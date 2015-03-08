Image 1 of 4 Danny Van Poppel (Trek) Image 2 of 4 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 3 of 4 Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 4 of 4 Danny Van Poppel (Trek) wins the final stage

Trek's Danny van Poppel scored his first victory of the season, winning the final stage of the Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen ahead of Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) and Michael Van Staeyen (Cofidis).

New Etixx-Quickstep recruit Yves Lampaert finished safely in the front peloton on the lumpy stage to secure the overall victory, the sprint classification and best young rider classification.

"We were in control the entire day, it was impressive," Lampaert said. "I'm really happy for the win. When you consider what we did over a three-day period, it was excellent. The team worked really well and I am proud to be able to finish their job.

"For me it's the first time I won a stage race. Last night I slept really well. I was confident in the team. But you never know what can happen in cycling and we we have respect for every rider and team. So today we were attentive and motivated. We did our best to win the race and I think this is a team victory more than just my victory. The team did so well and I want to thank them for supporting me. We are thrilled as a group, and can look to the next races with optimism and satisfaction with what we did here."

The overall was never secure for Lampaert, who came into the stage with an eight second lead over Katusha's Anton Vorobyev and faced a number of tough climbs mid-stage that included the steep ascent of the Kemmelberg.

The race stayed together until the first intermediate sprint, which was won by Tim Kerhof (Roompot). Then, seven riders formed a breakaway, with Europcar's Jimmy Engoulvent the biggest threat at 34 seconds on GC. He was joined by Louis Verhelst (Cofidis), Riccardo Stacchiotti (Nippo - Vini Fantini), Tim Kerkhof (Team Roompot), Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise), Edwig Cammaerts (Veranclassic - Ekoi) and Stef Van Zummeren (Verandas Willems).

The seven riders gained four minutes on the bunch until they hit the series of bergs at kilometer 70. After climbing the Goberg, Rodeberg, Monteberg and Kemmelberg in 15 kilometers, their lead was halved, and attacks came from the peloton behind.

Once the main bunch settled down, the seven leaders extended their advantage to three minutes, but never got much more as the fight for the general classification was in the minds of Etixx, Katusha and Trek.

When the race reached the 11.5km finishing circuit, a flurry of attacks came, and combined with the aggressive field and the circuit, which included the Keiberg and Ruidenberg and the cobbled Fonteinstraat, the advantage of the breakaway fell quickly.

With 34km to go, the seven had been joined by an attack of 10 from the field, with more small groups bridging across over the course of the next 10km to make a 24-man group with two laps to go.

A furious chase from Trek brought Van Poppel back into contention for the stage win, and Jesse Sergent back to keep third overall, making a front peloton of 52 riders with the rest of the fractured peloton chasing at more than a minute behind.

“It was not easy to bring the break back, and on the local laps we could see [the breakway] the whole time and I said to some of the guys to wait, and not work too much, and just let Stijn [Devolder] pull,” Danny van Poppel said. “On the last lap the GC teams helped and we got them back. On the finale the guys did a great lead out, especially Boy [van Poppel] at the very end. This is a dream for two brothers! I am very happy!”

Lampaert was kept safely up front by his Etixx team, as were all of the riders in the top 10 on GC. Van Poppel moved up into the top 10 thanks to the time bonus on the line, slotting into sixth overall and knocking Canadian Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale) out of the top 10.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:21:52 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 8 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 14 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 16 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 20 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 21 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 22 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 23 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 27 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 28 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 29 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 30 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 31 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 32 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 33 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 36 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 38 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 40 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 41 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace 45 Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 47 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:15 51 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17 52 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:08 53 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi 56 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 57 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 58 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 59 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:18 61 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:46 62 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 64 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 65 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 66 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole 67 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 68 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:55 69 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:38 70 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:43 72 Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 73 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team 74 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:48 75 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 77 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:59 78 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 79 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:08 80 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:22 81 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:24 82 Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18 83 Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 84 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 85 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 87 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 88 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 89 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 90 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 91 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 92 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi 94 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi 97 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 98 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 99 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 100 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 101 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 102 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 103 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 104 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 105 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 106 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 107 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco 109 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 110 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 111 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 113 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 114 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 115 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 116 Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 117 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:00 118 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:07:35 119 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 120 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi 121 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 122 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 123 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 124 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:35 125 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 126 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 127 Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 128 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 129 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 130 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 131 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:25 132 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:54 DNF Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team DNF Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team DNF Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step DNF Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr DNF Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNF Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha DNF Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo DNF Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 DNF Omar Fraile (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN-Qhubeka DNF Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini DNF Julien Morice (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot DNF Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction DNF KRUOPIS Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Alexander Maes (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post-Chainreaction DNF Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace DNF Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi DNF Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team DNS Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNS Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 3 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 3 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 3 pts 2 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 3 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 pts 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 15 pts 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 3 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 7 5 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 6 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 8 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 10 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 4:21:52 2 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 9 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 11 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 15 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 18 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 19 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 23 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 25 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:15 27 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:08 28 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:01:46 31 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 32 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 33 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole 34 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:55 35 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:43 36 Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 37 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:48 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:08 40 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:22 41 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:03:24 42 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 43 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 44 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 46 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 48 VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco 49 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 51 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 53 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi 0:07:35 54 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 55 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:35 56 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 57 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 58 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 59 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:54

Regional riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:21:52 2 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 5 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:15 8 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:17 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:08 10 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole 0:01:46 13 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 14 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:48 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:03:24 17 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi 18 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 19 Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 20 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:00

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13:05:36 2 Trek Factory Racing 3 Lotto Soudal 4 AG2R La Mondiale 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 Team Roompot 0:01:08 9 Team Katusha 10 TVS 11 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:18 12 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:46 13 Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:02:43 14 Team Europcar 0:02:59 15 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:03:32 16 An Post - Chainreaction 0:03:39 17 Bora-Argon 18 0:04:24 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:48 19 Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team 20 FDJ.fr 21 Veranclassic - Ekoi 0:07:56 22 Nippo - Vini Fantini 23 Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:10:12 24 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:59

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8:24:37 2 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:08 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:12 4 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:16 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 8 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:20 10 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 11 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:22 13 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23 14 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:25 15 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 16 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:27 17 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 19 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 20 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace 21 Gaetan Bille (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 22 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:31 23 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 24 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 25 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 26 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 27 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:35 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:36 31 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:38 32 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:40 33 Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:43 35 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 36 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 37 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:45 38 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:46 39 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:47 40 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:49 41 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:52 42 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:54 43 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 44 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:58 45 Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 46 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Team Roompot 0:01:04 47 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:12 48 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 49 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:28 50 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:44 51 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:47 52 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:50 53 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:06 54 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:09 55 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:16 56 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 57 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:02:17 58 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:02:24 59 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel)Veranclassic-Ekoi 0:02:25 60 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:29 61 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:35 62 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole 0:02:38 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:02:40 65 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:49 66 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:56 67 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:07 68 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:11 69 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:12 70 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycing Team 0:03:19 71 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:21 72 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:26 73 Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:03:27 74 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:33 75 Jérôme Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:38 76 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:44 77 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:48 78 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:49 79 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:50 80 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51 81 Boris Dron (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:52 82 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:03:55 83 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:57 84 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 85 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:04 86 Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 87 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:04:08 88 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 89 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 90 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 91 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:10 92 Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic-Ekoi 0:04:11 93 Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:04:12 94 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:13 95 Theo Bos (Ned) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:16 96 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:04:17 97 Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:04:18 98 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:19 99 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:20 100 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:23 102 Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar 0:04:25 103 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:31 104 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 105 Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:33 106 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:37 107 VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco 108 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:52 109 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:12 110 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:05:23 111 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:43 112 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi 0:06:15 113 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:18 114 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:09 115 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:20 116 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi 0:08:21 117 Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:08:40 118 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:08:42 119 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:12 120 Dan Craven (Nam) Team Europcar 0:09:27 121 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:37 122 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:38 123 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 124 Brian Bulgac (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 0:09:41 125 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:49 126 Shane Archbold (GBr) Bora-Argon18 0:09:50 127 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:09:51 128 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:27 129 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:23 130 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 131 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:11:46 132 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:27

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 pts 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 15 4 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15 5 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 6 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 13 7 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 12 8 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 9 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 11 10 Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace 10 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 12 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 13 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 7 14 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 15 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 6 16 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi 5 18 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 19 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 20 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 21 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 22 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 23 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 24 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 25 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 26 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 27 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 1 28 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 29 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 1 30 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 6 pts 2 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi 5 3 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 4 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 5 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 6 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 7 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 2 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 9 Luis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 10 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 2 11 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 1 12 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 13 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 8:24:37 2 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:08 3 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:14 4 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:16 5 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:20 6 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:21 7 Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:23 8 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:26 9 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:27 10 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:28 12 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:32 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:35 15 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:36 17 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:38 18 Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 19 Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 20 Federico Zurlo (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:46 21 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 0:00:47 22 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:52 23 Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:54 24 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction 0:00:58 25 Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:47 26 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:16 27 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 28 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:29 29 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:35 30 Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lilli Metropole 0:02:38 31 Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:02:49 32 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 0:02:56 33 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:11 34 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:12 35 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Team Roompot 0:03:26 36 Stef Van Zummeren ( Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:03:27 37 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:33 38 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:44 39 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:48 40 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:50 41 Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:51 42 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:57 43 Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team 0:04:04 44 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:08 45 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:10 46 Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:04:17 47 Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:19 48 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:31 49 VAN COPPERNOLLE Francesco 0:04:37 50 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:12 51 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:06:18 52 Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction 0:08:20 53 Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic-Ekoi 0:08:21 54 Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:09:38 55 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 0:09:49 56 Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace 0:09:51 57 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:27 58 Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction 0:11:23 59 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:27