Decker wins Downieville downhill

Emmett doubles up on wins for the weekend in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Decker0:44:40
2Jason Moeschler0:00:08
3Aaron Bradford0:00:17
4Jerome Clementz0:00:40
5Adam Craig0:00:45
6Kenny Burt0:00:57
7Nathan Riddle0:01:39
8Scott Chapin0:02:07
9Jeff Kendall-Weed0:02:15
10Chris Johnston0:02:27
11Macky Franklin0:02:30
12Billy Damon0:02:43
13Tim Olson0:02:44
14Dylan Stucki0:02:52
15Nathaniel Hills0:03:03
16Adam Snyder0:03:19
17Blake Harlan0:03:20
18Dain Zaffke0:03:40
19Clint Claassen0:03:48
20Ross Mcmahon0:03:49
21Dylan Wolsky0:03:51
22Anthony Medaglia0:03:53
23Joe Lawwill0:03:54
24Kevin Smallman0:03:55
25Brian Astell0:04:06
26Ryan Condrashoff0:04:18
27Bryan Alders0:04:44
28Alexander Work0:05:01
29Timmy Evans0:05:02
30Sean Donovan0:05:15
31Logan Wetzel0:05:25
32Jim Hewitt0:06:32
33Keegan Swenson0:06:37
34Anthony Diaz0:06:46
35Paul Freiwald0:06:52
36Chris Thibodeau0:07:08
37Duncan Riffle0:07:28
38Romolo Forcino0:07:42
39Krishna Dole0:07:59
40Andrew Juiliano0:08:22
41Fred Stamm0:08:46
42Nate Byrom0:08:53
43Doss Barnes0:09:32
44Ryan Tarver0:11:07
45Drew Virk0:11:54
46Henry J O'donnell0:12:32
47Jason Siegle0:12:44
48Casey Coffman0:14:24
49Trevor Pratt0:15:20
50Eric Highlander0:19:21
51Mason Bond0:34:36
52Colby Pastore0:37:39
53Josh Carlson0:39:14
54Sid Taberlay0:55:14

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelli Emmett0:52:45
2Lizzy English0:02:45
3Erin Alders0:04:16
4Jamie Busch0:04:22
5Mary Moncorge0:04:27
6Tina Brubaker0:09:08
7Katie Declercq0:11:34
8Lauren Gregg0:13:55
9Helene Drumm0:46:13

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Jones0:52:37
2Patrick Murphy0:02:33
3Austin Gooder0:04:32
4Matthew Erbentraut0:12:38
5Brody Mollison0:16:13

