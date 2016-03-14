Rally's Routley wins second stage of Liberty Seguros - News shorts

Image 1 of 4 Canadian Will Routley is back with Rally Cycling in 2016. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 4 Marianne Vos was back in competition (Image credit: dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 4 Callum Scotson got the better of brother Miles to win the U23 national time trial title (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 4 Daniel Fitter leads the break up the climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Rally Cycling's Routley wins second stage of Liberty Seguros

Rally Cycling’s Will Routley won the 186.6km stage 2 of the GP Liberty Seguros Sunday in Portugal. Routley out-kicked Imanol Estevez Salas (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) and Vicente García de Mateos of (Louletano-Hospital de Loule) after making his move on a slight uphill into the final roundabout with 300 metres to go. The win moved Routley into second on the final general classification and gave the team its second victory of the week in Europe. Routley’s victory comes just days after Eric Young won the prologue time trial at the Istrian Spring Trophy in Croatia.

Rally Cycling continues its current European trip next week at Volta ao Alentejo from March 16-20, followed by the Settimana Internazionale Coppi E Bartali in Italy, March 24-27.

Vos returns to racing with breakaway effort at Drentse Acht Van Westerveld

Despite more than 10 months away from racing, three-time road race world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank-Liv) returned to action Sunday at Drentse Acht van Westerveld and immediately jumped back to the front end of the peloton. Vos joined a breakaway group of 13 that escaped the first time up the Vamberg in the 140km one-day race in The Netherlands.

The escapees built an advantage of more than two minutes before Canadian Leah Kirchmann eventually sprinted to the win from the group. Vos finished 10th, two seconds behind Kirchmann. Canyon/SRAM's Alexis Ryan and the Boels Dolmans duo of Kataryzna Pawlowska and Megan Guarnier crossed the line eight seconds later. The field finished 2:01 after the winner. Other riders in the breakaway included Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolmans), Anouka Koster (Rabobank-Liv), Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon/SRAM), Emilia Fahlin (Ale Cipollini), Chloe Hosking (Wiggle High5), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS), Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Corinne Rivera (UnitedHealthcare).

Successful Bendigo Madison defence for Callum Scotson and Miles Scotson

Callum Scotson's successful start to 2016 continued over the weekend as the 19-year-old teamed up with Dan Fitter to defend their Bendigo Madison title. Scotson, who will ride for the Australian U23 Jayco-AIS World Tour Academy team and Team Illuminate this season, started his season by winning the national U23 time trial title before transitioning onto the track winning the national team pursuit title and then heading to London to claim his first senior world title in the same discipline.

The national Australian Madison champions, Scotson and Fitter won their second Bendigo title with 77 points with Christian Grassman and Nick Stopler runnning second on 60 points. Kelland O'Brien and Matt Ross were third on 61 points but were a lap down on the Grassman and Stopler duo. Glenn O'Shea and Leigh Howard were the last pair to win back-to-back titles in 2008-09.

Race wise, it wasn't a night to remember for Scott Law but the Bendigo Madison will be annual celebration as the 25-year proposed to Imogen Jelbart on stage to open the carnival. Law and his brother Jackson would finish the event in seventh place.

In the women's race, Annette Edmondson and Jess Mundy took the victory, 38 points and one lap ahead of Tayla Evans and Lauretta Hanson. It was Mundy's third win and the first for the duo are two-time national champions in the discipline.