47
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:19
|48
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:31
|49
|VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco
|0:04:37
|50
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:12
|51
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:06:18
|52
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:08:20
|53
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi
|0:08:21
|54
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:09:38
|55
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:09:49
|56
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:09:51
|57
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:27
|58
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|0:11:23
|59
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|25:14:48
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:08
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:15
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|7
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|9
|TVS
|0:01:30
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:25
|12
|Team Roompot
|0:02:41
|13
|Verandas Willems Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|14
|Team Europcar
|0:03:37
|15
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:04:32
|16
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:42
|17
|An Post - Chainreaction
|0:05:04
|18
|FDJ.fr
|0:07:45
|19
|Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:08:00
|20
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:08:22
|21
|Veranclassic - Ekoi
|0:09:09
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:09:36
|23
|Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:11:24
|24
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:48
