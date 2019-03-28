Wild wins women's Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
Dutchwoman victorious in Women's WorldTour sprint
Kirsten Wild (WNT-Rotor) moved seamlessly from the track to the road, winning the Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne one-day race with her strong sprint. After a fast race without a lasting breakaway, Wild launched her sprint at the right moment and won, with Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal Ladies) rounding out the podium.
"I am very happy," said Wild after the finish. "I had a busy winter with track racing, then directly switched to the road, so I was actually a bit tired. It is great to start like this, in a Women's WorldTour race on the highest level."
Starting in the medieval city centre of Brugge and finishing in the bustling seaside resort of De Panne, the race covered 134.4km, mostly along or near the North Sea coast. Unlike last year, the wind was only a very light breeze, so there were no echelons. Combined with only one cobblestone section that came in the first 15km, a mass sprint was almost inevitable. The race finished with 2.5 laps of a 17.7km finishing circuit.
This did not deter the more aggressive riders of the peloton, however. Anja Longyka (BTC City Ljubljana), Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar Team), Chantal Hoffmann (Lotto Soudal Ladies), Hayley Simmonds (BTC City Ljubljana), Loes Adegeest (Parkhotel Valkenburg), and Daniela Reis (Doltcini-Van Eyck) all tried their luck, but none of them could stay away for more than a few kilometres against a determined peloton.
Séverine Eraud (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) held her own the longest, building a gap of half a minute after attacking with 56km to go. The Frenchwoman was reeled in at the start of the finishing laps, 44km from the line.
The narrow roads and tram tracks on the finishing circuit made for nervous racing with several crashes, though nobody was badly injured. Sofia Bertizzolo (Team Virtu Cycling), the leader of the UCI Women’s WorldTour youth ranking, went solo with 33km to go. Bertizzolo soon had an advantage of 22 seconds, causing a surge in pace as Boels Dolmans worked hard to bring her back.
When Bertizzolo's move had been neutralised with 22km left to race, there were new attacks, with Boels Dolmans being particularly active, but nobody managed to get away and the peloton eventually settled into the sprint preparation. A move by Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) and Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) on the Veurne market square with 8.5 km to go was immediately shut down by Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo).
On the final kilometres, the sprint trains vied with each other for the best position, and it was Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) who led out her teammate Amalie Dideriksen for the sprint. The Danish champion had to start her sprint very early and faltered while Kirsten Wild and Lorena Wiebes came from behind with superior speed. Lotte Kopecky had to go around Dideriksen and just missed out on second place against Wiebes, but Wild was superior and won with over a bike length to her nearest competitors.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|3:13:07
|2
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|4
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek - Segafredo
|5
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team Sunweb
|6
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|7
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|8
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|9
|Arlenis Sierra (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|11
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|12
|Julie Leth (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling
|13
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|16
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|18
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|19
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|20
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|21
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|22
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|23
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|24
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|25
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:04
|26
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|27
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling
|28
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|29
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|30
|Mia Radotić (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|31
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|33
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|34
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|36
|Lizbeth Yareli Salazar Vazquez (Mex) Astana Women's Team
|0:00:08
|37
|Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|38
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|39
|Claudia Koster (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|41
|Anastasiia Chursina (Rus) BTC City Ljubljana
|42
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|43
|Daniela Reis (Por) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|44
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|45
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|46
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|47
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|48
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|49
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|50
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|51
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|52
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|53
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|54
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|55
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|56
|Olga Shekel (Ukr) Astana Women's Team
|57
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|58
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek - Segafredo
|59
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|60
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:15
|61
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|62
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|63
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|64
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|65
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling
|66
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|67
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|68
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|69
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|71
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:00:20
|72
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|73
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|74
|Natalya Saifutdinova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|75
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|76
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|77
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|78
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|81
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:23
|82
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek - Segafredo
|83
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|84
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|85
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|86
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|87
|Victoire Berteau (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|88
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|89
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|90
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|91
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|92
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|93
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate - Ladies Team
|0:00:31
|94
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|95
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:48
|96
|Jelena Erić (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|97
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:01
|98
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:07
|99
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|100
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek - Segafredo
|0:01:12
|101
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:01:15
|102
|Martina Alzini (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling
|0:01:44
|103
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|104
|Amiliya Iskakova (Kaz) Astana Women's Team
|105
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) BTC City Ljubljana
|106
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|107
|Jeydy Pradera Bernal (Cub) Astana Women's Team
|108
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|109
|Sylvie Swinkels (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|110
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:03:15
|111
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|112
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:03:34
|DNF
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Anja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Loes Adegeest (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy