Decker wins Downieville downhill
Emmett doubles up on wins for the weekend in women's race
Downhill: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Decker
|0:44:40
|2
|Jason Moeschler
|0:00:08
|3
|Aaron Bradford
|0:00:17
|4
|Jerome Clementz
|0:00:40
|5
|Adam Craig
|0:00:45
|6
|Kenny Burt
|0:00:57
|7
|Nathan Riddle
|0:01:39
|8
|Scott Chapin
|0:02:07
|9
|Jeff Kendall-Weed
|0:02:15
|10
|Chris Johnston
|0:02:27
|11
|Macky Franklin
|0:02:30
|12
|Billy Damon
|0:02:43
|13
|Tim Olson
|0:02:44
|14
|Dylan Stucki
|0:02:52
|15
|Nathaniel Hills
|0:03:03
|16
|Adam Snyder
|0:03:19
|17
|Blake Harlan
|0:03:20
|18
|Dain Zaffke
|0:03:40
|19
|Clint Claassen
|0:03:48
|20
|Ross Mcmahon
|0:03:49
|21
|Dylan Wolsky
|0:03:51
|22
|Anthony Medaglia
|0:03:53
|23
|Joe Lawwill
|0:03:54
|24
|Kevin Smallman
|0:03:55
|25
|Brian Astell
|0:04:06
|26
|Ryan Condrashoff
|0:04:18
|27
|Bryan Alders
|0:04:44
|28
|Alexander Work
|0:05:01
|29
|Timmy Evans
|0:05:02
|30
|Sean Donovan
|0:05:15
|31
|Logan Wetzel
|0:05:25
|32
|Jim Hewitt
|0:06:32
|33
|Keegan Swenson
|0:06:37
|34
|Anthony Diaz
|0:06:46
|35
|Paul Freiwald
|0:06:52
|36
|Chris Thibodeau
|0:07:08
|37
|Duncan Riffle
|0:07:28
|38
|Romolo Forcino
|0:07:42
|39
|Krishna Dole
|0:07:59
|40
|Andrew Juiliano
|0:08:22
|41
|Fred Stamm
|0:08:46
|42
|Nate Byrom
|0:08:53
|43
|Doss Barnes
|0:09:32
|44
|Ryan Tarver
|0:11:07
|45
|Drew Virk
|0:11:54
|46
|Henry J O'donnell
|0:12:32
|47
|Jason Siegle
|0:12:44
|48
|Casey Coffman
|0:14:24
|49
|Trevor Pratt
|0:15:20
|50
|Eric Highlander
|0:19:21
|51
|Mason Bond
|0:34:36
|52
|Colby Pastore
|0:37:39
|53
|Josh Carlson
|0:39:14
|54
|Sid Taberlay
|0:55:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelli Emmett
|0:52:45
|2
|Lizzy English
|0:02:45
|3
|Erin Alders
|0:04:16
|4
|Jamie Busch
|0:04:22
|5
|Mary Moncorge
|0:04:27
|6
|Tina Brubaker
|0:09:08
|7
|Katie Declercq
|0:11:34
|8
|Lauren Gregg
|0:13:55
|9
|Helene Drumm
|0:46:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Jones
|0:52:37
|2
|Patrick Murphy
|0:02:33
|3
|Austin Gooder
|0:04:32
|4
|Matthew Erbentraut
|0:12:38
|5
|Brody Mollison
|0:16:13
