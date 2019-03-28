Trending

Wild wins women's Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

Dutchwoman victorious in Women's WorldTour sprint

Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) moved seamlessly from the track to the road, winning the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne one-day race with her strong sprint. After a fast race without a lasting breakaway, Wild launched her sprint at the right moment and won, with Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) rounding out the podium.

"I am very happy," said Wild after the finish. "I had a busy winter with track racing, then directly switched to the road, so I was actually a bit tired. It is great to start like this, in a Women's WorldTour race on the highest level."

Starting in the medieval city centre of Brugge and finishing in the bustling seaside resort of De Panne, the race covered 134.4km, mostly along or near the North Sea coast. Unlike last year, the wind was only a very light breeze, so there were no echelons. Combined with only one cobblestone section that came in the first 15km, a mass sprint was almost inevitable. The race finished with 2.5 laps of a 17.7km finishing circuit.

This did not deter the more aggressive riders of the peloton, however. Anja Longyka (BTC City Ljubljana), Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team), Chantal Hoffmann (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Hayley Simmonds (BTC City Ljubljana), Loes Adegeest (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Daniela Reis (Doltcini-Van Eyck) all tried their luck, but none of them could stay away for more than a few kilometres against a determined peloton.

Séverine Eraud (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) held her own the longest, building a gap of half a minute after attacking with 56km to go. The Frenchwoman was reeled in at the start of the finishing laps, 44km from the line.

The narrow roads and tram tracks on the finishing circuit made for nervous racing with several crashes, though nobody was badly injured. Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling), the leader of the UCI Women’s WorldTour youth ranking, went solo with 33km to go. Bertizzolo soon had an advantage of 22 seconds, causing a surge in pace as Boels Dolmans worked hard to bring her back.

When Bertizzolo's move had been neutralised with 22km left to race, there were new attacks, with Boels Dolmans being particularly active, but nobody managed to get away and the peloton eventually settled into the sprint preparation. A move by Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) on the Veurne market square with 8.5 km to go was immediately shut down by Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).

On the final kilometres, the sprint trains vied with each other for the best position, and it was Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) who led out her teammate Amalie Dideriksen for the sprint. The Danish champion had to start her sprint very early and faltered while Kirsten Wild and Lorena Wiebes came from behind with superior speed. Lotte Kopecky had to go around Dideriksen and just missed out on second place against Wiebes, but Wild was superior and won with over a bike length to her nearest competitors.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team3:13:07
2Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
4Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
6Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
7Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
8Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
10Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
11Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
12Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling
13Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
15Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
16Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
17Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
18Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
19Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
20Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
21Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
22Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
23Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
24Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
25Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:04
26Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
27Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling
28Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
29Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
30Mia Radotić (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
31Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
33Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
34Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
35Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
36Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team0:00:08
37Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
38Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
39Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
40Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
41Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
42Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
43Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
44Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
45Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
46Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
47Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
48Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
49Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate - Ladies Team
50Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
51Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
52Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
53Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
54Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
55Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
56Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
57Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
58Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
59Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
60Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:15
61Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
62Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
63Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
64Monique Van De Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
65Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling
66Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
67Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
68Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
69Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
70Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate - Ladies Team
71Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:00:20
72Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
73Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
74Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
75Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
76Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
77Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
78Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
79Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
80Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
81Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo0:00:23
82Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
83Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
84Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
85Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
86Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
87Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
88Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
89Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
90Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
91Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
92Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
93Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team0:00:31
94Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
95Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:48
96Jelena Erić (Srb) Ale Cipollini
97Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:01:01
98Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:01:07
99Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
100Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo0:01:12
101Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:01:15
102Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling0:01:44
103Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
104Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
105Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
106Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
107Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
108Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
109Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
110Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:03:15
111Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
112Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:03:34
DNFElizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling
DNFAnja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFFloortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFLucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFLoes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport

